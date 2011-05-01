Image 1 of 19 Joe Lewis was very excited to take the win (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 19 Joseph Lewis (Trek_LIVESTRONG) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 3 of 19 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 4 of 19 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) staying close to the outside of the pack. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 5 of 19 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black) drives the front of the pack (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 6 of 19 Joseph Dombrowski (Trek_LIVESTRONG) licking his lips (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 7 of 19 Beginning of the last lap... Really. A lap card snafu with 2 laps to go created some confusion. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 8 of 19 A close sprint finish. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 9 of 19 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 10 of 19 Men's jersey holders are called up. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 11 of 19 Face to face, Frank Pipp (Bissell) and Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 12 of 19 (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 13 of 19 Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 team members all over the front of the pack with a few laps to go. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 14 of 19 Leaders come over the rise (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 15 of 19 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 16 of 19 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 17 of 19 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 18 of 19 Staging for the start (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 19 of 19 Clara Hughes powers to victory (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Clara Hughes won her second consecutive race this week during the stage four Downtown Silver City Criterium at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The Canadian Olympian won the bunch gallop to the line ahead of Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in second and Eleonora Patuzzo (Diadora-Pasta Zara) in third.

"My coach told me that if I was top three out of the last turn then I would win," Hughes said. "I was watching all the sprints during the race and with the wind conditions I knew that I had to be second out of the last corner. I saw people winning the sprint from second place during the point sprints and I had a lot of patience and knew exactly where I could make up gaps and spots and I had it dialled in for the last lap. It was the longest sprint ever.

"I guess because I don't ever sprint, it felt really long," she added. "I saw someone coming and I thought it was too long but then I saw them die a little and I kept going. It was just really weird to sprint because I'm not a sprinter, it was bizarre but very fun. I used to love leading-out I've finished second or third leading out riders like Petra Rossner, Ina Teutenberg, Karen Livingston [Bliss] back in the day."

Hughes furthered her lead in the overall classification by picking up a 15-second time bonus for winning the stage. She will start the fifth and final stage of the Tour of the Gila's Gila Monster Road Race nearly two minutes ahead of defending champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and an additional minute ahead of Rhae Shaw (Cycle U).

"I'll ride to my death tomorrow and whatever happens I will give it everything I have," Hughes said. "If I don't win then that means someone was better than me. But, I am going to put of a fight for sure."

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) is currently leading the event's best sprinter competition while Abbott is leading the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition. Denise Ramsden (Juvederm) is leading the event's best young rider competition. It was a relatively conservative race for the Pro-Cat 1,2 women's field. Aggressive teams included Juvederm, Primal-MapMyRide and Missing Link-Specialized along with Colavita Forno D'Asolo, who were after the intermediate point sprints for Logan-Sprenger. Colavita Forno D'Asolo received some competition in the sprints from Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12. However, for the majority of the race, teams Diadora-Pasta Zara and Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 patrolled the front of the field.

"We sat back a little bit in the last road race and missed some of the moves at the end of the race," Ramsden said. "Today we really wanted to ride aggressive even though the chances seemed good that it would come down to a group sprint. We tried and we got a few primes out of it."

Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 formed the dominant lead-out train with one lap to go for its sprinter Tamayo. The field rounded the final corner with Hughes in second position and Tamayo further back in roughly fifth position. Hughes made it to the line by a fraction of a wheel length ahead of Tamayo, while Patuzzo picked up third place.

"I couldn't have asked for a better race from the team," Tamayo said. "All I had to do was sit in and watch and they made sure that everything was taken care of. They lined it up with one to go. We got a little bit swarmed on the back side but recovered and got back into position before the last turn. I was fifth wheel coming out of the last corner and had some ground to make up because Clara went through it pretty fast."





In the men's event, Joe Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) scored his team its second victory this week. The youngster won the bunch sprint to the finish line ahead of Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Aaron Kemps (V Australia) in third.

