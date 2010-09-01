Trending

Van Staeyen stays ahead of the field

Locals pros dominate the standings

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3:35:12
2Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
3Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank ProTeam
8David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
9Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor Sharp
10Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
11Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
12Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil
13Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Willems Verandas0:00:07
14Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:27
15Jonathan Tiernan-lock (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp
16Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor Sharp0:00:34
17Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:49
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Willems Verandas
19Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
20Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
21Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Willems Verandas
22Davy Commeijne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
25Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Thomas Degand (Bel) Willems Verandas
27Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
28Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Thomas Chamon (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
30Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Willems Verandas
31Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp
32John Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket Procycling
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil
34Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
35Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
37Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
39Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Willems Verandas
41Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wal
42Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Palmans Cras
43Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Kevin Fouguet (Bel)
45Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
46Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
47Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
49Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
50Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Andy Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
52Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vacansoleil0:03:34
54Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
55Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
56Michael England (Aus) Profel Prorace Cycling Team
57Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
58Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
59Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
60Joeri Bueken (Bel) Profel Prorace Cycling Team
61Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wal
62Tim De Troyer (Bel)
63Roy Van Stijn (Bel) Profel Prorace Cycling Team
64Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
65Ben Hermans (Bel) Radio Shack
66Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
67Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor Sharp
68Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
69Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
70Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S0:04:09
71Jean Simon (Fra)
72Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
73Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Kaz) ISD Continental Team
74Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:57
75Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel)
77Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
78Kevin Vancraeynest (Bel)
79Sim Steyvers (Bel)
80Henryk Cardoen (Bel)
81Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
82Sander Goddaert (Bel)
83Dieter Vandriessche (Bel)
84Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem-prorace Cycling Team
85Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
86Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil
87Stijn Penne (Bel)
88Fillip Ruden Stam (Swe) Team Sprocket Procycling
89Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wal
90Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
91Andreas Keuser (Ger) Kuban
92Sven Neckebroeck (Bel)
93Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
94Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Elshof
95Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
96Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
97Gert-jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
98Stephen Halpin (Irl) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
99Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
100Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
101Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post-M Donnelly-Grant Thornton - S
102Yuriy Agarkov (Kaz) ISD Continental Team
103Brian Bulgac (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
104Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
105Yegor Dementyev (Kaz) ISD Continental Team
106Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
107Joris Haers (Bel) Bianchi - Nieuwe Hoop Tielen
108Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
109Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
110Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
111Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Team Differdange
112Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Worldofbikegr
113Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
114Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Willems Verandas
115Sven Van Luyck (Bel)
116Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans Cras
117James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Willems Verandas
118Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel)
119Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

