Strade Bianche Women past winners

Champions 2015-2018

Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Anna van der Breggen share a drink on the Strade Bianche podium

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2017Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
2016Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2015Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

