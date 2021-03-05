Strade Bianche past winners
By Cycling News
Champions 2007-2020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2019
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2018
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2017
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2016
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2015
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2012
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
|2007
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC
