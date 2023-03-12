Live report: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7

Refresh

Over the climb, where Fortunato was first to the top, and there's a rolling section of road now, with another counter-attack going clear.

Henri Vandenabeele (DSM) has attacked from the bunch.

The gradients are nearly 9% and this could break the race open again.

Jayco-AlUla up the pace on the climb in Cossignano

The gap is still slim, just under two minutes, as the riders make their way towards the first steep climb after 20km of racing.

The seven escapees open a lead of two minutes over the peloton.

The riders in the breakaway are: Nans Peters (AG2R-Citroën) Mikkel Honore (EF Education-EasyPost) Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) Samuele Zoccarato (Green Project-Bardiani) Arthur Kluckers (Tudor)

We've got an early breakaway of seven riders going clear.

A few non-starters today, mainly related to crashes. Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), and Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) have left the race.

And with that, we are off. The riders reach kilometre-zero and the stage is waved underway.

It's hard to see anything really sticking for the final flat 75km but it'll be interesting to see how the first part of this stage is raced.

We also have a certain Wout van Aert, who was instrumental yesterday. He eased his way into the week and didn't bother with the opening sprints but might be tempted today. He's actually someone who'd benefit from going hard on these early hills, as would Girmay.

After three days of GC action, here's a reminder of the sprinters we have in attendance. Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are the top two candidates, each having won a stage already. We also have Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE), Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), and more.

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Report, results, and photos from stage 7 all in the link below. Tirreno-Adriatico: Roglic makes it three in a row with stage 6 victory

We're rolling (but not yet racing) as the race leaves San Benedetto del Tronto, where we'll end up again later. The 154km route heads inland for those early hills before coming back to the Adriatic coast for five laps of a 14.5km finishing circuit.

The final stage features some early hills but the last 75km are pan-flat, making this an opportunity for the sprinters, with no obvious threat to Primoz Roglic's lead atop the overall classification.