Trending

Forster wins gold in junior race

Lienhard, Zumstein earn remaining medals

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Forster (Tower Sport VC Eschenbach)0:44:32
2Fabian Lienhard (VC Steinmaur-Price)0:00:32
3Dominic Zumstein (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)0:01:18
4Dylan Page (Dom Cycle / VC Rennaz)0:01:42
5Andri Frischknecht (VC Eschenbach)0:02:18
6Lukas Spengler (RRC-Diessenhofen-Randenbike.ch)0:05:05
7Pascal Lehmann (VC Hittnau)0:05:52
8Valentin Berset (Dom cycle)0:06:21
9Christian Burnier (VC Rennaz-Sport/Dom Cycle)0:07:28
10Roland Thalmann (VC Pfaffnau Pneuhaus-Frank)0:08:25
11Joël Haubensak (VC Bürglen-Märwil/fehr-velos.ch)0:09:30
12Joel Koller (TowerSports-VC Eschenbach)0:09:30
-1lapIsmaël Fragnière (Acbroye Payerne-)

Latest on Cyclingnews