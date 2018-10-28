Trending

Vos dominates in Superprestige Ruddervoorde

Worst, Van de Steene round out podium

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) wins Cyclo-cross World Cup in Bern 2018 - leads the World Cup series
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:42:470:42:47
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) Steylaerts-777 0:42:550:00:08
3Kim van de Steene (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:43:000:00:13
4Denise Betsema (Ned) 0:43:010:00:14
5Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon Circus 0:43:01
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:43:080:00:21
7Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts-777 0:43:160:00:29
8Ellen van Loy (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:43:380:00:51
9Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan-Charles 0:43:440:00:57
10Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:43:470:01:00
11Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:01:05
12Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:08
13Inge van der Heijden (Ned)0:01:25
14Elle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee-Alpha Motorhomes0:01:27
15Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:01:37
16Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Steylaerts - 7770:01:42
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:53
18Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:02:08
19Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:02:20
20Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:02:23
21Sophie de Boer (Ned)0:02:42
22Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:02:56
23Aniek van Alphen (Ned)0:03:04
24Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:09
25Susanne Meistrok (Ned)0:03:15
26Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:03:27
27Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:21
28Laura Porhel (Fra)0:04:49
29Louise Moullec (Fra)0:05:18
30Irene Gerritsen (Ned)0:06:14
31Meg de Bruyne (Bel)0:07:08
32Laure Michels (Bel) Milwaukee-Alpha Motorhomes
33Alderney Baker (GBr)
34Nele de Vos (Bel)
35Camille Devigne (Fra)
36Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
37Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
DNFAlicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
DNFIda Johansson (Swe)
DNFEmily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing

