Trending

Benedetti wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Amore Vita-Selle SMP becomes first race leader

Image 1 of 21

Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) wins stage 1

Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 21

Stage podium: Eric Young, Luca Benedetti, Asbjorn Kragh

Stage podium: Eric Young, Luca Benedetti, Asbjorn Kragh
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

Peloton goes over a bridge

Peloton goes over a bridge
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

Peloton goes over a new bridge

Peloton goes over a new bridge
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

The peloton well strung out

The peloton well strung out
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

The break, now 9

The break, now 9
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

Optum had a long day at the front bringing back the break with little help

Optum had a long day at the front bringing back the break with little help
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

Berry and Rosskopf dropped the rest of the break at the start of the last lap

Berry and Rosskopf dropped the rest of the break at the start of the last lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

Peloton has little time to enjoy the scenery

Peloton has little time to enjoy the scenery
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Stragglers of the break.. soon to be caught

Stragglers of the break.. soon to be caught
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

The initial 5 man break

The initial 5 man break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

The peloton strolling early on

The peloton strolling early on
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

Stage 1 podium

Stage 1 podium
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 14 of 21

SRAM gets ready for what will be a busy day

SRAM gets ready for what will be a busy day
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

On the line, ready to roll

On the line, ready to roll
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

Heading out of Ste-Justine

Heading out of Ste-Justine
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

There were LOTS of flats on the rough Beauce roads...

There were LOTS of flats on the rough Beauce roads...
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

The initial 5 man break

The initial 5 man break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

Bridging up to the break

Bridging up to the break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) leading the sprint at the end of stage 1

Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) leading the sprint at the end of stage 1
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) leader after Stage 1

Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) leader after Stage 1
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) took the bunch sprint in Saint Justine, Quebec, Wednesday to claim the first stage win of the 2014 Tour de Beauce and the race's first leader's jersey. The 25-year-old Italian out-sprinted Optum Pro Cycling's Eric Young and Christina Watches' Asbjorn Kragh Anderson on the slightly uphill run to the line after nearly 200km of racing.

Related Articles

Luca Benedetti claims first professional win in Quebec

"I'm really happy because I didn't expect it," Benedetti said through a translator. "This is my sixth pro race. I turned pro June 1 in Philadelphia, and so it wasn't expected, but the finish was a good finish for me. I'm super happy that I can thank the team and the Fanini family who believed in me. And I'd also like to dedicate this victory in Canada to my director [Phil Cortes] because he is Canadian."

The first stage of the 29th Tour de Beauce circled a 49.1km loop four times through the rolling terrain surrounding Saint Justine for a total of 196.4km. The long distance didn't discourage the early breakaway, which began to form about 5km into the race. The initial group of five soon swelled to eight and then 10 as riders continued to bridge to the breakaway throughout the first lap.

Christina Watches' Jimmi Sorenson and Amore Vita's Leonardo Pinizzotto were the last two escapees to join the front group, which already contained Nicolas Lefrancois (Novo Nordisk), Jon Hornbeck (5-hour Energy/Kenda), Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Qubecor), Joey Rosskpof and Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear), Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental Team), Josh Berry (Team SmartStop) and Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall).

The leaders quickly built a gap of 11:25 by the end of the first trip around the circuit, while the five-rider Optum squad was left to shoulder the workload at the front of the chase by itself.

"We thought that the other teams that missed the break would also put some guys in and help," Optum's Young said after the finish. "And I guess that was a wrong assumption."

The lead of more than 11 minutes was the biggest gap in the race's first stage since 2002, when Svein Tuft and Henk Vogels rode away together and built an advantage of more than 20 minutes. Vogels eventually won the stage and the overall that year, but Optum, riding for Young on the stage and trying to preserve the general classification hopes for Carter Jones, was determined not to see a repeat of the 2002 result. The team massed all of its riders on the front of the field and slowly started whittling away at the gap.

Up ahead, the breakaway riders cooperated well to hold off the catch, attacking only when they were contesting the intermediate sprints and the day's three KOMs. But Optum's work was paying off, and the team had the gap down to just eight minutes as the riders passed through Saint Justine to start the third lap. By the time they came around again to start the final leg, the escapees had jettisoned Roth from the group and held an advantage of just 5:45 over the field.

From that point the gap consistently plummeted, and when it came down to just more than four minutes with 36km remaining, a group of five peeled away from the rest of the escapees to extend their time away from the field. Sorenson, Pinizzotto, Schmalz, Sheydyk and Pelletier-Roy continued the battle, while the others slowly drifted back into the fold. With Hornbeck out of the lead group, 5-hour Energy relieved Optum on the front of the field with about 20km still to race.

"I wanted Hornbeck to have his opportunity, and he got the KOM jersey, which is great," said 5-hour team director Frankie Andreu. "But once the split happened and then it was like a minute and half between the two groups, I put my team on the front because I couldn't come in at the end of the day and have my entire team two minutes down. So it wasn't for the sprint, it was to just get out of this day at neutral and then see what happens tomorrow."

Andreu's team systematically pulled back the two groups, catching the four riders who had fallen out of the lead with less than 5km remaining. Pinizzotto sensed the impending catch and jumped away from the front group again, maintaining about 30 seconds for a short time before the 5-hour chase pulled him back within 3km to go, setting up the bunch sprint.

