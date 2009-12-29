Trending

Malaysia strong in UCI events, New Zealand claims men's wheel race

Local Lawson takes women's wheel race title

Image 1 of 16

The Malaysian team sprint riders line-up ahead of the final.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 2 of 16

There was a huge crowd on hand to watch the night's action.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 3 of 16

The riders warm up for a night of action in Launceston.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 4 of 16

Simon Van Velthoveen claims the men's 2000m wheel race victory.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 5 of 16

Women's wheel race podium (L-R): Rebecca Werner, Emma Lawson and Georgie Baker.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 6 of 16

The 2000m wheel race winners Emma Lawson and Simon Van Velthoveen pose for a photo.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 7 of 16

Shane Perkins and Azizulhasni Awang celebrate around the track.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 8 of 16

Peter Loft gets paced around the velodrome as he sets a new Tasmanian motorpaced record of 4:23:629.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 9 of 16

Amy Sure and Peter Loft both set new records on the night.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 10 of 16

Riders are lined out during the men's kiren final.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 11 of 16

Gideon Massie was third in the men's sprint event.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 12 of 16

Size matters: Wood cutter David Foster and Malaysian track cyclist Azizulhasni Awang.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 13 of 16

Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after one of his wins.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 14 of 16

David Foster was one of the wood cutters providing entertainment throughout the evening.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 15 of 16

Action during the men's A Grade scratch race.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 16 of 16

Scott Law takes out the men's A Grade scratch race, as Ben Kersten and Po Hung watch on.

(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)

Malaysia’s riders dominated the International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked races as the Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals moved to Launceston. Azizulhasni Awang one-upped Shane Perkins in the men’s sprint final, before going on to beat Sam Webster to the men’s keirin A final.

The icing was put on Malaysia’s cake when it took out the team sprint over New Zealand. The kiwis still enjoyed success at the event, with Simon Van Velthoveen claiming the men’s 2000m wheel race over Australians Ben Grenda and Michael Bullen.

"This morning I was really flat and thought this was going to be a long day but a few races out there, nice indoor velodrome and it's nice and warm and a good crowd," Van Velthoveen told ABC Sport. "The crowd always gets it so much better, gets the nerves running and it's really great here, love the crowd, love the racing, love the riders."

In the women’s racing Belinda Goss claimed the only UCI race of the evening, the women’s points race. Goss finished with 13 points to the 10 of New South Wales’ Megan Dunn. Emma Lawson claimed the women’s wheel race event, with Rebecca Werner and Georgie Baker filling the podium.

Results

Men's sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Azizulhasni Awang
2Shane Perkins
3Gideon Massie
4Eddie Dawkins

Men's keirin A
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Azizulhasni Awang
2Sam Webster
3Matt Glaetzner
4Shane Perkins

Women's points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belinda Goss13pts
2Megan Dunn10
3Amy Cure7

Men's team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Malaysia
2New Zealand

Men's keirin B
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joel Leonard
2Barry Forde
3Andrew Taylor
4Paul Fellows

Men's 1000m handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Van Velthoveen
2Harrif Salleh
3N Corrigan Martella

Men's 2000m wheel race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Van Velthoveen
2Ben Grenda
3Michael Bullen
4Andrew Taylor

Men's A Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Law
2Ben Kersten
3Po Hung
4Luke Ockerby

Men's B Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alex Edmondson
2Mitchell Bullen
3Yusrizal Usoff
4Peter Spencer

Men's C Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aaron Cooper
2Luke Parker
3Justin McMullen
4Danny Pullbrook

Men's D Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Phillip Mundy
2Paul Connor
3Joel Stearnes
4Gerald McDonagh

Men's E Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dylan King
2Jiri Jezek
3Darrell Galpin
4Dean Benedetti

Men's B Grade elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alex Edmonson
2George Tansley
3Aaron Jones

Men's C Grade elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1stAaron Cooper
2ndJustin McMullen
3rdScott McPhee

Men's D Grade elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Phillip Mundy
2Paul Connor
3Mark Sylvester

Men's E Grade elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jiri Jezek
2Dean Benedetti
3Tom Watts

Men's invitation masters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Paul Atkinson
2Paul Conner
3Justin McMullen
4Dean Benedetti

Women's 1000m handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Holly Williams
2Megan Dunn
3Monica Bonesera
4Ting Ying

Women's 2000m wheel race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Lawson
2Rebecca Werner
3Georgie Baker
4Bethany Coleman

Women's A Grace scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Megan Dunn
2Belinda Goss
3Isabella King
4Annette Edmondson

Women's B Grace scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chin Ying
2Holly Williams
3Hanna Bush
4Emma Lawson

Women's C Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Monica Bonesera
2Cassandra Flugge
3Tegan Munro
4Laura Triggs

Under 17 1000m handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesse Kerrison
2Evan Hull
3Clayton Williams
4Jacob Schmid

Under 17 2000m wheel race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesse Kerrison
2Jack Cummings
3Jacob Schmid
4Clayton Williams

Under 17 2A Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Evan Hull
2Jesse Kerrison
3Theodore Yates
4Jacob Schmid

Under 17 2B Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Langham
2Kelsey Robson
3Izac Guest
4Emily Butcher

Under 17 1A Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Cummings
2Evan Hull
3Theodore Yates
4Jesse Kerrison

Under 17 2B Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Langham
2Izac Guest
3Emily Butcher
4Bradley Ryan

Under 15 1000m handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Hinkley
2Macey Stewart
3William McDonagh
4Bryce Holloway

Under 15 2000m wheel race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Hinkley
2Bryce Holloway
3William McDonagh
4Lauren Perry

Under 15 A Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Hinkley
2Bryce Holloway
3Lauren Perry
4Macey Stewart

Under 15 A Grade scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Hinkley
2William McDonagh
3Lauren Perry
4Bryce Holloway

Under 13 1000m handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Riley Hart
2Dermot Ryan
3Harry Baker

Under 13 1000m wheel race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harry Baker
2Riley Hart
3Tom Galpin
4Sam Maney

Under 13 scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Riley Hart
2Sam Maney
3Ronin Munro
4Tom Galpin

Under 13 scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Riley Hart
2Dermot Ryan
3Ronin Munro
4Sam Maney

 

