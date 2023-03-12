Tom Pidcock crashes out of Tirreno-Adriatico

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) crashed out of Tirreno-Adriatico on the final stage, hitting the deck for the second time this week.

The Strade Bianche winner crashed in the peloton in the first hour of Sunday's final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto. He did not remount and it was soon confirmed he had abandoned the race and climbed into an Ineos team car.

Pidcock had finished ninth on Saturday's punchy stage 6 but started the final day down in 32nd overall after also crashing during stage 4 with Wout van Aert. Both riders avoided any serious injuries and rode together to the finish after a shake of hands.

The extent of Pidcock's injuries on Sunday is as yet unknown and television pictures did not capture the crash.

Italian television explained that Pidcock went as the road climbed near the mountain sprint after just 23 kilometres. He climbed into the Ineos Grenadiers team car and so did not need immediate medical treatment. He moved to the Ineos team bus when the race reached San Benedetto del Tronto to start the finishnig circuits.

Ineos confirmed the news that Pidcock had crashed and abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico, writing on social media: "Tom Pidcock has abandoned the final stage of #TirrenoAdriatico after a crash. He’s being assessed by our team doctor and an update will be provided in due course."

After Tirreno-Adriatico, Pidcock is set t ride Milan-San Remo next weekend ahead of a selection of Flemish Classics.