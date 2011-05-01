Trending

Image 1 of 19

Joe Lewis was very excited to take the win

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 2 of 19

Joseph Lewis (Trek_LIVESTRONG)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 3 of 19

Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 4 of 19

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) staying close to the outside of the pack.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 5 of 19

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) drives the front of the pack

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 6 of 19

Joseph Dombrowski (Trek_LIVESTRONG) licking his lips

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 7 of 19

Beginning of the last lap... Really. A lap card snafu with 2 laps to go created some confusion.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 8 of 19

A close sprint finish.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 9 of 19

Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 10 of 19

Men's jersey holders are called up.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 11 of 19

Face to face, Frank Pipp (Bissell) and Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 12 of 19

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 13 of 19

Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 team members all over the front of the pack with a few laps to go.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 14 of 19

Leaders come over the rise

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 15 of 19

Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 16 of 19

Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 17 of 19

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 18 of 19

Staging for the start

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 19 of 19

Clara Hughes powers to victory

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Clara Hughes won her second consecutive race this week during the stage four Downtown Silver City Criterium at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The Canadian Olympian won the bunch gallop to the line ahead of Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in second and Eleonora Patuzzo (Diadora-Pasta Zara) in third.

"My coach told me that if I was top three out of the last turn then I would win," Hughes said. "I was watching all the sprints during the race and with the wind conditions I knew that I had to be second out of the last corner. I saw people winning the sprint from second place during the point sprints and I had a lot of patience and knew exactly where I could make up gaps and spots and I had it dialled in for the last lap. It was the longest sprint ever.

"I guess because I don't ever sprint, it felt really long," she added. "I saw someone coming and I thought it was too long but then I saw them die a little and I kept going. It was just really weird to sprint because I'm not a sprinter, it was bizarre but very fun. I used to love leading-out I've finished second or third leading out riders like Petra Rossner, Ina Teutenberg, Karen Livingston [Bliss] back in the day."

Hughes furthered her lead in the overall classification by picking up a 15-second time bonus for winning the stage. She will start the fifth and final stage of the Tour of the Gila's Gila Monster Road Race nearly two minutes ahead of defending champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and an additional minute ahead of Rhae Shaw (Cycle U).

"I'll ride to my death tomorrow and whatever happens I will give it everything I have," Hughes said. "If I don't win then that means someone was better than me. But, I am going to put of a fight for sure."

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) is currently leading the event's best sprinter competition while Abbott is leading the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition. Denise Ramsden (Juvederm) is leading the event's best young rider competition. It was a relatively conservative race for the Pro-Cat 1,2 women's field. Aggressive teams included Juvederm, Primal-MapMyRide and Missing Link-Specialized along with Colavita Forno D'Asolo, who were after the intermediate point sprints for Logan-Sprenger. Colavita Forno D'Asolo received some competition in the sprints from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12. However, for the majority of the race, teams Diadora-Pasta Zara and Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 patrolled the front of the field.

"We sat back a little bit in the last road race and missed some of the moves at the end of the race," Ramsden said. "Today we really wanted to ride aggressive even though the chances seemed good that it would come down to a group sprint. We tried and we got a few primes out of it."

Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 formed the dominant lead-out train with one lap to go for its sprinter Tamayo. The field rounded the final corner with Hughes in second position and Tamayo further back in roughly fifth position. Hughes made it to the line by a fraction of a wheel length ahead of Tamayo, while Patuzzo picked up third place.

"I couldn't have asked for a better race from the team," Tamayo said. "All I had to do was sit in and watch and they made sure that everything was taken care of. They lined it up with one to go. We got a little bit swarmed on the back side but recovered and got back into position before the last turn. I was fifth wheel coming out of the last corner and had some ground to make up because Clara went through it pretty fast."

