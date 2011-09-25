Trending

Kupfernagel wins Supercross Baden

Achermann, Havlikova round out podium

German champion Hanka Kupfernagel wins Süpercross Baden.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Jasmin Achermann (Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain) en route to a second place finish.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Hanka Kupfernagel shoulders her bike on the stairs.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea) would finish the day in third place.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Pavla Havlikova (Telenet-Fidea) would finish on the podium.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Hanka Kupfernagel in action.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Runner-up Jasmin Achermann (Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain)

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Elite women's podium (l-r): Jasmin Achermann, Hanka Kupfernagel, Pavla Havlikova

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)

Full Results
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:41:58
2Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain0:00:30
3Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:45
4Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:01:15
5Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf0:01:52
6Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team0:01:54
7Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:02:08
8Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:03:23
9Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark0:03:52
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:04:49
11Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn0:05:59
12Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell0:06:09
13Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:06:23
14Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino0:07:54
15Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion0:08:13
16Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil
17Lucia Turri (Ita) Team Gragnano
DNFStefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
DNSClarissa John (Aut)
DNSAlexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam
DNSLise Müller (Swi) P.C.W.-Cyclophile Sedunois

