Bulgaria’s Vladimir Koev (Hemus 1896 – Vivelo) claimed a commanding lead at the The Paths of King Nikola, after posting a time trial 1:41 minutes quicker than his nearest rival. Kazakh rider Nazar Jumabekov took second place while Dukla Trencin Merida team-mates Robert Nagy and Maros Kovac took third and fourth respectively.

With just a road race stage remaining in the event, Koev will be hard to beat.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo 0:39:53 2 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) 0:01:41 3 Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:02:01 4 Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:02:11 5 Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 0:02:14 6 Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:02:43 7 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo 0:03:24 8 Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:03:28 9 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 0:03:31 10 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo 0:03:42 11 Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:03:48 12 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 0:04:10 13 Mats Andersson (Swe) 0:04:16 14 Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbian National Team 0:04:18 15 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:04:21 16 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:04:23 17 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 0:04:25 18 Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo 0:04:41 19 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbian National Team 0:04:59 20 Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo 0:05:06 21 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) 0:05:28 22 Anders Stensaker (Nor) 0:05:49 23 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo 0:05:59 24 Zoltan Madaras (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:06:01 25 Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:06:02 26 Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbian National Team 0:06:09 27 Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:06:28 28 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team 0:06:34 29 Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:06:58 30 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) 0:07:09 31 Michael Johansen (Den) 0:07:19 32 Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbian National Team 0:07:42 33 Eigil Botten Gjøstøl (Nor) 0:07:43 34 Milanko Petrovic (Srb) 0:08:08 35 Ola Inge Drøpping (Nor) 0:08:30 36 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:08:48 37 David Puskas (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe 0:08:52 38 Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:09:18 39 Mats Lohne (Nor) 0:09:33 40 Vladimir Vulicevic (Srb) 0:10:50 41 Aleksandar Dukic (Srb) Serbian National Team 0:11:50 42 Goran Cerovic (Mne) 0:12:28 43 Donas Driton (Mne) 0:13:56 44 Radosav Bezmarevic (Mne) 0:15:10 45 Zoran Vujovic (Mne) 0:15:28 46 Nikola Ujkic (Mne) 0:16:00 47 Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida 0:19:00