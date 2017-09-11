Trending

Oscar Clark takes out Bucks County Classic

Hall, Ramirez best of the rest in Doylestown

Image 1 of 14

Men's podium: 2nd place Stephen Hall (PA Lightning) 1st place, Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) 3rd place Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development

Men's podium: 2nd place Stephen Hall (PA Lightning) 1st place, Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) 3rd place Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 14

Men's field lines up for the National Anthem.

Men's field lines up for the National Anthem.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 14

And Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) takes the win!

And Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) takes the win!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 14

Oscar Clark makes his decisive move of the day with one lap to go.

Oscar Clark makes his decisive move of the day with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 14

Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling) chases hard.

Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling) chases hard.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 14

Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sprtswear) pushes the break.

Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sprtswear) pushes the break.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 14

Speeds increased for the last 10 laps as riders dropped by the wayside.

Speeds increased for the last 10 laps as riders dropped by the wayside.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 14

Multiple Crit National Champion, Dan Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling) had a great day proving he's familiar with this course.

Multiple Crit National Champion, Dan Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling) had a great day proving he's familiar with this course.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 14

Stephen Hall (PA Lightening) skills served him well as he made a great break from the group.

Stephen Hall (PA Lightening) skills served him well as he made a great break from the group.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 14

Small town USA saw a thrilling race that challenged All- especially the hills.

Small town USA saw a thrilling race that challenged All- especially the hills.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 14

Mike Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel Specialized Cycling Team) was active all day and held his own with each Pro he encountered as he pushed his way through the peloton.

Mike Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel Specialized Cycling Team) was active all day and held his own with each Pro he encountered as he pushed his way through the peloton.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 14

They string out though, as the pace quickens.

They string out though, as the pace quickens.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 14

Early on as they find their footing through the streets of Historic Doylestown.

Early on as they find their footing through the streets of Historic Doylestown.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 14

The field takes off on the first of 45 laps around the course.

The field takes off on the first of 45 laps around the course.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Clark (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)2:13:09
2Stephen Hall (PA Lightning)0:00:06
3Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
4Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel Specialized Cycling TeBrooklyn)
5Joseph Lewis (Holowesko Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
6Daniel Holloway (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
7Ty Magner (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:11
8Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
9Matt Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:00:15
10Carlos Alzate Escobar UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:22
11Matt Salpietro (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:00:24
12Glenn Ferreira (Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54)
13Stalin Quiterio CuelloCRCA/Dave Jordan Racing
14Corey Davis (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
15Ben Renkema (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
16Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
17Brett Wachtendorf (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
18Kai Wiggins (CCB VELOTOOLER)
19George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)
20Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear)
21Alex Kellum (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
22Matt Mcloone (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
23Patrick Collins (CCB VELOTOOLER)
24Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
25Matthew Curbeau (CCB VELOTOOLER)
26Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
27Dominic Caiazzo (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
28Jesse Stauffer (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
29Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
30Marcus Canady (Jigawatt Cycling P/B Inside Out Sports)
31Michael Landry (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
32Will Cooper (CS Velo Elite Team)
33Steven Kusy (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
34Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
35Calvin Hoops (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
36Thomas Humphreys (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
37Colton Valentine (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
38Jermaine Burrowes (WS United)0:00:38
39Kyle Penny (Team Skyline)0:00:44
40Chris Meacham (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
41Matt Moosa (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:49
42Mattison Brady (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)0:00:51
43Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)0:00:52
44Eric Young (Rally Cycling)0:00:56
45Adrian Hegyvary (United HealthCare Pro Cyling Team)
46Kevin Goguen (Race CF)0:00:59
47Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:01:10
48Brice Brookshire (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)0:01:12
49Daniel Lausin (Palmer Cycling)0:01:14
50Shane Kline (Rally Cycling)0:01:23
51Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Development)0:02:16
DNFLuke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
DNFRichard Furchtgott (BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON/SPOKES/CUTAWAY)
DNFFranklin Burgos (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
DNFRafael Diaz-Granados (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
DNFAnthony Taylor (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
DNFBaris Aytan (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFIsmael Collado Acosta CRCA/Foundation
DNFGeron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFRoss Baldwin (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
DNFCesar Gallego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
DNFRalph Pahlmeyer (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
DNFGerald Adasavage (CRCA/The Weather Channel Specialized Cycling TeBrooklyn)
DNFSean Burger (CS Velo Elite Team)
DNFDakota Schaeffer (CS Velo Elite Team)
DNFJacob Skrip (CS Velo Elite Team)
DNFRobert Wasch (CS Velo Elite Team)
DNFTim Weigelt (CS Velo Elite Team)
DNFRichard O'Briant (Jigawatt Cycling P/B Inside Out Sports)
DNFRyan Joyce (Kens Bike Shop)
DNFGorgi Popstefanov (Metra/XRCEL/Cycles 54)
DNFJohn Hunter (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear Cycling)
DNFJohn Holden (Nalgene pb Borah Teamwear)
DNFMichael Jones (Nalgene pb Borah Teamwear)
DNFSean Meyer (Nalgene pb Borah Teamwear)
DNFParker Kyzer (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
DNFMichael Black (QCW Breakawaybikes.com P/B JL Velo)
DNFDavid Bozak (Team Beyer Auto)
DNFThomas Barnett (Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing)
DNFDavid Dawson (Team Skyline)
DNFMarco Aledia (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
DNFJake Magee (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
DNFAlex Mclaughlin (TEXAS ROADHOUSE CYCLING)
DNFJohann Burrowes (WS United)

Latest on Cyclingnews