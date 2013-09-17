Trending

Walsleben opens season with win at Süpercross Baden

Mourey, Murgoitio complete podium

Full Results
1Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus1:06:27
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:16
3Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea0:01:46
4Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:02:36
5Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin0:03:26
6Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:44
7Lukas Müller (Swi) MG-Cycling0:03:45
8Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team0:04:01
9Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:04:23
10Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:04:30
11Ralph Näf (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:32
12Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:04:41
13Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:44
14Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:04:59
15Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland-VC Bützberg0:05:03
16Michael Wildhaber (Swi) TowerSports-VC Eschenbach0:05:41
17Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica0:06:05
18Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Adventure & Bike0:06:08
19Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav0:06:25
20Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:06:37
21Radek Polnicky (Cze) Jirapo Team0:06:52
22Severin Sägesser (Swi) RC Gränichen/Fischer Zweiradsport0:07:06
23Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sport VC Eschenbach0:07:54
24Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav
25Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
26Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler iXS Team
27Mariusz Kowal (Pol)
28Dylan Page (Swi) Dom-Cycle/Merida
29Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
30Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
31Marcello Pavarin (Ita) RCP Lee Cougan
32Jerome Chevallier (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
33Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
34Roger Jenny (Swi) Cycling Project Bike4Fun
35Ondrej Glajza (Svk) KCK Oslany
36Yari Cisotto (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino
37Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) GB Junior Team
38Tristan Marguet (Swi)

Latest on Cyclingnews