Holloway wins TD Bank Mayor's Cup
Rivera wins women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|1:20:14
|2
|Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
|3
|Shane Kline (SmartStop)
|4
|David Guttenplan! (Seasucker / Guttenplan)
|5
|Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
|6
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|7
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
|8
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's)
|9
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Veloselect Cycling Team)
|10
|Geron Williams (Champion System - Stan's)
|11
|Jules Goguely (Pen Velo Racing)
|12
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo Driven By)
|13
|Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage Cx P/B Bikereg.)
|14
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|15
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
|16
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit)
|17
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
|18
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan's)
|19
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson)
|20
|Gavin Mannion (5Hr Energy Cycling Team)
|21
|Mathieu Roy (Veloselect Cycling Team)
|22
|Bobby Bailey (Dealer.Com Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|23
|Kai Wiggins (Ccb Racing)
|24
|Jermaine Burrowes (W S United/Mangoseed)
|25
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
|26
|Chris Meacham (Airgas Cycling)
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bio Racer Speedwear)
|28
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
|29
|Tim Mitchell (Ccb Racing)
|30
|Thomas Barnett (Crca/Lupus Racing Team)
|31
|Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
|32
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
|33
|Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
|34
|Steven Perezluha (Seasucker / Guttenplan)
|35
|Ted King (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|36
|Jean-Michel Lachance (1% For The Planet)
|37
|Zach Koop (Crca/Blue Ribbon-Pennell)
|0:00:10
|38
|Adam Carr (Dealer.Com Cycling Team)
|39
|Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo Driven By)
|40
|Kevin Archambault (Specialized Quebec)
|41
|Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|42
|Etienne Samson (Norco Bicycles /)
|43
|A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By)
|44
|Jake Hollenbach (Dealer.Com Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|45
|Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
|0:00:15
|46
|Mark Mccormack (Clif Bar/Pactimo)
|47
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|48
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's)
|0:00:20
|49
|Thibault Jeannes (Veloselect Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|50
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|51
|Nick Rogers (Qcw Cycling -)
|0:00:24
|52
|Alex Cox (Ccb Racing)
|53
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|54
|Charles Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
|55
|Dave Warner (Green Line Velo Driven By)
|56
|Allan Rego (Crca/Lupus Racing Team)
|57
|Michael Chauner (Island 2000)
|58
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
|0:00:29
|59
|Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:31
|60
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's)
|0:00:34
|61
|Neil Bezdek (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:53
|62
|Andres Alzate (Champion System - Stan's)
|0:00:57
|63
|William Cooper (Qcw Cycling P.B.)
|0:01:27
|64
|Hugues Lapointe (Opus/Ogc)
|0:01:49
|65
|Matthieu Jeannes (Veloselect Cycling Team)
|0:01:53
|66
|Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
|0:01:55
|1
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
|0:57:07
|2
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femmes)
|3
|Sam Schneider (Team Tibco To The Top)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink)
|5
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|6
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Elisabeth Steel (Longtail Creative)
|8
|Hannah Barnes (Unitedhealthcare Pro)
|9
|Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco To The Top)
|0:00:03
|10
|Kat Carr (Skinourishment p/b Paceline)
|11
|Amy Cutler (Fcs|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|12
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|13
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|14
|Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)
|15
|Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|16
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|17
|Kristin Lotito (Crca/Houlihan Lokey)
|18
|Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
|19
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten - Psimet)
|20
|Laura Summers (Team Errace p/b Dso)
|21
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Racing)
|22
|Ann Koehler (Garneau Factory Team)
|23
|Emily Underwood (Crca/Rockstar)
|24
|Carren Stika (Breakawaybikes.Com - Qcw)
|25
|Jacqueline Parker (Mystic Velo)
|26
|Amber Pierce (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
|27
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Realdeal/Gears p/b Waspcam)
|28
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|29
|Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental)
|30
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Quadcycles)
|0:00:08
|31
|Catherine Ouellette (André Cycle Kaycan Rds)
|32
|Holly Mathews (Team Tibco To The Top)
|0:00:34