In the men's event, Joe Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) scored his team its second victory this week. The youngster won the bunch sprint to the finish line ahead of Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Aaron Kemps (V Australia) in third.

"I knew what lap we were on because I was counting from five to go in my head," said Lewis with regard to the incorrect official lap counter during the final laps of the race. "I had help from my teammates through out the race but in the end the our concern was the young riders jersey. I was by myself with one lap to go and handled myself well, coming out of the last corner in sixth wheel. It is my first win of the year and I am absolutely stoked."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) maintained over a minute lead ahead of runner up in the overall classification Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) in third. RealCyclist.com was hoping to add another stage win to its belt during the criterium, however, confusion amongst some of the peloton caused by an incorrect lap counter prompted his team to set up Cole House for the win one lap too early.

"My guys are really upset right now," Fraser said. "Cole had a fantastic race and was covering stuff, floating and wanted to make good for his mistake in Bayard. He would have been a strong contender for the race win. As an ex sprinter I can feel his frustration. I've seen some crazy things in cycling and this was the latest. I got some work to do as a directeur to calm my guys down and get them ready to defend the overall jersey tomorrow."

In addition to the overall race lead, Mancebo is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition. Time trial winner Dale Parke (Trek-Livestrong) is leading the event's best young rider competition and his teammate and stage winner, Lewis, accumulated enough points during the criterium to take over the lead in the event's best sprinter competition.

"I placed in two intermediate sprints and won the last one," Lewis said. "I didn't want to go for them so hard that I wouldn't be able to be there at the finish. I wanted to be able to do well at the finish."

Pure Black Racing was arguably the most aggressive team during the Pro-Cat 1 men's 40-lap criterium. The team sent a rider off the front at every opportunity, covered by teams Bissell, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, RealCyclist.com, Jamis-Sutter Home, Juwi Solar and Team Exergy. Alex Howes picked up full points on the first bonus sprint ahead of Frank Pipp (Bissell)

Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) took a solo flyer for two laps, mid race, chased by a group of roughly 20 riders that included Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing), Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home), Joe Lewis and his teammate Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong), Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth and Matt Cooke (Exergy), among others. The group approached the second bonus sprint won by Anibal Borrajo.

Almost as soon as the field came back together, Chadwick and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy) launched another breakaway, chased by Borrajo,
George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong), and James McCoy (Pure Black Racing). The riders were reabsorbed into the field before the third and final bonus sprint won by Pipp, followed by Anibal Borrajo.

Several more attacks came from the field but none were able to establish a significant gap. With two laps to go the field was intact and as the came through the start-finish line the official lap counter read one lap to go, causing some confusion in the field and RealCyclist.com, Kenda/5-hour Energy and Bissell, among other teams, went for the stage sprint one lap too soon.

"The sprint was hard because all the people were confused," Alejandro Borrajo said. "Some did the sprint with two laps to go and then again on the last lap. It was hard. Our goal was to go for the jersey and win the stage."

 

