Trending

Holloway wins TD Bank Mayor's Cup

Rivera wins women's race

US National Crit Champion, Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) has a much better second day

US National Crit Champion, Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) has a much better second day
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)1:20:14
2Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
3Shane Kline (SmartStop)
4David Guttenplan! (Seasucker / Guttenplan)
5Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
6Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
7Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
8Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's)
9Felix Cote Bouvette (Veloselect Cycling Team)
10Geron Williams (Champion System - Stan's)
11Jules Goguely (Pen Velo Racing)
12Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo Driven By)
13Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage Cx P/B Bikereg.)
14Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
15Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
16Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit)
17John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro)
18Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan's)
19Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson)
20Gavin Mannion (5Hr Energy Cycling Team)
21Mathieu Roy (Veloselect Cycling Team)
22Bobby Bailey (Dealer.Com Cycling Team)0:00:05
23Kai Wiggins (Ccb Racing)
24Jermaine Burrowes (W S United/Mangoseed)
25Chase Goldstein (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
26Chris Meacham (Airgas Cycling)
27Andrew Dahlheim (Bio Racer Speedwear)
28Ansel Dickey (California Giant / Specialized)
29Tim Mitchell (Ccb Racing)
30Thomas Barnett (Crca/Lupus Racing Team)
31Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
32Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
33Robert Hargrove (Musette Racing)
34Steven Perezluha (Seasucker / Guttenplan)
35Ted King (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
36Jean-Michel Lachance (1% For The Planet)
37Zach Koop (Crca/Blue Ribbon-Pennell)0:00:10
38Adam Carr (Dealer.Com Cycling Team)
39Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo Driven By)
40Kevin Archambault (Specialized Quebec)
41Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team)
42Etienne Samson (Norco Bicycles /)
43A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By)
44Jake Hollenbach (Dealer.Com Cycling Team)0:00:14
45Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:00:15
46Mark Mccormack (Clif Bar/Pactimo)
47Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
48Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's)0:00:20
49Thibault Jeannes (Veloselect Cycling Team)0:00:22
50Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
51Nick Rogers (Qcw Cycling -)0:00:24
52Alex Cox (Ccb Racing)
53Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
54Charles Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
55Dave Warner (Green Line Velo Driven By)
56Allan Rego (Crca/Lupus Racing Team)
57Michael Chauner (Island 2000)
58Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro)0:00:29
59Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:31
60Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's)0:00:34
61Neil Bezdek (Crca/Foundation)0:00:53
62Andres Alzate (Champion System - Stan's)0:00:57
63William Cooper (Qcw Cycling P.B.)0:01:27
64Hugues Lapointe (Opus/Ogc)0:01:49
65Matthieu Jeannes (Veloselect Cycling Team)0:01:53
66Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro)0:01:55

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro)0:57:07
2Tina Pic (Fearless Femmes)
3Sam Schneider (Team Tibco To The Top)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink)
5Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Elisabeth Steel (Longtail Creative)
8Hannah Barnes (Unitedhealthcare Pro)
9Skylar Schneider (Team Tibco To The Top)0:00:03
10Kat Carr (Skinourishment p/b Paceline)
11Amy Cutler (Fcs|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
12Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
13Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
14Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)
15Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
16Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
17Kristin Lotito (Crca/Houlihan Lokey)
18Morgan Brown (Team Novo Nordisk)
19Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten - Psimet)
20Laura Summers (Team Errace p/b Dso)
21Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Racing)
22Ann Koehler (Garneau Factory Team)
23Emily Underwood (Crca/Rockstar)
24Carren Stika (Breakawaybikes.Com - Qcw)
25Jacqueline Parker (Mystic Velo)
26Amber Pierce (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly)
27Marie-Soleil Blais (Realdeal/Gears p/b Waspcam)
28Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
29Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental)
30Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Quadcycles)0:00:08
31Catherine Ouellette (André Cycle Kaycan Rds)
32Holly Mathews (Team Tibco To The Top)0:00:34

Latest on Cyclingnews