Honkisz completes CCC Polsat domination
Kiendys seals overall win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3:23:08
|2
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
|3
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:02
|4
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|6
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|7
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|8
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg)
|9
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|10
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL - Author
|11
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL - Author
|15
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|16
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL - Author
|18
|Dawid Patynski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|19
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|20
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|21
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|22
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|23
|Manuel Isaac (Chi)
|24
|Demis Aleman (Arg)
|25
|Tomás Gil (Arg)
|26
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6:36:34
|2
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:08
|3
|Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:00:19
|4
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:20
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:23
|6
|Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL - Author
|7
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:57
|8
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
|0:05:07
|9
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:13
|10
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:05:16
|11
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg)
|12
|Dawid Patynski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|13
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL - Author
|14
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|15
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:08:03
|16
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:04
|17
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|18
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL - Author
|19
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|20
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|21
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|22
|Demis Aleman (Arg)
|23
|Tomás Gil (Arg)
|24
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:29
|25
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|0:14:03
|26
|Manuel Isaac (Chi)
|0:14:46