"I knew what lap we were on because I was counting from five to go in my head," said Lewis with regard to the incorrect official lap counter during the final laps of the race. "I had help from my teammates through out the race but in the end the our concern was the young riders jersey. I was by myself with one lap to go and handled myself well, coming out of the last corner in sixth wheel. It is my first win of the year and I am absolutely stoked."

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) maintained over a minute lead ahead of runner up in the overall classification Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy) and Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) in third. RealCyclist.com was hoping to add another stage win to its belt during the criterium, however, confusion amongst some of the peloton caused by an incorrect lap counter prompted his team to set up Cole House for the win one lap too early.

"My guys are really upset right now," Fraser said. "Cole had a fantastic race and was covering stuff, floating and wanted to make good for his mistake in Bayard. He would have been a strong contender for the race win. As an ex sprinter I can feel his frustration. I've seen some crazy things in cycling and this was the latest. I got some work to do as a directeur to calm my guys down and get them ready to defend the overall jersey tomorrow."

In addition to the overall race lead, Mancebo is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition. Time trial winner Dale Parke (Trek-Livestrong) is leading the event's best young rider competition and his teammate and stage winner, Lewis, accumulated enough points during the criterium to take over the lead in the event's best sprinter competition.

"I placed in two intermediate sprints and won the last one," Lewis said. "I didn't want to go for them so hard that I wouldn't be able to be there at the finish. I wanted to be able to do well at the finish."

Pure Black Racing was arguably the most aggressive team during the Pro-Cat 1 men's 40-lap criterium. The team sent a rider off the front at every opportunity, covered by teams Bissell, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, RealCyclist.com, Jamis-Sutter Home, Juwi Solar and Team Exergy. Alex Howes picked up full points on the first bonus sprint ahead of Frank Pipp (Bissell)

Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) took a solo flyer for two laps, mid race, chased by a group of roughly 20 riders that included Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing), Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell), Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home), Joe Lewis and his teammate Joshua Atkins (Trek-Livestrong), Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth and Matt Cooke (Exergy), among others. The group approached the second bonus sprint won by Anibal Borrajo.

Almost as soon as the field came back together, Chadwick and Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy) launched another breakaway, chased by Borrajo,

George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong), and James McCoy (Pure Black Racing). The riders were reabsorbed into the field before the third and final bonus sprint won by Pipp, followed by Anibal Borrajo.

Several more attacks came from the field but none were able to establish a significant gap. With two laps to go the field was intact and as the came through the start-finish line the official lap counter read one lap to go, causing some confusion in the field and RealCyclist.com, Kenda/5-hour Energy and Bissell, among other teams, went for the stage sprint one lap too soon.

"The sprint was hard because all the people were confused," Alejandro Borrajo said. "Some did the sprint with two laps to go and then again on the last lap. It was hard. Our goal was to go for the jersey and win the stage."

Elite men stage 4 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 1:34:14 2 Alejandr Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 3 Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling) 4 Dan Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 5 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 6 Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 7 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 8 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 9 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 10 Van Uden Roman (Pure Black Racing) 11 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 12 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 13 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 14 Ben Jacques-Mayne (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 15 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 16 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 17 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 18 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 19 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 20 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 21 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 22 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 23 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 24 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 25 John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling) 26 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 27 Nichol Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 28 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 29 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 30 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 31 Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth) 32 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 33 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 34 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling) 35 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 36 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 37 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 38 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 39 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 40 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 41 Mich Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 42 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 43 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized) 44 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 45 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 46 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 47 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 48 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 49 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 50 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 51 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 52 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 53 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 54 Chris Winn (V Australia Pro Cycling) 55 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 56 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 57 Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth) 58 Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth) 59 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 60 Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 61 Roland Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 62 Darren Rolfe (V Australia Pro Cycling) 63 Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 64 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 65 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 66 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 67 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 68 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 69 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 70 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 71 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 72 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 73 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 74 Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth) 75 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 76 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 77 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 78 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 79 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 80 Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team) 81 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP) 82 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 83 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 84 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 85 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 86 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 87 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling) 88 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling) 89 Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla) 90 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 91 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 92 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 93 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 94 Coulto Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 95 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 96 Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 97 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 98 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 99 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 100 Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 101 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 102 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 103 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 104 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) 105 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse) 106 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar) 107 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 108 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling) 109 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 110 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 111 Scott Law (V Australia Pro Cycling) 112 Fernand Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 113 Karl Evans 114 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 115 Aliak Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 116 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 117 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 118 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) 119 Tom Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 120 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 121 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 122 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 123 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 124 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 125 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)) 126 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 127 Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 128 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 129 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:20 130 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:18 131 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 132 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:03:38 133 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:38 134 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:09:07 135 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:11:02