Elite men stage 4 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)1:34:14
2Alejandr Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
3Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling)
4Dan Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
5Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
6Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
7Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
8Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
9Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
10Van Uden Roman (Pure Black Racing)
11Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
12Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
14Ben Jacques-Mayne (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
15Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
16Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
17Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
18George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
19James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
20Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
21Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
22Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
23Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
24Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
25John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling)
26Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
27Nichol Schreiber (Landis - Trek)
28Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
29Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
30Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)
31Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)
32Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
33Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
34Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling)
35Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
36Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
37Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
38Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
39Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
40Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
41Mich Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
42Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
43John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
44Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)
45Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
46Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
47Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
48Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
49Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
50Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
51Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
52Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)
53Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
54Chris Winn (V Australia Pro Cycling)
55Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
56Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
57Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)
58Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)
59Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
60Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
61Roland Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)
62Darren Rolfe (V Australia Pro Cycling)
63Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
64Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
65Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
66Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
67Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
68Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
69Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
70Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
71David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
72Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
73Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
74Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)
75Chris Hong (Team Exergy)
76Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)
77Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
78Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
79Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
80Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
81Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)
82Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
83Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
84Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
85Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
86Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
87Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling)
88Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling)
89Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)
90Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
91Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)
92Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
93Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
94Coulto Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
95Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
96Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
97Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
98James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
99Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
100Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
101Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
102Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
103Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
104Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)
105Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse)
106Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)
107Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
108Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
109Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)
110Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
111Scott Law (V Australia Pro Cycling)
112Fernand Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
113Karl Evans
114Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)
115Aliak Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
116Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
117John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
118Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)
119Tom Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
120Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
121Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
122Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
123Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)
124Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
125Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling))
126James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
127Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
128Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
129Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:20
130Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:03:18
131Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
132Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:38
133James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:38
134Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:09:07
135Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:11:02

Elite women stage 4 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)1:07:02
2Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
3Patuzz Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
4Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
5Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
6Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
7Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
8Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
9Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)
10Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
11Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
12Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
13Veroniq Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
14Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
15Rhae Shaw (CycleU)
16Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
17Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
18Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
19Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
20Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
21Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
22Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
23Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
24Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
25Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
26Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
27Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
28Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)
29Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Syst)
30Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)
31Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:00:06
32Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
33Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
34Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
35Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
36Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
37Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
38Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
39Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)
40Kathry Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
41Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide)
42Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
43Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
44Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
45Mor Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:00:20
46Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:00:23
47Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
48Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:34
49Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)0:05:28
50Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)0:06:38
51Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)0:13:28

Elite men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)9:19:44
2Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:01:15
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:40
4Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:53
5Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:03
6George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:02:08
7Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:09
8Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:19
9Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:02:20
10Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:21
11Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:32
12Joesp Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:02:33
13Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:38
14Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:02:50
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:00
16Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:01
17Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:05
18Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:03:26
19Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:03:32
20Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:03:41
21Darren Rolfe (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:03:59
22Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)0:04:07
23Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:21
24Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:04:26
25Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)0:04:30
26Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:04:34
27Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:35
28Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:04:50
29Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:05:08
30Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:05:23
31Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
32James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:05:29
33Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
34Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:05:30
35Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:37
36Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:43
37Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:05:45
38Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:05:48
39David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:05:51
40John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:02
41Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:06:09
42Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)0:06:10
43Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:06:22
44Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)0:06:23
45Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:06:31
46Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:32
47Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:06:56
48Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:07:01
49Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)0:07:09
50Chris Hong (Team Exergy)0:07:17
51James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:07:23
52Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
53Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:07:28
54Uden Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
55Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:07:34
56Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)0:07:39
57Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:07:45
58Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:07:50
59Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:07:53
60Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:08:02
61Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)0:08:11
62James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:27
63Chris Winn (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:08:36
64Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:08:38
65Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:08:44
66Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:08:49
67Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)0:09:03
68Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)0:09:28
69Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:09:43
70Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)0:09:57
71Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:10:14
72Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)0:10:20
73Karl Evans0:10:22
74Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:10:35
75Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:10:39
76Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:10:48
77Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:11:02
78Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:11:19
79Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:11:25
80Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:11:32
81Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:11:38
82Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:12:02
83Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:13:01
84Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)0:13:04
85Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:13:31
86Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)0:13:32
87Aliaksa Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:13:45
88Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:13:51
89Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)0:14:00
90Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:14:20
91John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:14:22
92Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
93Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)0:14:37
94Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:05
95Michael Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:15:11
96Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)0:15:13
97Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:14
98Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:15:15
99Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:15:17
100Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:15:25
101Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:15:28
102Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)0:15:34
103John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:15:49
104Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:59
105Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:16:20
106Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:16:59
107Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:17:49
108Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:17:52
109Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)0:17:56
110Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)0:18:41
111Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:18:45
112Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:19:38
113Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:20:30
114Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:22:01
115Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:22:26
116Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:23:07
117Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:23:20
118Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:26:22
119Benja Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:26:31
120Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:26:41
121James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:27:10
122Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:17
123Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:30:48
124Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:30:57
125Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:31:33
126Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:32:29
127Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:33:51
128Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:40:07
129Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:41:10
130Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:43:04
131Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:44:05
132Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:49:44
133Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:50:37
134Scott Law (V Australia Pro Cycling)0:51:08
135Nicholau Schreiber (Landis - Trek)1:11:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)32pts
2Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)26
3Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)21
4Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)19
5Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)15
6Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)13
7Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling)10
8Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)8
9Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)6
10Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)6
11Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)6
12Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling)5
13John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling)4
14James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)4
15Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)3
16Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)2
17Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)1
18Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)1
19Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)1

