Koev takes commanding lead
Kazakh Jumabekov claims second place
Bulgaria’s Vladimir Koev (Hemus 1896 – Vivelo) claimed a commanding lead at the The Paths of King Nikola, after posting a time trial 1:41 minutes quicker than his nearest rival. Kazakh rider Nazar Jumabekov took second place while Dukla Trencin Merida team-mates Robert Nagy and Maros Kovac took third and fourth respectively.
With just a road race stage remaining in the event, Koev will be hard to beat.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:39:53
|2
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)
|0:01:41
|3
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:02:01
|4
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:02:11
|5
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:02:14
|6
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:02:43
|7
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:03:24
|8
|Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:03:28
|9
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:03:31
|10
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:03:42
|11
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:03:48
|12
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:04:10
|13
|Mats Andersson (Swe)
|0:04:16
|14
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|0:04:18
|15
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:04:21
|16
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|17
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:04:25
|18
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:04:41
|19
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|0:04:59
|20
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:05:06
|21
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)
|0:05:28
|22
|Anders Stensaker (Nor)
|0:05:49
|23
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:05:59
|24
|Zoltan Madaras (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:06:01
|25
|Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|26
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|0:06:09
|27
|Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|28
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team
|0:06:34
|29
|Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:06:58
|30
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|0:07:09
|31
|Michael Johansen (Den)
|0:07:19
|32
|Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbian National Team
|0:07:42
|33
|Eigil Botten Gjøstøl (Nor)
|0:07:43
|34
|Milanko Petrovic (Srb)
|0:08:08
|35
|Ola Inge Drøpping (Nor)
|0:08:30
|36
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:08:48
|37
|David Puskas (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe
|0:08:52
|38
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|39
|Mats Lohne (Nor)
|0:09:33
|40
|Vladimir Vulicevic (Srb)
|0:10:50
|41
|Aleksandar Dukic (Srb) Serbian National Team
|0:11:50
|42
|Goran Cerovic (Mne)
|0:12:28
|43
|Donas Driton (Mne)
|0:13:56
|44
|Radosav Bezmarevic (Mne)
|0:15:10
|45
|Zoran Vujovic (Mne)
|0:15:28
|46
|Nikola Ujkic (Mne)
|0:16:00
|47
|Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:19:00
