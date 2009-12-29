Malaysia strong in UCI events, New Zealand claims men's wheel race
Local Lawson takes women's wheel race title
Malaysia’s riders dominated the International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked races as the Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals moved to Launceston. Azizulhasni Awang one-upped Shane Perkins in the men’s sprint final, before going on to beat Sam Webster to the men’s keirin A final.
The icing was put on Malaysia’s cake when it took out the team sprint over New Zealand. The kiwis still enjoyed success at the event, with Simon Van Velthoveen claiming the men’s 2000m wheel race over Australians Ben Grenda and Michael Bullen.
"This morning I was really flat and thought this was going to be a long day but a few races out there, nice indoor velodrome and it's nice and warm and a good crowd," Van Velthoveen told ABC Sport. "The crowd always gets it so much better, gets the nerves running and it's really great here, love the crowd, love the racing, love the riders."
In the women’s racing Belinda Goss claimed the only UCI race of the evening, the women’s points race. Goss finished with 13 points to the 10 of New South Wales’ Megan Dunn. Emma Lawson claimed the women’s wheel race event, with Rebecca Werner and Georgie Baker filling the podium.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang
|2
|Shane Perkins
|3
|Gideon Massie
|4
|Eddie Dawkins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang
|2
|Sam Webster
|3
|Matt Glaetzner
|4
|Shane Perkins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belinda Goss
|13
|pts
|2
|Megan Dunn
|10
|3
|Amy Cure
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Malaysia
|2
|New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joel Leonard
|2
|Barry Forde
|3
|Andrew Taylor
|4
|Paul Fellows
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Van Velthoveen
|2
|Harrif Salleh
|3
|N Corrigan Martella
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Van Velthoveen
|2
|Ben Grenda
|3
|Michael Bullen
|4
|Andrew Taylor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Scott Law
|2
|Ben Kersten
|3
|Po Hung
|4
|Luke Ockerby
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alex Edmondson
|2
|Mitchell Bullen
|3
|Yusrizal Usoff
|4
|Peter Spencer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aaron Cooper
|2
|Luke Parker
|3
|Justin McMullen
|4
|Danny Pullbrook
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Phillip Mundy
|2
|Paul Connor
|3
|Joel Stearnes
|4
|Gerald McDonagh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dylan King
|2
|Jiri Jezek
|3
|Darrell Galpin
|4
|Dean Benedetti
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alex Edmonson
|2
|George Tansley
|3
|Aaron Jones
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1st
|Aaron Cooper
|2nd
|Justin McMullen
|3rd
|Scott McPhee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Phillip Mundy
|2
|Paul Connor
|3
|Mark Sylvester
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jiri Jezek
|2
|Dean Benedetti
|3
|Tom Watts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Paul Atkinson
|2
|Paul Conner
|3
|Justin McMullen
|4
|Dean Benedetti
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Holly Williams
|2
|Megan Dunn
|3
|Monica Bonesera
|4
|Ting Ying
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emma Lawson
|2
|Rebecca Werner
|3
|Georgie Baker
|4
|Bethany Coleman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Megan Dunn
|2
|Belinda Goss
|3
|Isabella King
|4
|Annette Edmondson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chin Ying
|2
|Holly Williams
|3
|Hanna Bush
|4
|Emma Lawson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Monica Bonesera
|2
|Cassandra Flugge
|3
|Tegan Munro
|4
|Laura Triggs
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesse Kerrison
|2
|Evan Hull
|3
|Clayton Williams
|4
|Jacob Schmid
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesse Kerrison
|2
|Jack Cummings
|3
|Jacob Schmid
|4
|Clayton Williams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Evan Hull
|2
|Jesse Kerrison
|3
|Theodore Yates
|4
|Jacob Schmid
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Langham
|2
|Kelsey Robson
|3
|Izac Guest
|4
|Emily Butcher
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Cummings
|2
|Evan Hull
|3
|Theodore Yates
|4
|Jesse Kerrison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Langham
|2
|Izac Guest
|3
|Emily Butcher
|4
|Bradley Ryan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Hinkley
|2
|Macey Stewart
|3
|William McDonagh
|4
|Bryce Holloway
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Hinkley
|2
|Bryce Holloway
|3
|William McDonagh
|4
|Lauren Perry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Hinkley
|2
|Bryce Holloway
|3
|Lauren Perry
|4
|Macey Stewart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Hinkley
|2
|William McDonagh
|3
|Lauren Perry
|4
|Bryce Holloway
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Riley Hart
|2
|Dermot Ryan
|3
|Harry Baker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harry Baker
|2
|Riley Hart
|3
|Tom Galpin
|4
|Sam Maney
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Riley Hart
|2
|Sam Maney
|3
|Ronin Munro
|4
|Tom Galpin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Riley Hart
|2
|Dermot Ryan
|3
|Ronin Munro
|4
|Sam Maney