King of the Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)15pts
2Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)12
3Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)10
4Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)9
5Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)7
6George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)5
7Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
8Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)3
9Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)3
10Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)2
11Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)2
12Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)2
13Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-LIVESTRONG28:04:37
2BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:53
3Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:01:50
4Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro0:03:34
5Chipotle Development Team0:04:30
6Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:05:14
7Pure Black Racing0:05:32
8Team Exergy0:06:00
9Team Rio Grande0:09:29
10California Giant/Specialized0:09:34
11KBS-OptumHealth0:10:15
12V australia Pro Cycling0:10:54
13Hagens Berman LLP0:13:47
14Chemstar p/b United0:16:41
15RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:18:38
16Landis - Trek0:28:45
17Team juwi solar/First Solar0:33:21
18Yahoo! Cycling Team0:50:13
19Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling1:01:06

Elite women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)9:47:43
2Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:01:53
3Rhae Shaw (Cycleu)0:03:08
4Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno D'asolo)0:03:25
5Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:04:17
6Nicole Evans (Primal/Mapmyride)0:04:24
7Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno D'asolo)0:04:48
8Meredith Miller (Team Tibco/To The Top)0:05:20
9Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:05:30
10Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride)0:06:00
11Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:06:11
12Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno D'asolo)0:06:17
13Kristen Lasasso (Primal/Mapmyride)0:06:37
14Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:07:00
15Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride)0:07:41
16Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:08:11
17Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:08:28
18Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:08:35
19Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:09:06
20Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:09:16
21Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:10:05
22Julie Emmerman (Primal/Mapmyride)0:10:18
23Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:10:50
24Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:11:43
25Serena Sheridan (Team Tibco/To The Top)0:12:16
26Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:12:34
27Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:13:01
28Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:13:50
29Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:14:03
30Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:14:12
31Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno D'asolo)0:14:17
32Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:14:41
33Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:16:17
34Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:16:43
35Carlee Taylor (Team Tibco/To The Top)0:17:19
36Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax Tavern)0:18:19
37Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:19:06
38Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:19:09
39Moria Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:19:42
40Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:21:42
41Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:22:09
42Stacy Appelwick (Athletes By Design)0:22:25
43Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno D'asolo)0:22:55
44Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:23:11
45Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)0:23:22
46Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:24:56
47Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:30:55
48Tanya Bettis (Mountaintop Cycling Sport System)0:34:43
49Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:39:02
50Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)0:55:27
51Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)1:04:16

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)35pts
2Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)27
3Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)21
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)16
5Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)16
6Patuzz Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)16
7Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)12
8Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)10
9Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems)8
10Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)8
11Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5
12Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)5
13Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)4
14Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)4
15Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)3
16Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)3
17Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)1
18Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)1

Queen of the Mountains classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)16pts
2Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)16
3Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)14
4Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)9
5Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)5
6Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5
7Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3
8Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)3
9Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)2
10Rhae Shaw (CycleU)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo29:36:51
2Primal/MapMyRide0:01:59
3Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY120:02:25
4Missing Link Coaching0:11:14
5Team Juvederm-Specialized0:12:37
6Diadora-Pasta Zara Team0:17:36
7Pactimo Cycling Team0:20:23
8Team TIBCO/To the Top0:21:13
9TriSports Cycling/Eclipse0:31:09

