Image 1 of 24 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) topped the podium of the stage 4 time trial. (Image credit: tourdebeauce.com) Image 2 of 24 Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 3 of 24 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 4 of 24 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 5 of 24 Francisco Mancebo (Heraklio-Murcia) finished ninth in the TT. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 6 of 24 Will Routley (Team Canada). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 7 of 24 Red jersey and best young rider David Boily (SpiderTech-Planet Energy). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 8 of 24 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 9 of 24 Derrick St-John (Garneau-Club Chaussure). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 10 of 24 Francois Parisien (SpiderTech-Planet Energy). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 11 of 24 Former leader of Tour de Beauce Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 12 of 24 Keir Plaice (Tean Canada). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 13 of 24 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 14 of 24 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) now leads the Tour de Beauce 2010 after riding the best time in stage four. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 15 of 24 Equipe Canadienne's Michael Joannisse. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 16 of 24 Max Durtschi (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin 23). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 17 of 24 SpiderTech-Planet Energy rider Bruno Langlois. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 18 of 24 Nic Hamilton (Canadian Team). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 19 of 24 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Garneau-Club Chaussure). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 20 of 24 Guillaume Boivin (Spider Tech-Planet Energy). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 21 of 24 Nathan O'Neil (Bahati Foundation) got the second best time. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 22 of 24 Chris Barton (BMC Racing). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 23 of 24 White jersey Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 24 of 24 The individual time trial podium (l-r): Nathan O'Neil (Bahati Foundation), winner Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) blazed through stage four's 20km time trial with a winning time of 25:02 at the Tour de Beauce on Friday. The Australian was the only rider to go sub-26 minutes and outpaced his fellow countrymen Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) and teammate Darren Rolfe by more than one minute.

"The last few years I've had some inconsistency with my form, got good results and then not," Day said. "This year it's been pleasant to be on form with great support from my team. It was a hard course but it suited me well. My forms has come out of the blue, and once again I am surprised. Every second counted today."

Day won the Tour de Beauce in 2007 and his performance in the time trial moved him into a commanding lead in the overall classification again. He is hopeful that with the help of his Fly V Australia teammates he will be capable of defending his lead through the final two stages held in Quebec City and Saint Georges de Beauce.

"Tour de Beauce is such an emotional race for me," Day said. "Three years ago when I won the race I was feeling pretty proud of myself, met a girl and chased after her. We got married up here in Beauce six months ago. My wife and my family are up here now. I know this race is not over yet, but if I can bring it home it would be a really special moment."

Day captured enough points as the time trial winner to move into the lead of the points competition. With no mountain points available, stage one winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) held on to the King of the Mountain (KOM) classification lead.

Canada's sole UCI-Continental team, SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy rode two jersey earning performances with Francois Parisien as the event's top Canadian rider and David Boiley as the Best Young rider.

The stage four Contre-la Montre was held on a 20km course that started and ended in Saint-Rene. The time trial travelled out and back on Rue 55. It was predominantly downhill on the way out which made for a grueling return on the uphill back into to the finish line.

"I haven't been back to Tour de Beauce since I won it in 2005 and haven't done a time trial like this since 2007," said O'Neill, an eight-time Australian Time Trial National Champion. "I was motivated so that counts for a lot. It was a beautiful course. I think they found the only road with new pavement in all of Quebec, it was awesome. It was a good test."

The top three riders have all been former Australian Time Trial National Champions; Rolfe in 2000, Day in 2003 and O'Neill in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2002 and 2004-07.

"I beat Ben in the national titles 10 years ago," Rolfe laughed. "I had five years out of the sport but previous to that I was a time trialist and won junior nationals, was top 10 at junior worlds. It's great that the Australians are doing so well here."

Previous race leader and stage three winner Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) was asked to heighten his seat due to an unusual saddle that race officials felt dipped too low at the nose. De Maar underwent prostate surgery and used a non-team specific saddle that allowed for more comfort during lengthy time trials. He placed 21st in the event, nearly two minutes slower than Day.

"It was ridiculous because before the start they had some issues with my saddle, and I had to move it up 10 cm," De Maar said. "I have been racing for five years with this saddle and have done three big tours with it and never had any issue. This saddle is legal, the nose always points down, it doesn't matter what position you put it on the bike. I was thinking about not starting. I would never have beaten Ben Day but would have done a much better time trial."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:25:02 2 Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:01:01 3 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:14 5 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:01:18 6 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:23 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:25 8 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:26 9 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:01:27 10 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 11 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:33 12 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:34 13 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 14 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 15 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:44 16 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:01:47 17 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 18 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:52 19 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 21 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:57 22 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:58 23 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:00 24 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:02:08 25 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 26 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:02:09 27 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:12 28 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:02:13 29 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 30 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 31 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:02:27 32 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:02:28 33 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:02:29 34 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:02:41 35 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:02:48 36 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:02:53 37 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:02:55 38 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:02:56 39 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:57 40 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:03:02 41 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 0:03:07 42 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 0:03:09 43 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:03:11 44 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:12 45 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 46 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 47 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:16 48 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 0:03:17 49 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 50 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:22 51 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 0:03:25 52 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 53 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 54 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 0:03:26 55 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:03:27 56 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:03:31 57 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:03:33 58 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:34 59 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:03:37 60 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:03:45 61 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:03:53 62 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM 0:03:54 63 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:03:59 64 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:04:03 65 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:04 66 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:04:06 67 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 0:04:17 68 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:04:20 69 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:04:22 70 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:04:25 71 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 0:04:28 72 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 73 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 74 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:04:32 75 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:04:33 76 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 77 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:04:42 78 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:04:44 79 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:04:45 80 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 0:04:49 81 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:04:53 82 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:04:56 83 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:58 84 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:05:00 85 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:05:02 86 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:05:10 87 Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM 0:05:12 88 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:05:13 89 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:05:16 90 Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM 0:05:17 91 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 92 Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:05:23 93 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:05:27 94 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:05:30 95 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:05:42 96 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:05:43 97 William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec 0:05:44 98 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:05:45 99 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 100 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:05:50 101 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:05:53 102 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:05:58 103 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:06:11 104 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:06:19 105 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:06:23 106 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec 0:06:42 107 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:06:53 108 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:07:12 109 Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:08:15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 1:17:33 2 Spidertech / Planet Energy 0:01:59 3 Équipe Canadienne 0:02:42 4 Unitedhealthcare 0:02:51 5 Bahati Foundation 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 7 Team Type 1 0:03:27 8 Garneau Club Chaussures 0:03:57 9 Heraklio-Murcia 0:05:42 10 SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:05:54 11 Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:06:06 12 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:06:19 13 Équipe Québec 0:07:17 14 DCM 0:09:04 15 Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:09:40 16 CKT Champion System 0:10:37 17 Global Cycling Team 0:11:10 18 Restore Cycling Team Holland 0:11:19

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 12:27:19 2 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:46 3 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:01:02 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:18 5 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 6 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:34 7 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:36 8 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 9 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:49 10 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:52 11 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:02:21 12 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:40 13 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:02:48 14 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:02:50 15 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:02:52 16 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 17 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:02:57 18 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:06 19 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:03:07 20 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:17 21 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:28 22 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:03:29 23 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:03:36 24 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 25 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:03:58 26 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:04:20 27 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:04:27 28 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 29 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM 0:04:47 30 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:52 31 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:05:13 32 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 0:05:25 33 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:05:39 34 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:41 35 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:55 36 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:05:56 37 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 0:06:07 38 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 0:06:15 39 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:06:35 40 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:06:57 41 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 0:07:00 42 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:07:04 43 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:07:14 44 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 0:07:38 45 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 0:07:39 46 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 0:08:02 47 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:08:05 48 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:08:16 49 Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:08:17 50 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:08:20 51 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:08:22 52 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:08:27 53 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:08:49 54 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:09:01 55 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:09:09 56 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:09:23 57 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 0:10:05 58 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:10:08 59 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:10:18 60 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 0:10:24 61 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:10:31 62 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:10:38 63 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:10:59 64 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 0:11:11 65 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:11:33 66 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:13:00 67 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:13:21 68 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 69 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:13:25 70 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 0:13:53 71 Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:13:55 72 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 0:14:00 73 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:14:03 74 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:14:10 75 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:14:12 76 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:25 77 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:15:27 78 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:16:27 79 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:16:36 80 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:16:51 81 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:17:00 82 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:17:11 83 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 84 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:17:17 85 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:17:23 86 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:17:25 87 Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM 0:17:27 88 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:17:57 89 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:18:36 90 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 0:20:18 91 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 0:20:26 92 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:21:06 93 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:20 94 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:21:29 95 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:21:37 96 Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM 0:23:45 97 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:24:24 98 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:24:26 99 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec 0:24:35 100 William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec 0:26:15 101 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:30:34 102 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:31:03 103 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:31:23 104 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:40:40 105 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:40:56 106 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:52:45 107 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:53:26 108 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:58:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 29 pts 2 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 28 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 26 4 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 26 5 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 25 6 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 25 7 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 25 8 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 20 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 19 10 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 18 11 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 17 12 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 13 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 15 14 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 15 15 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 16 Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation 14 17 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 12 18 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 12 19 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 11 20 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 11 21 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 11 22 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 23 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 10 24 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 9 25 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 26 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 9 27 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 28 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 8 29 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 30 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 31 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 8 32 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 6 33 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 6 34 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 5 35 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 4 36 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 3 37 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 3 38 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 39 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 40 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 41 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 2 42 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 1 43 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1 44 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 1 45 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 28 pts 2 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 28 3 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 21 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 20 5 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 19 6 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 18 7 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 17 8 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 16 9 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 14 10 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 12 11 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 12 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 12 13 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 9 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 7 15 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 5 16 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 17 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 18 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 4 19 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 3 20 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 3 21 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 3 22 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 2 23 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 2 25 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 26 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1 27 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 28 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1