Kupfernagel wins Supercross Baden
Achermann, Havlikova round out podium
|1
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:41:58
|2
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain
|0:00:30
|3
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:01:15
|5
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf
|0:01:52
|6
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:01:54
|7
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:02:08
|8
|Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
|0:03:23
|9
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|0:03:52
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:04:49
|11
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn
|0:05:59
|12
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell
|0:06:09
|13
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:06:23
|14
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino
|0:07:54
|15
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion
|0:08:13
|16
|Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil
|17
|Lucia Turri (Ita) Team Gragnano
|DNF
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|DNS
|Clarissa John (Aut)
|DNS
|Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam
|DNS
|Lise Müller (Swi) P.C.W.-Cyclophile Sedunois
