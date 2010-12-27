Superprestige Diegem past winners
1976 to present
|2009
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|2008
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Fidea Cycling Team
|2007
|Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
|2006
|Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
|2005
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) AA drink-Bejan
|2004
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Fidea Cyclocrossteam
|2003
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Spaar Select
|2002
|Mario De Clercq (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
|2001
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
|2000
|Sven Nijs (Bel) Rabobank
|1999
|Richard Groenendaal (Ned) Rabobank
|1998
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|1997
|Adri van der Poel (Ned)
|1996
|Daniele Pontoni (Ita)
|1995
|Daniele Pontoni (Ita)
|1994
|Adri van der Poel (Ned)
|1993
|Daniele Pontoni (Ita)
|1992
|Marc Janssens (Bel)
|1991
|Danny De Bie (Bel)
|1990
|Staf Van Bouwel (Bel)
|1989
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1988
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1987
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1986
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1985
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1984
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1983
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1982
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1981
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1980
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1979
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1978
|Rein Groenendaal (Ned)
|1977
|Bert Vermeire (Bel)
|1976
|Albert Van Damme (Bel)
|2009
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|2008
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
|2007
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) CT Van Vliet EBH Advocaten
|2006
|Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans-Sapim-Collstrop
|2005
|Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans-Sapim-Collstrop
|2004
|Radomír Simunek Jr. (Cze) Author Praha
|2003
|Wesley Van Der Linden (Bel)
|2002
|Thijs Verhagen (Ned)
|2009
|Mike Teunissen (Ned)
|2008
|Tijmen Eising (Ned)
|2007
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|2006
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|2005
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|2004
|Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel)
|2003
|Niels Albert (Bel)
|2002
|Lars Boom (Ned)
