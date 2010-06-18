Trending

Australians ace Beauce time trial

Day wins stage and takes over lead

Image 1 of 24

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) topped the podium of the stage 4 time trial.

(Image credit: tourdebeauce.com)
Image 2 of 24

Jackson Stewart (BMC Racing).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 3 of 24

Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 4 of 24

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 5 of 24

Francisco Mancebo (Heraklio-Murcia) finished ninth in the TT.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 6 of 24

Will Routley (Team Canada).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 7 of 24

Red jersey and best young rider David Boily (SpiderTech-Planet Energy).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 8 of 24

Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 9 of 24

Derrick St-John (Garneau-Club Chaussure).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 10 of 24

Francois Parisien (SpiderTech-Planet Energy).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 11 of 24

Former leader of Tour de Beauce Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 12 of 24

Keir Plaice (Tean Canada).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 13 of 24

Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 14 of 24

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) now leads the Tour de Beauce 2010 after riding the best time in stage four.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 15 of 24

Equipe Canadienne's Michael Joannisse.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 16 of 24

Max Durtschi (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin 23).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 17 of 24

SpiderTech-Planet Energy rider Bruno Langlois.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 18 of 24

Nic Hamilton (Canadian Team).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 19 of 24

Jean-Sebastien Perron (Garneau-Club Chaussure).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 20 of 24

Guillaume Boivin (Spider Tech-Planet Energy).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 21 of 24

Nathan O'Neil (Bahati Foundation) got the second best time.

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 22 of 24

Chris Barton (BMC Racing).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 23 of 24

White jersey Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)
Image 24 of 24

The individual time trial podium (l-r): Nathan O'Neil (Bahati Foundation), winner Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia).

(Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) blazed through stage four's 20km time trial with a winning time of 25:02 at the Tour de Beauce on Friday. The Australian was the only rider to go sub-26 minutes and outpaced his fellow countrymen Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) and teammate Darren Rolfe by more than one minute.

"The last few years I've had some inconsistency with my form, got good results and then not," Day said. "This year it's been pleasant to be on form with great support from my team. It was a hard course but it suited me well. My forms has come out of the blue, and once again I am surprised. Every second counted today."

Day won the Tour de Beauce in 2007 and his performance in the time trial moved him into a commanding lead in the overall classification again. He is hopeful that with the help of his Fly V Australia teammates he will be capable of defending his lead through the final two stages held in Quebec City and Saint Georges de Beauce.

"Tour de Beauce is such an emotional race for me," Day said. "Three years ago when I won the race I was feeling pretty proud of myself, met a girl and chased after her. We got married up here in Beauce six months ago. My wife and my family are up here now. I know this race is not over yet, but if I can bring it home it would be a really special moment."

Day captured enough points as the time trial winner to move into the lead of the points competition. With no mountain points available, stage one winner Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) held on to the King of the Mountain (KOM) classification lead.

Canada's sole UCI-Continental team, SpiderTech p/b Planet Energy rode two jersey earning performances with Francois Parisien as the event's top Canadian rider and David Boiley as the Best Young rider.

The stage four Contre-la Montre was held on a 20km course that started and ended in Saint-Rene. The time trial travelled out and back on Rue 55. It was predominantly downhill on the way out which made for a grueling return on the uphill back into to the finish line.

"I haven't been back to Tour de Beauce since I won it in 2005 and haven't done a time trial like this since 2007," said O'Neill, an eight-time Australian Time Trial National Champion. "I was motivated so that counts for a lot. It was a beautiful course. I think they found the only road with new pavement in all of Quebec, it was awesome. It was a good test."

The top three riders have all been former Australian Time Trial National Champions; Rolfe in 2000, Day in 2003 and O'Neill in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2002 and 2004-07.

"I beat Ben in the national titles 10 years ago," Rolfe laughed. "I had five years out of the sport but previous to that I was a time trialist and won junior nationals, was top 10 at junior worlds. It's great that the Australians are doing so well here."

Previous race leader and stage three winner Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) was asked to heighten his seat due to an unusual saddle that race officials felt dipped too low at the nose. De Maar underwent prostate surgery and used a non-team specific saddle that allowed for more comfort during lengthy time trials. He placed 21st in the event, nearly two minutes slower than Day.

