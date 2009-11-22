Image 1 of 28 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 28 Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chasseurs) leads Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) up the steps on lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 28 Laura Van Gilder (C-3 Athletes serving athletes) and Amy Dombroski trying to keep pace with the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 28 Running the steep steps was quite a challenge. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 28 Perri Martens (Embrocation Cycling Journal) getting ready to remount. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 28 Anna Milkowski (Bikereg) on lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 28 Kelli Emmett (Giant) putting a leg into the steepest hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 28 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) ripping up the hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 28 Series leader Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chasseurs). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 28 Laura Van Gilder (C-3 Athletes serving athletes) doing everything in her power to stay on the bike. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 28 Emma Bast (Cycle-Smart). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 28 Up Up and away for this Indy Fab rider. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 28 Every year this junk car in the forest decays a bit more. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 28 Cockpit of Andrea Smith's bike (Minuteman Cycling). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 28 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) tyring to fend off Amy Dombroski. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 28 Amy Dombroski (Schlamm Clement Primus Mootry) leading with a half lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 28 Amy Dombroski (Schlamm Clement Primus Mootry) with a small gap over Gould. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 28 The start of the elite women's race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 28 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) being shadowed by Amy Dombroski. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 28 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) cornering on the pavement. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 28 Amy Dombroski (Schlamm Clement Primus Mootry) is also the U23 national mountain bike champion. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 28 Sally Annis (Hub Racing) running the stairs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 28 Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club) running the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 28 Amy Dombroski (Schlamm Clement Primus Mootry) after winning her second race of the weekend. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 28 Laura Van Gilder gets the holeshot (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 26 of 28 Amy Dombroski solos through the woods (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 27 of 28 Georgia Gould (Luna) negotiates a turn (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 28 of 28 Amy Dombroski had a brilliant weekend in New York (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com)

United States Under 23 Cyclo-cross champion Amy Dombroski (Primus Mootry) out-paced Georgia Gould (Luna) in a two-up sprint to win her second consecutive UCI race at the Whitmore’s Landscaping Super Cross Cup held in Southampton, New York. Pro mountain biker Kelli Emmett (Giant) made a solid return to the podium with third place.

“I’m happy with how my coach and I have timed everything and planned out the season,” said Dombroski, who is aiming to defend her national title at the end of this season. “My fitness is coming around at the right time and hopefully I’ll be able to keep that going through Portland and then US Nationals in Bend, Oregon.”

The Whitmore’s Landscaping Super Cross Cup marked the 10th and final round of the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy series. Canadian Natasha Elliott (Louis Garneau Chasseurs) won the overall title and was presented with a $1500 check plus a pink heavyweight champion belt handed over from last year’s winner Georgia Gould.

Course changes make for tougher racing

Warm autumn temperatures made for a gorgeous day of cyclo-cross racing in Southampton, New York. The course ran opposite to the previous day introducing tougher undulations that wore down the elite women’s field quicker.

“I felt like today was harder, the climbs were harder,” said Dombroski. “We descended this wicked hard hill yesterday that today we had to ride up and it was loose dirt. It was definitely a grind. That was where Georgia was riding stronger than me, and there was another kicker that was harder too. It seemed like there was more punch to the course today.”

NACT series leader Natasha Elliott tore a hole in the field to establish a commanding lead in the opening lap of the elite women’s six-lap race, forcing riders such as Gould, Dombroksi, notable road sprinter Laura Van Gilder (C3 Sollay-Athletes Serving Athletes) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) to chase frantically.

“Like yesterday, the course had everything,” Dombroski explained. “It had power sections, technical sections and stuff that suited the mountain bikers, sprinters, the road riders. That’s what made this race so exciting.”

Elliott pulled the strongest two riders out of the bunch to chase her. Gould and Dombroski made contact with Elliott at the end of the first lap; however, one solid attack from Gould sent Elliott out the back as Dombroski gritted her teeth just to hang onto the Luna rider’s wheel.

McConneloug joined forces with Emmett and the pair fought hard to pass Elliott and close down a 10-second gap to the two leaders. The Giant rider placed second on Saturday and used her mountain biking skills over the rugged terrain to move ahead of McConneloug in a solo pursuit of the Gould and Dombroski during the last half of the race. Van Gilder briefly regained contact with the chase group before settling into a rhythm back in fifth place.

Meanwhile, the battle continued up front with Gould putting on a show for the Southampton fans. She attacked Dombroski several times through the twists and turns and technical sections of the circuit that suited her world-class mountain bike skills.

“Georgia gave me a run, we both did I guess,” Dombroski said. “Riding with her made me nervous. I decided to stay on her wheel a little bit and follow her line through technical stuff because she’s so good at that. I thought about making my move on the steep climb but we were very well matched for the climb; plus, she was riding the tech stuff better than me.”

Dombroski forced the pace over the lengthy grass straights, the only place she felt strong enough to get away from Gould. The pair continuously hit each other with attacks at the expense of the others’ weakness. Despite her technical prowess, Gould wasn’t able to drop Dombroski and while Dombroski was powerful, she couldn’t rid herself of Gould’s presence. With 300 metres to go they were sprinting neck-to-neck down the finishing straight.

“Early in the race, every time if I was leading onto the pavement I would gap her a bit so that was my last resort, to try and use that to hold a gap to the finish,” Dombroski recalled. “I didn’t want to rely on that 100 percent. I’m getting more confident in my sprint but I’m still no Laura van Gilder.”

Dombroski’s sprint was enough to steel few bike lengths ahead of Gould for her second consecutive win of the weekend.

