Trending

Superprestige Diegem past winners

1976 to present

Elite Men
2009Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
2008Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Fidea Cycling Team
2007Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2006Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2005Gerben De Knegt (Ned) AA drink-Bejan
2004Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Fidea Cyclocrossteam
2003Bart Wellens (Bel) Spaar Select
2002Mario De Clercq (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
2001Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
2000Sven Nijs (Bel) Rabobank
1999Richard Groenendaal (Ned) Rabobank
1998Sven Nys (Bel)
1997Adri van der Poel (Ned)
1996Daniele Pontoni (Ita)
1995Daniele Pontoni (Ita)
1994Adri van der Poel (Ned)
1993Daniele Pontoni (Ita)
1992Marc Janssens (Bel)
1991Danny De Bie (Bel)
1990Staf Van Bouwel (Bel)
1989Roland Liboton (Bel)
1988Roland Liboton (Bel)
1987Roland Liboton (Bel)
1986Roland Liboton (Bel)
1985Roland Liboton (Bel)
1984Roland Liboton (Bel)
1983Roland Liboton (Bel)
1982Roland Liboton (Bel)
1981Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1980Roland Liboton (Bel)
1979Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1978Rein Groenendaal (Ned)
1977Bert Vermeire (Bel)
1976Albert Van Damme (Bel)

U23 Men
2009Tom Meeusen (Bel)
2008Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
2007Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) CT Van Vliet EBH Advocaten
2006Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans-Sapim-Collstrop
2005Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans-Sapim-Collstrop
2004Radomír Simunek Jr. (Cze) Author Praha
2003Wesley Van Der Linden (Bel)
2002Thijs Verhagen (Ned)

Junior Men
2009Mike Teunissen (Ned)
2008Tijmen Eising (Ned)
2007Peter Sagan (Svk)
2006Joeri Adams (Bel)
2005Tom Meeusen (Bel)
2004Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel)
2003Niels Albert (Bel)
2002Lars Boom (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews