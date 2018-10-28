Vos dominates in Superprestige Ruddervoorde
Worst, Van de Steene round out podium
Elite Women: Ruddervoorde -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:42:47
|0:42:47
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Steylaerts-777 0:42:55
|0:00:08
|3
|Kim van de Steene (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:43:00
|0:00:13
|4
|Denise Betsema (Ned) 0:43:01
|0:00:14
|5
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon Circus 0:43:01
|6
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:43:08
|0:00:21
|7
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts-777 0:43:16
|0:00:29
|8
|Ellen van Loy (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:43:38
|0:00:51
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan-Charles 0:43:44
|0:00:57
|10
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:43:47
|0:01:00
|11
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:01:05
|12
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:08
|13
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:25
|14
|Elle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee-Alpha Motorhomes
|0:01:27
|15
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team
|0:01:37
|16
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Steylaerts - 777
|0:01:42
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:53
|18
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|0:02:08
|19
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:02:20
|20
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:02:23
|21
|Sophie de Boer (Ned)
|0:02:42
|22
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:02:56
|23
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned)
|0:03:04
|24
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:09
|25
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:03:15
|26
|Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)
|0:03:27
|27
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:04:21
|28
|Laura Porhel (Fra)
|0:04:49
|29
|Louise Moullec (Fra)
|0:05:18
|30
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|0:06:14
|31
|Meg de Bruyne (Bel)
|0:07:08
|32
|Laure Michels (Bel) Milwaukee-Alpha Motorhomes
|33
|Alderney Baker (GBr)
|34
|Nele de Vos (Bel)
|35
|Camille Devigne (Fra)
|36
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|37
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|DNF
|Ida Johansson (Swe)
|DNF
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing
