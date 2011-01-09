Forster wins gold in junior race
Lienhard, Zumstein earn remaining medals
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Forster (Tower Sport VC Eschenbach)
|0:44:32
|2
|Fabian Lienhard (VC Steinmaur-Price)
|0:00:32
|3
|Dominic Zumstein (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|0:01:18
|4
|Dylan Page (Dom Cycle / VC Rennaz)
|0:01:42
|5
|Andri Frischknecht (VC Eschenbach)
|0:02:18
|6
|Lukas Spengler (RRC-Diessenhofen-Randenbike.ch)
|0:05:05
|7
|Pascal Lehmann (VC Hittnau)
|0:05:52
|8
|Valentin Berset (Dom cycle)
|0:06:21
|9
|Christian Burnier (VC Rennaz-Sport/Dom Cycle)
|0:07:28
|10
|Roland Thalmann (VC Pfaffnau Pneuhaus-Frank)
|0:08:25
|11
|Joël Haubensak (VC Bürglen-Märwil/fehr-velos.ch)
|0:09:30
|12
|Joel Koller (TowerSports-VC Eschenbach)
|0:09:30
|-1lap
|Ismaël Fragnière (Acbroye Payerne-)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy