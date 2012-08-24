BMC Racing Cup to wrap up in Muttenz/Basel this weekend
Olympic stars to test legs prior to world championships
The 2012 BMC Racing Cup will wrap up in Muttenz/Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. It will be a partial Olympic rematch with silver medallist Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and bronze medallist Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) set to face off again.
The men's field will be talented one, also with riders such as two-time Olympic champion and former world champion Julien Absalon (Orbea) and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) among those in attendance.
The women's field is also drawing top racers, including Olympic silver medallist Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) and former world champion Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida). Local Swiss rider Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team), Esther Süss (Wheeler - Ixs Team) and Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) will also be racing.
For most of the stars, this will be their last cross country race before the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Saalfelden, Austria, September 5-9.
Elite and amateur racing will be run in conjunction with the Basel Bike Festival.