"It was ridiculous because before the start they had some issues with my saddle, and I had to move it up 10 cm," De Maar said. "I have been racing for five years with this saddle and have done three big tours with it and never had any issue. This saddle is legal, the nose always points down, it doesn't matter what position you put it on the bike. I was thinking about not starting. I would never have beaten Ben Day but would have done a much better time trial."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia0:25:02
2Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:01:01
3Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
4François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:14
5Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:01:18
6Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:23
7Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:25
8Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:26
9Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:01:27
10Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
11Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:33
12Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:34
13Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
14Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
15Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:44
16Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:01:47
17David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
18Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:52
19Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
21Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:57
22Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:58
23Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:02:00
24Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:02:08
25Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation
26Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation0:02:09
27Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:12
28Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:02:13
29John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
30Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia
31Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:02:27
32Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:02:28
33Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:02:29
34Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:02:41
35Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:02:48
36Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:02:53
37Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:02:55
38Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:02:56
39David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:57
40Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation0:03:02
41Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec0:03:07
42Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM0:03:09
43Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:03:11
44Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:12
45Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000
46Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec
47Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:16
48William Dugan (USA) Team Type 10:03:17
49Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System
50Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:22
51André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec0:03:25
52Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team
53Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
54Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec0:03:26
55Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:03:27
56Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:03:31
57Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:03:33
58Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:34
59Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation0:03:37
60Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:03:45
61Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:03:53
62Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM0:03:54
63Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:03:59
64Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec0:04:03
65Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:04
66Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:04:06
67Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System0:04:17
68Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:04:20
69Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:04:22
70Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:04:25
71Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team0:04:28
72Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy
73Travis Allen (RSA) DCM
74Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:04:32
75Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:04:33
76Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team
77Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:04:42
78Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:04:44
79Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:04:45
80Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM0:04:49
81Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:04:53
82Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:04:56
83Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:58
84Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:05:00
85Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:05:02
86Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:05:10
87Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM0:05:12
88Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:05:13
89Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:05:16
90Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM0:05:17
91Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
92Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:05:23
93Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:05:27
94Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:05:30
95Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:05:42
96Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:05:43
97William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec0:05:44
98Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:05:45
99Rodney Green (RSA) DCM
100Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:05:50
101Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:05:53
102Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System0:05:58
103Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System0:06:11
104Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:06:19
105Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:06:23
106Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec0:06:42
107Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:06:53
108Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:07:12
109Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:08:15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia1:17:33
2Spidertech / Planet Energy0:01:59
3Équipe Canadienne0:02:42
4Unitedhealthcare0:02:51
5Bahati Foundation
6BMC Racing Team0:02:57
7Team Type 10:03:27
8Garneau Club Chaussures0:03:57
9Heraklio-Murcia0:05:42
10SC Wledenbruck 20000:05:54
11Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:06:06
12Amore & Vita - Conad0:06:19
13Équipe Québec0:07:17
14DCM0:09:04
15Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:09:40
16CKT Champion System0:10:37
17Global Cycling Team0:11:10
18Restore Cycling Team Holland0:11:19

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia12:27:19
2Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:46
3Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:02
4Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:01:18
5Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
6François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:34
7Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:36
8Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures
9David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:49
10Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:01:52
11Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:02:21
12Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:02:40
13Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:02:48
14Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:02:50
15Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:02:52
16Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
17Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:02:57
18Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:06
19Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:03:07
20Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:17
21Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:28
22Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:03:29
23Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia0:03:36
24Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
25Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:58
26Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation0:04:20
27Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:04:27
28Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation
29Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM0:04:47
30Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:04:52
31Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:05:13
32William Dugan (USA) Team Type 10:05:25
33Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation0:05:39
34Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:41
35Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:55
36Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:05:56
37Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec0:06:07
38Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team0:06:15
39Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec0:06:35
40Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:06:57
41Travis Allen (RSA) DCM0:07:00
42Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:07:04
43Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:07:14
44Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec0:07:38
45Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System0:07:39
46André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec0:08:02
47Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:08:05
48Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:08:16
49Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:08:17
50Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:08:20
51Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:08:22
52Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:08:27
53Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:08:49
54Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:09:01
55Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:09:09
56Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:09:23
57Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM0:10:05
58Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team0:10:08
59Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:10:18
60Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team0:10:24
61Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation0:10:31
62Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:10:38
63Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:10:59
64Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM0:11:11
65Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:11:33
66Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:13:00
67David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:13:21
68Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team
69Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:13:25
70Rodney Green (RSA) DCM0:13:53
71Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:13:55
72Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System0:14:00
73Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:14:03
74Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:14:10
75Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team0:14:12
76John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:25
77Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:15:27
78Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:16:27
79Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:16:36
80Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:16:51
81Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:17:00
82Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad0:17:11
83Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
84Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:17:17
85Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System0:17:23
86Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System0:17:25
87Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM0:17:27
88Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:17:57
89Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:18:36
90Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec0:20:18
91Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:26
92Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System0:21:06
93Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:20
94Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:21:29
95Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures0:21:37
96Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM0:23:45
97Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20000:24:24
98Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:24:26
99Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec0:24:35
100William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec0:26:15
101Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia0:30:34
102Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:31:03
103Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:31:23
104Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:40:40
105Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:40:56
106Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:52:45
107Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:53:26
108Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:58:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia29pts
2Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis28
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad26
4Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia26
5Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures25
6Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 125
7Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia25
8Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia20
9Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy19
10Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis18
11Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2317
12David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia15
13Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis15
14François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy15
15Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad14
16Nathan O'Neill (Aus) Bahati Foundation14
17Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team12
18Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 200012
19Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team11
20Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia11
21Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 111
22Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team11
23Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2310
24Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 19
25Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad9
26Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia9
27Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy8
28Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System8
29Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad8
30Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team8
31Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia8
32Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures6
33David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy6
34Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 15
35Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec4
36Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 20003
37Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy3
38Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia3
39Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
40Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U232
41Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team2
42André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec1
43Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures1
44Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team1
45John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia28pts
2Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 128
3Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures21
4Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis20
5Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 200019
6Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad18
7Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U2317
8Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia16
9Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia14
10Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team12
11Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team12
12François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy12
13Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 19
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia7
15Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U235
16Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad5
17John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team5
18Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team4
19Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation3
20Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures3
21Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis3
22Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis2
23Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team2
24Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation2
25Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia2
26Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1
27Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team1
28David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fly V Australia37:24:13
2Spidertech / Planet Energy0:02:46
3Unitedhealthcare0:03:12
4Team Type 10:03:57
5BMC Racing Team0:05:58
6Amore & Vita - Conad0:08:26
7Bahati Foundation0:09:34
8Garneau Club Chaussures0:10:20
9SC Wledenbruck 20000:11:35
10Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U230:12:54
11Équipe Québec0:17:26
12DCM0:17:56
13Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy0:18:35
14Restore Cycling Team Holland0:19:12
15Équipe Canadienne0:19:17
16Heraklio-Murcia0:23:01
17CKT Champion System0:29:09
18Global Cycling Team0:33:32

