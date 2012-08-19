Trending

Gagne wins Subaru Cup super D

Canadian makes it two podiums in one day

Fresh of a second place in short track this morning, Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) wins the Super D.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec) rides through an uphill turn

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec) finishes second to his teammate Raphael Gagne

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 Specialized) rides to a third place finish in front of hometown fans

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) leads Seamus Powell (Giant Mid Atlantic Off Road Team) in the first half of the Super D course

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Wisconsin racer Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel and Sprocket) readies for a downhill

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) wins the men's US Pro XCT Subaru Cup Super D.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Fresh of a second place in short track this morning, Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec) won the Subaru Cup's super D in the afternoon by 14.5 seconds ahead of Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/Rocky Mountain) and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized).

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gagne (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain)0:07:24.1
2Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain)0:00:14.5
3Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:20.9
4Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)0:00:28.0
5Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:00:30.5
6Seamus Powell (Giant Mid Alantic Off Road Team)0:00:31.8
7Vincent Belhumeur (Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized)0:00:32.9
8Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)0:00:34.1
9Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure)0:00:36.6
10Pete Karinen (Culver's Racing)0:00:40.2
11Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete - Specialized)0:00:40.8
12Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling)0:00:41.2
13Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:00:41.6
14Jean-Philippe Thibault(CVM 2 Vals)0:00:43.9
15Michael Hemme (Half Acre)0:00:44.6
16Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com)0:00:45.5
17Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:00:45.8
18Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)0:00:48.6
19Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)0:00:50.3
20Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)0:00:54.5
21Luke Allen (Matrix/RBM)0:00:58.0
22Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)0:00:59.9
23Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:01:02.1
24Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)0:01:04.3
25Brett Poulton (Expo)0:01:07.0
26Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:01:07.9
27Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:01:11.4
28Landen Beckner (Montana Velo)0:01:13.2
29Matt Silvia (Carborocket)0:01:14.7
30Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:16.0
31John Shull (EXPO)0:01:16.4
32Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:01:18.7
33Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:01:19.0
34Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz)0:01:20.6
35Parker McColl ( /)0:01:23.7
36Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)0:01:27.5
37Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing)0:01:28.3
38Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup)0:01:37.6
39Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:01:39.9
40Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)0:01:42.2
41Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:01:43.7
42Jan Warren (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:02:03.2
43Eric Fossell (JVC/Michaels Cycles)0:02:35.4
44Steve Schafer0:02:47.7
DNSJason Gosse (Team WORS)
DNSBrian Matter (Gear Grinder)
DNSMike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)
DNSChris Renshaw (HammerHeadBikes.com)
DNSThomas Sulentic
DNSTyson Wagler (Scott-3RoxRacing)

Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Belhumeur (Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized)0:07:57.0
2Alexandre Vialle (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure)0:00:03.7
3Pete Karinen (Culver's Racing)0:00:07.3
4Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete - Specialized)0:00:07.9
5Luke Allen (Matrix/RBM)0:00:25.1
6Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:00:29.2
7Brett Poulton (Expo)0:00:34.1
8Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:00:35.0
9Landen Beckner (Montana Velo)0:00:40.3
10Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:43.1
11Parker McColl0:00:50.8
12Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing)0:00:55.4
13Jan Warren (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:01:30.3

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)0:08:12.7
2Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)0:00:11.3
3Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)0:00:15.7
4Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:00:22.8
5Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:00:30.4
6Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)0:00:38.9
7Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:00:55.1

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hemme (Half Acre)0:08:08.7
2Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com)0:00:00.9
3Matt Silvia (Carborocket)0:00:30.1
4Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz)0:00:36.0
5Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX Velo)0:00:57.6
6Eric Fossell (JVC/Michaels Cycles)0:01:50.8
DNSJason Gosse (Team WORS)

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:07:54.6
2Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:00:11.1
3Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)0:00:24.0
4John Shull (EXPO)0:00:45.9
5Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:00:48.2
6Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup)0:01:07.1
7Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:01:09.4
8Steve Schafer0:02:17.2
DNSChris Renshaw (HammerHeadBikes.com)
DNSThomas Sulentic

