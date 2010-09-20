Beer, Siegenthaler claim Swiss downhill national titles
Weber, Schauff take junior races
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Beer (Swi)
|0:05:08.40
|2
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|0:00:06.80
|3
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|0:00:09.41
|4
|Martin Frei (Swi)
|0:00:09.71
|5
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|0:00:15.83
|6
|Roman Roschi (Swi)
|0:00:21.49
|7
|Nils Correvon (Swi)
|0:00:22.23
|8
|Lars Peyer (Swi)
|0:00:26.05
|9
|Janick Lieberherr (Swi)
|0:00:26.55
|10
|Nicolas Walser (Swi)
|0:00:29.45
|11
|Billy Caroli (Swi)
|0:00:30.37
|12
|Patrik Deuss (Swi)
|0:00:34.59
|13
|Ian Schaad (Swi)
|0:00:39.60
|14
|Nicolas Cherik (Swi)
|0:00:52.32
|15
|Fabian Pfister (Swi)
|0:00:54.96
|16
|Fabian Bieli (Swi)
|0:01:08.26
|17
|Markus Schwab (Swi)
|0:04:17.49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)
|0:06:13.49
|2
|Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)
|0:00:13.67
|3
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:00:19.91
|4
|Caroline Forrer (Swi)
|0:00:57.84
|5
|Sidonie Jolidon (Swi)
|0:01:01.26
|6
|Noemi Derron (Swi)
|0:01:20.94
|7
|Caro Gehrig (Swi)
|0:01:35.03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Basil Weber
|0:05:25.79
|2
|Freddy Hunziker
|0:00:03.64
|3
|Christoph Faessler
|0:00:05.00
|4
|Marius Paccolat
|0:00:13.24
|5
|Florian Mueller
|0:00:37.89
|6
|Ziki Fontana
|0:00:43.37
|7
|Gian-Luca Zuest
|0:00:56.16
|8
|Lukas Pfiffner
|0:01:14.32
|9
|Beda Berchtold
|0:01:17.47
|10
|Lutz Weber
|0:02:33.20
|DNF
|Sandro Hess
|DNS
|Didier Klaey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Annika Schauff (Swi)
|0:07:40.35
|2
|Lauriane Darbre (Swi)
|0:00:20.32
|3
|Caroline Fellay (Swi)
|0:01:46.45
