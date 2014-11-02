Townsend wins day 2 of Cycle-Smart International
Jeremy Durrin and Dan Timmerman round out podium
Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com) won the second day of racing in the Cycle Smart International in Northampton, topping Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) and Dan Timmerman (House Industries).
Day 1 winner Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund/NCC) and Timmerman took advantage of a smooth ride through the pro section in the first lap to slip away from the field, and kept a 20 second gap on the chasers Durrin and Townsend, but their lead fell to just 12 seconds at the start of the final lap.
They were caught by Durrin and Timmerman and the group of four came through the barriers together, after which Durrin attacked. Only Townsend could respond as the early attackers faded from the front of the race.
Townsend came around Durrin before the pavement to sprint clear for his first UCI cyclocross victory, with Durrin in second, Timmerman in third, and Hyde in fourth. Timmerman managed to hold onto his lead in the Verge New England Cyclocross Series. Hugo Robinson (Team Neon Velo) rounded out his team's successful weekend by claiming the U23 race win, and with it overtaking the lead in the Series U23 Elite Men's competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|1:02:53
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR
|0:00:08
|4
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:23
|5
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES
|0:00:51
|6
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|7
|Michael Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Challenge/ POC
|0:01:10
|8
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:12
|9
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:01:13
|10
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|0:01:22
|11
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo
|0:02:09
|12
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:28
|13
|Derrick St john (Can) St. Andrews, Ontario
|0:02:58
|14
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR
|0:03:23
|15
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:03:25
|16
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./HRS/Roc
|0:03:26
|17
|Adam St. germain (USA) ENGVT - Specialized
|0:04:14
|18
|Josh Dillon (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:04:36
|19
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|20
|Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|0:04:48
|21
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte
|0:04:59
|22
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Tufts University
|0:05:13
|23
|Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:05:20
|24
|Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:05:24
|25
|Tim Ratta (USA) Expo wheelmen
|0:05:31
|26
|Cory Small (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:05:35
|27
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:05:42
|28
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:05:45
|29
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|0:05:58
|30
|Jean-philippe Thibault-roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:06:16
|31
|Andrew Louiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|0:06:43
|32
|Mark D'avino (USA) Toasted Head Racing/Cadence Cycling
|0:07:03
|33
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) KMS
|34
|Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|35
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:07:36
|36
|John Eckert (USA) STAMPEDE
|0:07:45
|38
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|-1Lap
|39
|William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence
|-1Lap
|40
|Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|-1Lap
|41
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|-1Lap
|42
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|-2Laps
|43
|Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|-2Laps
|44
|Ford Murphy (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|-2Laps
|45
|Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
|-2Laps
|46
|Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technolo
|-2Laps
|47
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|-2Laps
|48
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|-3Laps
|49
|Christopher Merola (USA) Laughing Dog
|-3Laps
|50
|David Devine (USA) unattached
|-3Laps
|51
|Sam Veggeberg (USA) University of Massachusetts - Amher
|-3Laps
|52
|Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA CYCLES
|-4Laps
|53
|Wil Etherington (USA) VERGE SPORT / UNOVELO
|-4Laps
|54
|AJ Moran (Can) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|-6Laps
|DNF
|Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear cyclery/ Trek
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Erik Box Independent
|DNF
|Peter Goguen RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|DNF
|Adam Sullivan Grinta Cycling Team
