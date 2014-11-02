Trending

Townsend wins day 2 of Cycle-Smart International

Jeremy Durrin and Dan Timmerman round out podium

Image 1 of 14

Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com) gets his first UCI win

Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com) gets his first UCI win
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 2 of 14

Townsend leading Durrin in the chase

Townsend leading Durrin in the chase
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 3 of 14

Durrin and Townsend working to bring back the leaders

Durrin and Townsend working to bring back the leaders
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 4 of 14

Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) raced one of his few cyclocross races this season at CSIcx this weekend

Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) raced one of his few cyclocross races this season at CSIcx this weekend
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 5 of 14

(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 6 of 14

Clark and Favata in the second chase group

Clark and Favata in the second chase group
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 7 of 14

Hyde and Timmerman on the pro-only run-up

Hyde and Timmerman on the pro-only run-up
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 8 of 14

Townsend excited with his first UCI win

Townsend excited with his first UCI win
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 9 of 14

Clark, Favata, and Craig in the second chase

Clark, Favata, and Craig in the second chase
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 10 of 14

Townsend shares his winning cookie

Townsend shares his winning cookie
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 11 of 14

Timmerman third, Durrin second, and Townsend wins the cookie

Timmerman third, Durrin second, and Townsend wins the cookie
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 12 of 14

Timmerman's result was strong enough to maintain the Verge NECXS leader's jersey

Timmerman's result was strong enough to maintain the Verge NECXS leader's jersey
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 13 of 14

Canadian National Cyclocross Champion Mike Garrigan leading the second chase through the barriers

Canadian National Cyclocross Champion Mike Garrigan leading the second chase through the barriers
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)
Image 14 of 14

Hyde leads Timmerman in the fading light

Hyde leads Timmerman in the fading light
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)

Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com) won the second day of racing in the Cycle Smart International in Northampton, topping Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) and Dan Timmerman  (House Industries).

Day 1 winner Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund/NCC) and Timmerman took advantage of a smooth ride through the pro section in the first lap to slip away from the field, and kept a 20 second gap on the chasers Durrin and Townsend, but their lead fell to just 12 seconds at the start of the final lap.

They were caught by Durrin and Timmerman and the group of four came through the barriers together, after which Durrin attacked. Only Townsend could respond as the early attackers faded from the front of the race.

Townsend came around Durrin before the pavement to sprint clear for his first UCI cyclocross victory, with Durrin in second, Timmerman in third, and Hyde in fourth. Timmerman managed to hold onto his lead in the Verge New England Cyclocross Series. Hugo Robinson (Team Neon Velo) rounded out his team's successful weekend by claiming the U23 race win, and with it overtaking the lead in the Series U23 Elite Men's competition.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com1:02:53
2Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:03
3Dan Timmerman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR0:00:08
4Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:23
5Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES0:00:51
6Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
7Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Challenge/ POC0:01:10
8Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:12
9Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:01:13
10Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC0:01:22
11Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo0:02:09
12Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:02:28
13Derrick St john (Can) St. Andrews, Ontario0:02:58
14Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR0:03:23
15Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:03:25
16Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./HRS/Roc0:03:26
17Adam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized0:04:14
18Josh Dillon (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:04:36
19Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
20Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross0:04:48
21Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte0:04:59
22Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University0:05:13
23Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C20:05:20
24Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C20:05:24
25Tim Ratta (USA) Expo wheelmen0:05:31
26Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling0:05:35
27Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:05:42
28Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:05:45
29Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours0:05:58
30Jean-philippe Thibault-roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:06:16
31Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin0:06:43
32Mark D'avino (USA) Toasted Head Racing/Cadence Cycling0:07:03
33Jonah Meadvancort (USA) KMS
34Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
35John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:07:36
36John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE0:07:45
38Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross-1Lap
39William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence-1Lap
40Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2-1Lap
41Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com-1Lap
42Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition-2Laps
43Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2-2Laps
44Ford Murphy (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco-2Laps
45Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen-2Laps
46Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo-2Laps
47Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft-2Laps
48Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco-3Laps
49Christopher Merola (USA) Laughing Dog-3Laps
50David Devine (USA) unattached-3Laps
51Sam Veggeberg (USA) University of Massachusetts - Amher-3Laps
52Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA CYCLES-4Laps
53Wil Etherington (USA) VERGE SPORT / UNOVELO-4Laps
54AJ Moran (Can) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar-6Laps
DNFCody Lacosta (USA) High Gear cyclery/ Trek
DNFNicholas Keough Keough Cyclocross
DNFErik Box Independent
DNFPeter Goguen RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
DNFAdam Sullivan Grinta Cycling Team

 