Elite women stage 4 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 1:07:02 2 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 3 Patuzz Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 4 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 6 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 7 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 8 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 9 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 10 Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 11 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 12 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 13 Veroniq Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 14 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 15 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 16 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 17 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 18 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 19 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 20 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 21 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 22 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 23 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 24 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 25 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 26 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 27 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 28 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 29 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Syst) 30 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide) 31 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:00:06 32 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 33 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 34 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 35 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 36 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 37 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 38 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 39 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 40 Kathry Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 41 Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide) 42 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 43 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 44 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 45 Mor Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:00:20 46 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:00:23 47 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 48 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:34 49 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 0:05:28 50 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 0:06:38 51 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 0:13:28

Elite men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 9:19:44 2 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:01:15 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:40 4 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:01:53 5 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:03 6 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:02:08 7 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:09 8 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:19 9 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:02:20 10 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:21 11 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:32 12 Joesp Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:02:33 13 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:38 14 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:50 15 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:00 16 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:01 17 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:05 18 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:03:26 19 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:03:32 20 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:41 21 Darren Rolfe (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:03:59 22 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:04:07 23 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:04:21 24 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:04:26 25 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:04:30 26 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:34 27 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:35 28 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:04:50 29 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:05:08 30 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:05:23 31 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 32 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:05:29 33 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 34 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:05:30 35 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 0:05:37 36 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:05:43 37 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:05:45 38 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:05:48 39 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:05:51 40 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:02 41 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:06:09 42 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 0:06:10 43 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:22 44 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:06:23 45 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:06:31 46 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:32 47 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:06:56 48 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:01 49 Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:07:09 50 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 0:07:17 51 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:07:23 52 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 53 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:07:28 54 Uden Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 55 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:07:34 56 Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 0:07:39 57 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:07:45 58 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:07:50 59 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:07:53 60 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 0:08:02 61 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:08:11 62 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:27 63 Chris Winn (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:08:36 64 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:08:38 65 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:08:44 66 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:08:49 67 Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:09:03 68 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar) 0:09:28 69 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:09:43 70 Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:09:57 71 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:10:14 72 Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 0:10:20 73 Karl Evans 0:10:22 74 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:10:35 75 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:10:39 76 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:10:48 77 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:11:02 78 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:11:19 79 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:11:25 80 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:11:32 81 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:11:38 82 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:12:02 83 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:13:01 84 Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team) 0:13:04 85 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 0:13:31 86 Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla) 0:13:32 87 Aliaksa Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:13:45 88 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:13:51 89 Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:14:00 90 Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:14:20 91 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:14:22 92 Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 93 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) 0:14:37 94 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:15:05 95 Michael Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:15:11 96 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:15:13 97 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:15:14 98 Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:15:15 99 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:15:17 100 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:15:25 101 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 0:15:28 102 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:15:34 103 John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:15:49 104 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:15:59 105 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:16:20 106 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 0:16:59 107 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:17:49 108 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:17:52 109 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling) 0:17:56 110 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 0:18:41 111 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:18:45 112 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:19:38 113 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:20:30 114 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:22:01 115 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:22:26 116 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:23:07 117 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:23:20 118 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:26:22 119 Benja Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:26:31 120 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:26:41 121 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:27:10 122 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:30:17 123 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:30:48 124 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:30:57 125 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:31:33 126 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:32:29 127 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:33:51 128 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:40:07 129 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:41:10 130 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:43:04 131 Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:44:05 132 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:49:44 133 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:50:37 134 Scott Law (V Australia Pro Cycling) 0:51:08 135 Nicholau Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 1:11:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 32 pts 2 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 26 3 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 21 4 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 19 5 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 15 6 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 13 7 Aaron Kemps (V Australia Pro Cycling) 10 8 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 8 9 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 6 10 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 6 11 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 6 12 Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling) 5 13 John Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling) 4 14 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 4 15 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 3 16 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 2 17 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 1 18 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 1 19 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 1

