Gagne wins Subaru Cup super D
Canadian makes it two podiums in one day
Fresh of a second place in short track this morning, Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) won the Subaru Cup's super D in the afternoon by 14.5 seconds ahead of Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/Rocky Mountain) and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain)
|0:07:24.1
|2
|Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain)
|0:00:14.5
|3
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:00:20.9
|4
|Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:00:28.0
|5
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:00:30.5
|6
|Seamus Powell (Giant Mid Alantic Off Road Team)
|0:00:31.8
|7
|Vincent Belhumeur (Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized)
|0:00:32.9
|8
|Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)
|0:00:34.1
|9
|Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure)
|0:00:36.6
|10
|Pete Karinen (Culver's Racing)
|0:00:40.2
|11
|Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete - Specialized)
|0:00:40.8
|12
|Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling)
|0:00:41.2
|13
|Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:00:41.6
|14
|Jean-Philippe Thibault(CVM 2 Vals)
|0:00:43.9
|15
|Michael Hemme (Half Acre)
|0:00:44.6
|16
|Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com)
|0:00:45.5
|17
|Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)
|0:00:45.8
|18
|Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)
|0:00:48.6
|19
|Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)
|0:00:50.3
|20
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:00:54.5
|21
|Luke Allen (Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:58.0
|22
|Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)
|0:00:59.9
|23
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:01:02.1
|24
|Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)
|0:01:04.3
|25
|Brett Poulton (Expo)
|0:01:07.0
|26
|Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)
|0:01:07.9
|27
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:01:11.4
|28
|Landen Beckner (Montana Velo)
|0:01:13.2
|29
|Matt Silvia (Carborocket)
|0:01:14.7
|30
|Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:01:16.0
|31
|John Shull (EXPO)
|0:01:16.4
|32
|Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:01:18.7
|33
|Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:01:19.0
|34
|Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz)
|0:01:20.6
|35
|Parker McColl ( /)
|0:01:23.7
|36
|Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:01:27.5
|37
|Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing)
|0:01:28.3
|38
|Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup)
|0:01:37.6
|39
|Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:01:39.9
|40
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)
|0:01:42.2
|41
|Scott Neperud (Magnus)
|0:01:43.7
|42
|Jan Warren (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)
|0:02:03.2
|43
|Eric Fossell (JVC/Michaels Cycles)
|0:02:35.4
|44
|Steve Schafer
|0:02:47.7
|DNS
|Jason Gosse (Team WORS)
|DNS
|Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)
|DNS
|Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)
|DNS
|Chris Renshaw (HammerHeadBikes.com)
|DNS
|Thomas Sulentic
|DNS
|Tyson Wagler (Scott-3RoxRacing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Belhumeur (Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized)
|0:07:57.0
|2
|Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure)
|0:00:03.7
|3
|Pete Karinen (Culver's Racing)
|0:00:07.3
|4
|Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete - Specialized)
|0:00:07.9
|5
|Luke Allen (Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:25.1
|6
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:00:29.2
|7
|Brett Poulton (Expo)
|0:00:34.1
|8
|Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)
|0:00:35.0
|9
|Landen Beckner (Montana Velo)
|0:00:40.3
|10
|Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:00:43.1
|11
|Parker McColl
|0:00:50.8
|12
|Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing)
|0:00:55.4
|13
|Jan Warren (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)
|0:01:30.3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)
|0:08:12.7
|2
|Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)
|0:00:11.3
|3
|Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)
|0:00:15.7
|4
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:00:22.8
|5
|Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:00:30.4
|6
|Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:00:38.9
|7
|Scott Neperud (Magnus)
|0:00:55.1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hemme (Half Acre)
|0:08:08.7
|2
|Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com)
|0:00:00.9
|3
|Matt Silvia (Carborocket)
|0:00:30.1
|4
|Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz)
|0:00:36.0
|5
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)
|0:00:57.6
|6
|Eric Fossell (JVC/Michaels Cycles)
|0:01:50.8
|DNS
|Jason Gosse (Team WORS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:07:54.6
|2
|Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:00:11.1
|3
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:00:24.0
|4
|John Shull (EXPO)
|0:00:45.9
|5
|Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:00:48.2
|6
|Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup)
|0:01:07.1
|7
|Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:01:09.4
|8
|Steve Schafer
|0:02:17.2
|DNS
|Chris Renshaw (HammerHeadBikes.com)
|DNS
|Thomas Sulentic
