Image 1 of 16 The Malaysian team sprint riders line-up ahead of the final. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 2 of 16 There was a huge crowd on hand to watch the night's action. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 3 of 16 The riders warm up for a night of action in Launceston. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 4 of 16 Simon Van Velthoveen claims the men's 2000m wheel race victory. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 5 of 16 Women's wheel race podium (L-R): Rebecca Werner, Emma Lawson and Georgie Baker. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 6 of 16 The 2000m wheel race winners Emma Lawson and Simon Van Velthoveen pose for a photo. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 7 of 16 Shane Perkins and Azizulhasni Awang celebrate around the track. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 8 of 16 Peter Loft gets paced around the velodrome as he sets a new Tasmanian motorpaced record of 4:23:629. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 9 of 16 Amy Sure and Peter Loft both set new records on the night. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 10 of 16 Riders are lined out during the men's kiren final. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 11 of 16 Gideon Massie was third in the men's sprint event. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 12 of 16 Size matters: Wood cutter David Foster and Malaysian track cyclist Azizulhasni Awang. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 13 of 16 Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after one of his wins. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 14 of 16 David Foster was one of the wood cutters providing entertainment throughout the evening. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 15 of 16 Action during the men's A Grade scratch race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 16 of 16 Scott Law takes out the men's A Grade scratch race, as Ben Kersten and Po Hung watch on. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan)

Malaysia’s riders dominated the International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked races as the Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals moved to Launceston. Azizulhasni Awang one-upped Shane Perkins in the men’s sprint final, before going on to beat Sam Webster to the men’s keirin A final.

The icing was put on Malaysia’s cake when it took out the team sprint over New Zealand. The kiwis still enjoyed success at the event, with Simon Van Velthoveen claiming the men’s 2000m wheel race over Australians Ben Grenda and Michael Bullen.

"This morning I was really flat and thought this was going to be a long day but a few races out there, nice indoor velodrome and it's nice and warm and a good crowd," Van Velthoveen told ABC Sport. "The crowd always gets it so much better, gets the nerves running and it's really great here, love the crowd, love the racing, love the riders."

In the women’s racing Belinda Goss claimed the only UCI race of the evening, the women’s points race. Goss finished with 13 points to the 10 of New South Wales’ Megan Dunn. Emma Lawson claimed the women’s wheel race event, with Rebecca Werner and Georgie Baker filling the podium.

Results

Men's sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Azizulhasni Awang 2 Shane Perkins 3 Gideon Massie 4 Eddie Dawkins

Men's keirin A # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Azizulhasni Awang 2 Sam Webster 3 Matt Glaetzner 4 Shane Perkins

Women's points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belinda Goss 13 pts 2 Megan Dunn 10 3 Amy Cure 7

Men's team sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Malaysia 2 New Zealand

Men's keirin B # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joel Leonard 2 Barry Forde 3 Andrew Taylor 4 Paul Fellows

Men's 1000m handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Van Velthoveen 2 Harrif Salleh 3 N Corrigan Martella

Men's 2000m wheel race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Van Velthoveen 2 Ben Grenda 3 Michael Bullen 4 Andrew Taylor

Men's A Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Scott Law 2 Ben Kersten 3 Po Hung 4 Luke Ockerby

Men's B Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alex Edmondson 2 Mitchell Bullen 3 Yusrizal Usoff 4 Peter Spencer

Men's C Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Aaron Cooper 2 Luke Parker 3 Justin McMullen 4 Danny Pullbrook

Men's D Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Phillip Mundy 2 Paul Connor 3 Joel Stearnes 4 Gerald McDonagh

Men's E Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dylan King 2 Jiri Jezek 3 Darrell Galpin 4 Dean Benedetti

Men's B Grade elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alex Edmonson 2 George Tansley 3 Aaron Jones

Men's C Grade elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1st Aaron Cooper 2nd Justin McMullen 3rd Scott McPhee

Men's D Grade elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Phillip Mundy 2 Paul Connor 3 Mark Sylvester

Men's E Grade elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jiri Jezek 2 Dean Benedetti 3 Tom Watts

Men's invitation masters # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Paul Atkinson 2 Paul Conner 3 Justin McMullen 4 Dean Benedetti

Women's 1000m handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Holly Williams 2 Megan Dunn 3 Monica Bonesera 4 Ting Ying

Women's 2000m wheel race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emma Lawson 2 Rebecca Werner 3 Georgie Baker 4 Bethany Coleman

Women's A Grace scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Megan Dunn 2 Belinda Goss 3 Isabella King 4 Annette Edmondson

Women's B Grace scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chin Ying 2 Holly Williams 3 Hanna Bush 4 Emma Lawson

Women's C Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Monica Bonesera 2 Cassandra Flugge 3 Tegan Munro 4 Laura Triggs

Under 17 1000m handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jesse Kerrison 2 Evan Hull 3 Clayton Williams 4 Jacob Schmid

Under 17 2000m wheel race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jesse Kerrison 2 Jack Cummings 3 Jacob Schmid 4 Clayton Williams

Under 17 2A Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Evan Hull 2 Jesse Kerrison 3 Theodore Yates 4 Jacob Schmid

Under 17 2B Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacob Langham 2 Kelsey Robson 3 Izac Guest 4 Emily Butcher

Under 17 1A Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Cummings 2 Evan Hull 3 Theodore Yates 4 Jesse Kerrison

Under 17 2B Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacob Langham 2 Izac Guest 3 Emily Butcher 4 Bradley Ryan

Under 15 1000m handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Hinkley 2 Macey Stewart 3 William McDonagh 4 Bryce Holloway

Under 15 2000m wheel race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Hinkley 2 Bryce Holloway 3 William McDonagh 4 Lauren Perry

Under 15 A Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Hinkley 2 Bryce Holloway 3 Lauren Perry 4 Macey Stewart

Under 15 A Grade scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Hinkley 2 William McDonagh 3 Lauren Perry 4 Bryce Holloway

Under 13 1000m handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Riley Hart 2 Dermot Ryan 3 Harry Baker

Under 13 1000m wheel race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harry Baker 2 Riley Hart 3 Tom Galpin 4 Sam Maney

Under 13 scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Riley Hart 2 Sam Maney 3 Ronin Munro 4 Tom Galpin