King of the Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 15 pts 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 12 3 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 10 4 Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 9 5 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 7 6 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 5 7 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 8 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 3 9 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 3 10 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 2 11 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 2 12 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 2 13 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-LIVESTRONG 28:04:37 2 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:53 3 Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:01:50 4 Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro 0:03:34 5 Chipotle Development Team 0:04:30 6 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:05:14 7 Pure Black Racing 0:05:32 8 Team Exergy 0:06:00 9 Team Rio Grande 0:09:29 10 California Giant/Specialized 0:09:34 11 KBS-OptumHealth 0:10:15 12 V australia Pro Cycling 0:10:54 13 Hagens Berman LLP 0:13:47 14 Chemstar p/b United 0:16:41 15 RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:18:38 16 Landis - Trek 0:28:45 17 Team juwi solar/First Solar 0:33:21 18 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:50:13 19 Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling 1:01:06

Elite women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 9:47:43 2 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:01:53 3 Rhae Shaw (Cycleu) 0:03:08 4 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno D'asolo) 0:03:25 5 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:04:17 6 Nicole Evans (Primal/Mapmyride) 0:04:24 7 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno D'asolo) 0:04:48 8 Meredith Miller (Team Tibco/To The Top) 0:05:20 9 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:05:30 10 Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride) 0:06:00 11 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:06:11 12 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno D'asolo) 0:06:17 13 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/Mapmyride) 0:06:37 14 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:07:00 15 Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride) 0:07:41 16 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:08:11 17 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:08:28 18 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:08:35 19 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:09:06 20 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:09:16 21 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:10:05 22 Julie Emmerman (Primal/Mapmyride) 0:10:18 23 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:10:50 24 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:11:43 25 Serena Sheridan (Team Tibco/To The Top) 0:12:16 26 Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:12:34 27 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:13:01 28 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:13:50 29 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:14:03 30 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:14:12 31 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno D'asolo) 0:14:17 32 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:14:41 33 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:16:17 34 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:16:43 35 Carlee Taylor (Team Tibco/To The Top) 0:17:19 36 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax Tavern) 0:18:19 37 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:19:06 38 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:19:09 39 Moria Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:19:42 40 Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:21:42 41 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:22:09 42 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes By Design) 0:22:25 43 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno D'asolo) 0:22:55 44 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:23:11 45 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor) 0:23:22 46 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:24:56 47 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:30:55 48 Tanya Bettis (Mountaintop Cycling Sport System) 0:34:43 49 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:39:02 50 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 0:55:27 51 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 1:04:16

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 35 pts 2 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 27 3 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 21 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 16 5 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 16 6 Patuzz Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 16 7 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 12 8 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 10 9 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 8 10 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 8 11 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5 12 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 5 13 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 4 14 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 4 15 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 3 16 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 17 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 1 18 Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 1

Queen of the Mountains classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 16 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 16 3 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 14 4 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 9 5 Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide) 5 6 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5 7 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 8 Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 3 9 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 2 10 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 1