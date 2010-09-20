Trending

Beer, Siegenthaler claim Swiss downhill national titles

Weber, Schauff take junior races

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Beer (Swi)0:05:08.40
2Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:06.80
3Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:09.41
4Martin Frei (Swi)0:00:09.71
5Thomas Jeandin (Swi)0:00:15.83
6Roman Roschi (Swi)0:00:21.49
7Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:22.23
8Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:26.05
9Janick Lieberherr (Swi)0:00:26.55
10Nicolas Walser (Swi)0:00:29.45
11Billy Caroli (Swi)0:00:30.37
12Patrik Deuss (Swi)0:00:34.59
13Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:39.60
14Nicolas Cherik (Swi)0:00:52.32
15Fabian Pfister (Swi)0:00:54.96
16Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:01:08.26
17Markus Schwab (Swi)0:04:17.49

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi)0:06:13.49
2Martina Bruehlmann (Swi)0:00:13.67
3Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:00:19.91
4Caroline Forrer (Swi)0:00:57.84
5Sidonie Jolidon (Swi)0:01:01.26
6Noemi Derron (Swi)0:01:20.94
7Caro Gehrig (Swi)0:01:35.03

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Basil Weber0:05:25.79
2Freddy Hunziker0:00:03.64
3Christoph Faessler0:00:05.00
4Marius Paccolat0:00:13.24
5Florian Mueller0:00:37.89
6Ziki Fontana0:00:43.37
7Gian-Luca Zuest0:00:56.16
8Lukas Pfiffner0:01:14.32
9Beda Berchtold0:01:17.47
10Lutz Weber0:02:33.20
DNFSandro Hess
DNSDidier Klaey

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Annika Schauff (Swi)0:07:40.35
2Lauriane Darbre (Swi)0:00:20.32
3Caroline Fellay (Swi)0:01:46.45