"Today was the best scenario possible with a guy in the break of the day," Benedetti said. "[Pinozzotto] trying to resist in the final helped us keep our team near the front without doing any work, and then when it was time for the team to work, they came to the front and worked, and the fruits of the labor show here."

The Tour de Beauce continues Thursday with the Queen Stage, a 167.4km route that finishes with the climb up Mont Megantic. Francisco Mancebo, riding for 5-hour Energy last year, won the stage in 2013.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)4:53:19
2Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma)
4Marijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)
5Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop)
6Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia)
7Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts)
8Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
9Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk)
10Aurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling)
11Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
12Maksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental)
13Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk)
14Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
15Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)
16Stefan Schumecher (Christina Watches-Kuma)
17Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
18Jake Tanner (Christina Watches-Kuma)
19Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
20Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
21Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
22Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental)
23Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
24Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia)
25Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
27Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
28Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
29Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
30Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
31Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk)
32Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
33Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor)
34Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
35Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect)
36Camilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia)
37Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling)
38Chad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
39Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop)
40Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)
41Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
42Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental)
43Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)
44Julian Kyer (Team SmartStop)
45Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
46Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)
47Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
48James Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
49Yors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia)
50Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts)
51Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
52Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
53Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts)
54Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
55Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
56Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
57Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
58Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
59Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts)
60Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
61Flavio Deluna (Team SmartStop)
62Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
63Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia)
64Elliot Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
65Conor O'brien (Team Veloselect)
66Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
67Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
68Nicolas Lefrançois (Team Novo Nordisk)
69Antonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
70Daniel Durango (4-72 Colombia)
71David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk)
72Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental)
73Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
74Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
75Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
76Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
77Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
78Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Garneau-Quebecor)
79Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
80Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental)
81Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
82Olivier Delaney (Silber Pro Cycling)
83Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
84Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
85Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
86Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
87Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor)
88Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental)0:00:17
89Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)0:00:19
90Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor)0:00:25
91David Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
92Enrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:00:35
93Jimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma)
94Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:01:39
95James Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:06:24
96Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:07:44
97Joël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
98Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:10:01
99Étienne Samson (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
100Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:11:51
101Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts)
102Félix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect)
103Jules Cusson-Fradet (Team Veloselect)
104Luke Ockerby (Garneau-Quebecor)
105Alex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts)
106Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
107Sebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma)
108Ingus Eislers (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
109Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling)0:14:15
110Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
111Bradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
112Matthias Schnapka (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:14:17
113Comeron Mcphaden (Team Veloselect)0:15:17
114Samuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:21:46
115Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:26:46
116Sébastien Rousseau (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
117Logan Cornel (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
118Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
119Casey Roth (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:26:49
120Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:27:35
121Étienne Moreau (Team Veloselect)0:31:39
122Adam J.Carr (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:36:03
123Sandis Eislers (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
124Shawn Turcotte (Team Veloselect)0:39:09

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)4:53:09
2Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:00:02
3Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)0:00:03
4Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:04
5Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:00:06
6Marijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:10
7Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop)
8Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia)
9Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts)
10Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
11Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk)
12Aurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling)
13Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
14Maksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental)
15Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk)
16Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
17Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)
18Stefan Schumecher (Christina Watches-Kuma)
19Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
20Jake Tanner (Christina Watches-Kuma)
21Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
22Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
23Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
24Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental)
25Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
26Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia)
27Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
29Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
30Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
31Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
32Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
33Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk)
34Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
35Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor)
36Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
37Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect)
38Camilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia)
39Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling)
40Chad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
41Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop)
42Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)
43Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
44Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental)
45Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)
46Julian Kyer (Team SmartStop)
47Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
48Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)
49James Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
50Yors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia)
51Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts)
52Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
53Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts)
54Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
55Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
56Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
57Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block)
58Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
59Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts)
60Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
61Flavio Deluna (Team SmartStop)
62Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
63Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia)
64Elliot Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling)
65Conor O'brien (Team Veloselect)
66Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
67Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
68Nicolas Lefrançois (Team Novo Nordisk)
69Antonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
70Daniel Durango (4-72 Colombia)
71David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk)
72Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental)
73Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
74Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)
75Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)
76Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
77Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
78Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Garneau-Quebecor)
79Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
80Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental)
81Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
82Olivier Delaney (Silber Pro Cycling)
83Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
84Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
85Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
86Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
87Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor)
88Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental)0:00:24
89Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)0:00:29
90Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor)0:00:35
91David Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
92Enrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:00:45
93Jimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma)
94Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:01:49
95James Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:06:34
96Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:07:54
97Joël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
98Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:10:11
99Étienne Samson (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
100Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:12:01
101Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts)
102Félix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect)
103Jules Cusson-Fradet (Team Veloselect)
104Luke Ockerby (Garneau-Quebecor)
105Alex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts)
106Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
107Sebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma)
108Ingus Eislers (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
109Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling)0:14:25
110Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
111Bradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
112Matthias Schnapka (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:14:27
113Comeron Mcphaden (Team Veloselect)0:15:27
114Samuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:21:56
115Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:26:56
116Sébastien Rousseau (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
117Logan Cornel (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
118Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
119Casey Roth (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:26:59
120Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)0:27:45
121Étienne Moreau (Team Veloselect)0:31:49
122Adam J.Carr (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:36:13
123Sandis Eislers (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
124Shawn Turcotte (Team Veloselect)0:39:19

Latest on Cyclingnews