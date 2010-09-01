Van Staeyen stays ahead of the field
Locals pros dominate the standings
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3:35:12
|2
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
|3
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank ProTeam
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor Sharp
|10
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
|11
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|12
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil
|13
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Willems Verandas
|0:00:07
|14
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:27
|15
|Jonathan Tiernan-lock (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
|16
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:00:34
|17
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:49
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Willems Verandas
|19
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|20
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|21
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Willems Verandas
|22
|Davy Commeijne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|25
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|26
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Willems Verandas
|27
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Thomas Chamon (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|30
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Willems Verandas
|31
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp
|32
|John Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket Procycling
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil
|34
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|35
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|37
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|39
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Willems Verandas
|41
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wal
|42
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans Cras
|43
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Kevin Fouguet (Bel)
|45
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|47
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|49
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|50
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
|52
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vacansoleil
|0:03:34
|54
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|56
|Michael England (Aus) Profel Prorace Cycling Team
|57
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|58
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|59
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|60
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Profel Prorace Cycling Team
|61
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wal
|62
|Tim De Troyer (Bel)
|63
|Roy Van Stijn (Bel) Profel Prorace Cycling Team
|64
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|65
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radio Shack
|66
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|67
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp
|68
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
|69
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|70
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
|0:04:09
|71
|Jean Simon (Fra)
|72
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|73
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Kaz) ISD Continental Team
|74
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:57
|75
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
|77
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
|78
|Kevin Vancraeynest (Bel)
|79
|Sim Steyvers (Bel)
|80
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel)
|81
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
|82
|Sander Goddaert (Bel)
|83
|Dieter Vandriessche (Bel)
|84
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem-prorace Cycling Team
|85
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|86
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil
|87
|Stijn Penne (Bel)
|88
|Fillip Ruden Stam (Swe) Team Sprocket Procycling
|89
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wal
|90
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|91
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Kuban
|92
|Sven Neckebroeck (Bel)
|93
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|94
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
|95
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|96
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|97
|Gert-jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|98
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
|99
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|100
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|101
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
|102
|Yuriy Agarkov (Kaz) ISD Continental Team
|103
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|104
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|105
|Yegor Dementyev (Kaz) ISD Continental Team
|106
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|107
|Joris Haers (Bel) Bianchi - Nieuwe Hoop Tielen
|108
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|109
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|110
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|111
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Team Differdange
|112
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Worldofbikegr
|113
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|114
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Willems Verandas
|115
|Sven Van Luyck (Bel)
|116
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
|117
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Willems Verandas
|118
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel)
|119
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
