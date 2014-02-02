Image 1 of 21 Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 21 Stage podium: Eric Young, Luca Benedetti, Asbjorn Kragh (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 21 Peloton goes over a bridge (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 21 Peloton goes over a new bridge (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 21 The peloton well strung out (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 21 The break, now 9 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 21 Optum had a long day at the front bringing back the break with little help (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 21 Berry and Rosskopf dropped the rest of the break at the start of the last lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 21 Peloton has little time to enjoy the scenery (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 21 Stragglers of the break.. soon to be caught (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 21 The initial 5 man break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 21 The peloton strolling early on (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 21 Stage 1 podium (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 14 of 21 SRAM gets ready for what will be a busy day (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 21 On the line, ready to roll (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 21 Heading out of Ste-Justine (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 21 There were LOTS of flats on the rough Beauce roads... (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 21 The initial 5 man break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 21 Bridging up to the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) leading the sprint at the end of stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 21 Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) leader after Stage 1 (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Luca Benedetti (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) took the bunch sprint in Saint Justine, Quebec, Wednesday to claim the first stage win of the 2014 Tour de Beauce and the race's first leader's jersey. The 25-year-old Italian out-sprinted Optum Pro Cycling's Eric Young and Christina Watches' Asbjorn Kragh Anderson on the slightly uphill run to the line after nearly 200km of racing.

"I'm really happy because I didn't expect it," Benedetti said through a translator. "This is my sixth pro race. I turned pro June 1 in Philadelphia, and so it wasn't expected, but the finish was a good finish for me. I'm super happy that I can thank the team and the Fanini family who believed in me. And I'd also like to dedicate this victory in Canada to my director [Phil Cortes] because he is Canadian."

The first stage of the 29th Tour de Beauce circled a 49.1km loop four times through the rolling terrain surrounding Saint Justine for a total of 196.4km. The long distance didn't discourage the early breakaway, which began to form about 5km into the race. The initial group of five soon swelled to eight and then 10 as riders continued to bridge to the breakaway throughout the first lap.

Christina Watches' Jimmi Sorenson and Amore Vita's Leonardo Pinizzotto were the last two escapees to join the front group, which already contained Nicolas Lefrancois (Novo Nordisk), Jon Hornbeck (5-hour Energy/Kenda), Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Qubecor), Joey Rosskpof and Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear), Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental Team), Josh Berry (Team SmartStop) and Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall).

The leaders quickly built a gap of 11:25 by the end of the first trip around the circuit, while the five-rider Optum squad was left to shoulder the workload at the front of the chase by itself.

"We thought that the other teams that missed the break would also put some guys in and help," Optum's Young said after the finish. "And I guess that was a wrong assumption."

The lead of more than 11 minutes was the biggest gap in the race's first stage since 2002, when Svein Tuft and Henk Vogels rode away together and built an advantage of more than 20 minutes. Vogels eventually won the stage and the overall that year, but Optum, riding for Young on the stage and trying to preserve the general classification hopes for Carter Jones, was determined not to see a repeat of the 2002 result. The team massed all of its riders on the front of the field and slowly started whittling away at the gap.

Up ahead, the breakaway riders cooperated well to hold off the catch, attacking only when they were contesting the intermediate sprints and the day's three KOMs. But Optum's work was paying off, and the team had the gap down to just eight minutes as the riders passed through Saint Justine to start the third lap. By the time they came around again to start the final leg, the escapees had jettisoned Roth from the group and held an advantage of just 5:45 over the field.

From that point the gap consistently plummeted, and when it came down to just more than four minutes with 36km remaining, a group of five peeled away from the rest of the escapees to extend their time away from the field. Sorenson, Pinizzotto, Schmalz, Sheydyk and Pelletier-Roy continued the battle, while the others slowly drifted back into the fold. With Hornbeck out of the lead group, 5-hour Energy relieved Optum on the front of the field with about 20km still to race.

"I wanted Hornbeck to have his opportunity, and he got the KOM jersey, which is great," said 5-hour team director Frankie Andreu. "But once the split happened and then it was like a minute and half between the two groups, I put my team on the front because I couldn't come in at the end of the day and have my entire team two minutes down. So it wasn't for the sprint, it was to just get out of this day at neutral and then see what happens tomorrow."

Andreu's team systematically pulled back the two groups, catching the four riders who had fallen out of the lead with less than 5km remaining. Pinizzotto sensed the impending catch and jumped away from the front group again, maintaining about 30 seconds for a short time before the 5-hour chase pulled him back within 3km to go, setting up the bunch sprint.

"Today was the best scenario possible with a guy in the break of the day," Benedetti said. "[Pinozzotto] trying to resist in the final helped us keep our team near the front without doing any work, and then when it was time for the team to work, they came to the front and worked, and the fruits of the labor show here."

The Tour de Beauce continues Thursday with the Queen Stage, a 167.4km route that finishes with the climb up Mont Megantic. Francisco Mancebo, riding for 5-hour Energy last year, won the stage in 2013.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 4:53:19 2 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma) 4 Marijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk) 5 Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop) 6 Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia) 7 Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts) 8 Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 9 Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk) 10 Aurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling) 11 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 12 Maksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental) 13 Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk) 14 Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 15 Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor) 16 Stefan Schumecher (Christina Watches-Kuma) 17 Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 18 Jake Tanner (Christina Watches-Kuma) 19 Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 20 Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 21 Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 22 Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental) 23 Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 24 Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia) 25 Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com) 27 Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 28 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) 29 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) 30 Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com) 31 Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk) 32 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 33 Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) 34 Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 35 Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect) 36 Camilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia) 37 Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling) 38 Chad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 39 Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop) 40 Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop) 41 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 42 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental) 43 Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) 44 Julian Kyer (Team SmartStop) 45 Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 46 Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop) 47 Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block) 48 James Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 49 Yors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia) 50 Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts) 51 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 52 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 53 Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts) 54 Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 55 Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 56 Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 57 Adam De Vos (Team H&R Block) 58 Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 59 Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts) 60 Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 61 Flavio Deluna (Team SmartStop) 62 Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 63 Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia) 64 Elliot Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling) 65 Conor O'brien (Team Veloselect) 66 Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 67 Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman) 68 Nicolas Lefrançois (Team Novo Nordisk) 69 Antonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 70 Daniel Durango (4-72 Colombia) 71 David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk) 72 Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental) 73 Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block) 74 Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block) 75 Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block) 76 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 77 Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 78 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Garneau-Quebecor) 79 Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 80 Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental) 81 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 82 Olivier Delaney (Silber Pro Cycling) 83 Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 84 Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 85 Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 86 Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 87 Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor) 88 Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental) 0:00:17 89 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor) 0:00:19 90 Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor) 0:00:25 91 David Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 92 Enrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma) 0:00:35 93 Jimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma) 94 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 0:01:39 95 James Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP) 0:06:24 96 Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block) 0:07:44 97 Joël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 98 Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 0:10:01 99 Étienne Samson (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 100 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts) 0:11:51 101 Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts) 102 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect) 103 Jules Cusson-Fradet (Team Veloselect) 104 Luke Ockerby (Garneau-Quebecor) 105 Alex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts) 106 Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 107 Sebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma) 108 Ingus Eislers (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com) 109 Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling) 0:14:15 110 Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 111 Bradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 112 Matthias Schnapka (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 0:14:17 113 Comeron Mcphaden (Team Veloselect) 0:15:17 114 Samuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 0:21:46 115 Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 0:26:46 116 Sébastien Rousseau (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 117 Logan Cornel (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 118 Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) 119 Casey Roth (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme) 0:26:49 120 Dennis Cottreau (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) 0:27:35 121 Étienne Moreau (Team Veloselect) 0:31:39 122 Adam J.Carr (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech) 0:36:03 123 Sandis Eislers (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com) 124 Shawn Turcotte (Team Veloselect) 0:39:09