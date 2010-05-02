Trending

Koev takes commanding lead

Kazakh Jumabekov claims second place

Bulgaria’s Vladimir Koev (Hemus 1896 – Vivelo) claimed a commanding lead at the The Paths of King Nikola, after posting a time trial 1:41 minutes quicker than his nearest rival. Kazakh rider Nazar Jumabekov took second place while Dukla Trencin Merida team-mates Robert Nagy and Maros Kovac took third and fourth respectively.

With just a road race stage remaining in the event, Koev will be hard to beat.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Koev (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:39:53
2Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)0:01:41
3Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:02:01
4Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:02:11
5Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team0:02:14
6Gabor Fejes (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:02:43
7Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:03:24
8Rida Cador (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:03:28
9Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team0:03:31
10Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:03:42
11Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:03:48
12Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakh National Team0:04:10
13Mats Andersson (Swe)0:04:16
14Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbian National Team0:04:18
15Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:04:21
16Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:23
17Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakh National Team0:04:25
18Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:04:41
19Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbian National Team0:04:59
20Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:05:06
21Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)0:05:28
22Anders Stensaker (Nor)0:05:49
23Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:05:59
24Zoltan Madaras (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:06:01
25Andrea Pinos (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:02
26Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbian National Team0:06:09
27Albert-Filon Serban (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:28
28Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakh National Team0:06:34
29Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:06:58
30Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)0:07:09
31Michael Johansen (Den)0:07:19
32Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbian National Team0:07:42
33Eigil Botten Gjøstøl (Nor)0:07:43
34Milanko Petrovic (Srb)0:08:08
35Ola Inge Drøpping (Nor)0:08:30
36Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:08:48
37David Puskas (Hun) Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:08:52
38Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:18
39Mats Lohne (Nor)0:09:33
40Vladimir Vulicevic (Srb)0:10:50
41Aleksandar Dukic (Srb) Serbian National Team0:11:50
42Goran Cerovic (Mne)0:12:28
43Donas Driton (Mne)0:13:56
44Radosav Bezmarevic (Mne)0:15:10
45Zoran Vujovic (Mne)0:15:28
46Nikola Ujkic (Mne)0:16:00
47Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:19:00

General Classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Koev Bulgaria Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:39:53
2Nazar Jumabekov Kazakhstan0:01:41
3Robert Nagy Slovakia Dukla Trencin Merida0:02:01
4Maros Kovac Slovakia Dukla Trencin Merida0:02:11
5Alexandre Shushemoin Kazakhstan Kazakh National Team0:02:14
6Gabor Fejes Hungary Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:02:43
7Evgeni Gerganov Bulgaria Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:03:24
8Rida Cador Hungary Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:03:28
9Ruslan Tleubayev Kazakhstan Kazakh National Team0:03:31
10Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov Bulgaria Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:03:42
11Pavol Polievka Slovakia Dukla Trencin Merida0:03:48
12Roman Zhiyentayev Kazakhstan Kazakh National Team0:04:10
13Mats Andersson Sweden0:04:16
14Marko Stankovic Serbia Serbian National Team0:04:18
15Patrik Tybor Slovakia Dukla Trencin Merida0:04:21
16Balint Szeghalmi Hungary Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:23
17Sergey Kuzmin Kazakhstan Kazakh National Team0:04:25
18Rino Zampilli Italy Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:04:41
19Dragan Spasic Serbia Serbian National Team0:04:59
20Pavel Chumanov Bulgaria Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:05:06
21Aleksandar Milivojevic Serbia0:05:28
22Anders Stensaker Norway0:05:49
23Daniel Petrov Bulgaria Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:05:59
24Zoltan Madaras Hungary Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:06:01
25Andrea Pinos Italy Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:02
26Predrag Prokic Serbia Serbian National Team0:06:09
27Albert-Filon Serban Romania Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:28
28Abdraimzhan Ishanov Kazakhstan Kazakh National Team0:06:34
29Boris Marek Slovakia Dukla Trencin Merida0:06:58
30Goran Smelcerovic Serbia0:07:09
31Michael Johansen Denmark0:07:19
32Dejan Maric Serbia Serbian National Team0:07:42
33Eigil Botten Gjøstøl Norway0:07:43
34Milanko Petrovic Serbia0:08:08
35Ola Inge Drøpping Norway0:08:30
36Krisztian Lovassy Hungary Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:08:48
37David Puskas Hungary Betonexpressz 2000 - Universal Caffe0:08:52
38Laszlo Madaras Romania Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:18
39Mats Lohne Norway0:09:33
40Vladimir Vulicevic Serbia0:10:50
41Aleksandar Dukic Serbia Serbian National Team0:11:50
42Goran Cerovic Montenegro0:12:28
43Donas Driton Montenegro0:13:56
44Radosav Bezmarevic Montenegro0:15:10
45Zoran Vujovic Montenegro0:15:28
46Nikola Ujkic Montenegro0:16:00
47Tomas Azaltovic Slovakia Dukla Trencin Merida0:19:00

Latest on Cyclingnews