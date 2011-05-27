Trending

2010Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
2009Erki Pütsep (Est) Cycling Club Bourgas
2008Mart Ojavee (Est) Rietumu Bank-Riga
2007Erki Pütsep (Est) Estonian National Team
2006Janek Tombak (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
2005Janek Tombak (Est) Nesebar
2004Mark Scanlon (Irl) AG2R Prévoyance
2003Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Cofidis
2002Oleg Grishkine (Rus) Moscow Team

