Image 1 of 14 Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com) gets his first UCI win (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 2 of 14 Townsend leading Durrin in the chase (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 3 of 14 Durrin and Townsend working to bring back the leaders (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 4 of 14 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) raced one of his few cyclocross races this season at CSIcx this weekend (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 6 of 14 Clark and Favata in the second chase group (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 7 of 14 Hyde and Timmerman on the pro-only run-up (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 8 of 14 Townsend excited with his first UCI win (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 9 of 14 Clark, Favata, and Craig in the second chase (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 10 of 14 Townsend shares his winning cookie (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 11 of 14 Timmerman third, Durrin second, and Townsend wins the cookie (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 12 of 14 Timmerman's result was strong enough to maintain the Verge NECXS leader's jersey (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 13 of 14 Canadian National Cyclocross Champion Mike Garrigan leading the second chase through the barriers (Image credit: Meg McMahon) Image 14 of 14 Hyde leads Timmerman in the fading light (Image credit: Meg McMahon)

Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com) won the second day of racing in the Cycle Smart International in Northampton, topping Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) and Dan Timmerman (House Industries).

Day 1 winner Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund/NCC) and Timmerman took advantage of a smooth ride through the pro section in the first lap to slip away from the field, and kept a 20 second gap on the chasers Durrin and Townsend, but their lead fell to just 12 seconds at the start of the final lap.

They were caught by Durrin and Timmerman and the group of four came through the barriers together, after which Durrin attacked. Only Townsend could respond as the early attackers faded from the front of the race.

Townsend came around Durrin before the pavement to sprint clear for his first UCI cyclocross victory, with Durrin in second, Timmerman in third, and Hyde in fourth. Timmerman managed to hold onto his lead in the Verge New England Cyclocross Series. Hugo Robinson (Team Neon Velo) rounded out his team's successful weekend by claiming the U23 race win, and with it overtaking the lead in the Series U23 Elite Men's competition.

Full Results