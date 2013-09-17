Walsleben opens season with win at Süpercross Baden
Mourey, Murgoitio complete podium
|1
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|1:06:27
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:16
|3
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|0:01:46
|4
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:02:36
|5
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin
|0:03:26
|6
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:44
|7
|Lukas Müller (Swi) MG-Cycling
|0:03:45
|8
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|0:04:01
|9
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:04:23
|10
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:04:30
|11
|Ralph Näf (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:32
|12
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:04:41
|13
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|14
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:04:59
|15
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland-VC Bützberg
|0:05:03
|16
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) TowerSports-VC Eschenbach
|0:05:41
|17
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|0:06:05
|18
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Adventure & Bike
|0:06:08
|19
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav
|0:06:25
|20
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|0:06:37
|21
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Jirapo Team
|0:06:52
|22
|Severin Sägesser (Swi) RC Gränichen/Fischer Zweiradsport
|0:07:06
|23
|Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sport VC Eschenbach
|0:07:54
|24
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav
|25
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
|26
|Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler iXS Team
|27
|Mariusz Kowal (Pol)
|28
|Dylan Page (Swi) Dom-Cycle/Merida
|29
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|30
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|31
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) RCP Lee Cougan
|32
|Jerome Chevallier (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|33
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|34
|Roger Jenny (Swi) Cycling Project Bike4Fun
|35
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) KCK Oslany
|36
|Yari Cisotto (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino
|37
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) GB Junior Team
|38
|Tristan Marguet (Swi)
