Honkisz completes CCC Polsat domination

Kiendys seals overall win

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3:23:08
2Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
3Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:02
4Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
6Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
7Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
8Mauricio Frazer (Arg)
9Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
10Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL - Author
11Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL - Author
15Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
16Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL - Author
18Dawid Patynski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
19Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
20Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
21Damian Fornalski (Pol)
22Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
23Manuel Isaac (Chi)
24Demis Aleman (Arg)
25Tomás Gil (Arg)
26Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:28

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6:36:34
2Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:08
3Artur Przydzial (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:00:19
4Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:20
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:23
6Radoslaw Romanik (Pol) DHL - Author
7Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:57
8Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)0:05:07
9Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:13
10Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:05:16
11Mauricio Frazer (Arg)
12Dawid Patynski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
13Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) DHL - Author
14Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
15Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:08:03
16Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:04
17Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
18Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) DHL - Author
19Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
20Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
21Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
22Demis Aleman (Arg)
23Tomás Gil (Arg)
24Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:29
25Damian Fornalski (Pol)0:14:03
26Manuel Isaac (Chi)0:14:46

