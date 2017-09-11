Oscar Clark takes out Bucks County Classic
Hall, Ramirez best of the rest in Doylestown
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|2:13:09
|2
|Stephen Hall (PA Lightning)
|0:00:06
|3
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|4
|Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel Specialized Cycling TeBrooklyn)
|5
|Joseph Lewis (Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|6
|Daniel Holloway (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|7
|Ty Magner (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:11
|8
|Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
|9
|Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|0:00:15
|10
|Carlos Alzate Escobar UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|11
|Matt Salpietro (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:00:24
|12
|Glenn Ferreira (Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54)
|13
|Stalin Quiterio CuelloCRCA/Dave Jordan Racing
|14
|Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|15
|Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|16
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|17
|Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|18
|Kai Wiggins (CCB VELOTOOLER)
|19
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|20
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
|21
|Alex Kellum (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
|22
|Matt Mcloone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
|23
|Patrick Collins (CCB VELOTOOLER)
|24
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|25
|Matthew Curbeau (CCB VELOTOOLER)
|26
|Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
|27
|Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|28
|Jesse Stauffer (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
|29
|Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|30
|Marcus Canady (Jigawatt Cycling P/B Inside Out Sports)
|31
|Michael Landry (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|32
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Elite Team)
|33
|Steven Kusy (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
|34
|Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|35
|Calvin Hoops (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
|36
|Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
|37
|Colton Valentine (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
|38
|Jermaine Burrowes (WS United)
|0:00:38
|39
|Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)
|0:00:44
|40
|Chris Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|41
|Matt Moosa (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:49
|42
|Mattison Brady (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
|0:00:51
|43
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:52
|44
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:56
|45
|Adrian Hegyvary (United HealthCare Pro Cyling Team)
|46
|Kevin Goguen (Race CF)
|0:00:59
|47
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|0:01:10
|48
|Brice Brookshire (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|0:01:12
|49
|Daniel Lausin (Palmer Cycling)
|0:01:14
|50
|Shane Kline (Rally Cycling)
|0:01:23
|51
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
|0:02:16
|DNF
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Richard Furchtgott (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
|DNF
|Franklin Burgos (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|DNF
|Rafael Diaz-Granados (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|DNF
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|DNF
|Baris Aytan (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Ismael Collado Acosta CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Ross Baldwin (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Cesar Gallego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Ralph Pahlmeyer (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (CRCA/The Weather Channel Specialized Cycling TeBrooklyn)
|DNF
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Elite Team)
|DNF
|Dakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite Team)
|DNF
|Jacob Skrip (CS Velo Elite Team)
|DNF
|Robert Wasch (CS Velo Elite Team)
|DNF
|Tim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite Team)
|DNF
|Richard O'Briant (Jigawatt Cycling P/B Inside Out Sports)
|DNF
|Ryan Joyce (Kens Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54)
|DNF
|John Hunter (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear Cycling)
|DNF
|John Holden (Nalgene pb Borah Teamwear)
|DNF
|Michael Jones (Nalgene pb Borah Teamwear)
|DNF
|Sean Meyer (Nalgene pb Borah Teamwear)
|DNF
|Parker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Michael Black (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
|DNF
|David Bozak (Team Beyer Auto)
|DNF
|Thomas Barnett (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)
|DNF
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|DNF
|Marco Aledia (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|DNF
|Alex Mclaughlin (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
|DNF
|Johann Burrowes (WS United)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy