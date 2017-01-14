Tour Cycliste International du Haut Var-matin past winners
Champions from 1969 to 2016
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2015
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2014
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R-La Mondiale
|2013
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|2012
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|2011
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2010
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2009
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|2008
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2007
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Cofidis
|2005
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2004
|Marc Lotz (Ned) Rabobank
|2003
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
|2002
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
|2001
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei
|2000
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei
|1999
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Polti
|1998
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1997
|Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
|1996
|Bruno Boscardin (Swi)
|1995
|Marco Lietti (Ita)
|1994
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|1993
|Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
|1992
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1991
|Eric Caritoux (Fra)
|1990
|Luc Leblanc (Fra)
|1989
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1988
|Luc Roosen (Bel)
|1987
|Rolf Goelz (Ger)
|1986
|Pascal Simon (Fra)
|1985
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1984
|Eric Caritoux (Fra)
|1983
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1982
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1981
|Jacques Bossis (Fra)
|1980
|Pascal Simon (Fra)
|1979
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
|1976
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1975
|Raymond Delisle (Fra)
|1974
|Gerben Karstens (Ned)
|1973
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1972
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1971
|Désiré Letort (Fra)
|1970
|René Grelin (Fra)
|1969
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
