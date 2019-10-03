Hodeg wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
Crash disrupts final sprint
Report
Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the rain-soaked Sparkassen Münsterland Giro one-day race, a bike throw to the line giving him a half-wheel advantage on Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Belgian national champion Tim Merlier (Corendon-Circus) was third, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) fourth in a hectic and high-speed sprint. Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a late punctured and did not contest the sprint.
A crash sparked by Hodeg's lead-out man with two hundred metres to go took down several riders and scattered others across the road. Florian Sénéchal seemed to blame Max Walscheid of Team Sunweb for the crash, hitting out at the German several times after the finish before his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates dragged him away.
Hodeg was unsure if he had won but then celebrated with his teammates after being told he had taken his seventh victory of 2019. Deceuninck-QuickStep have now won 66 races so far this year, moving closer to the 73 victories of 2018.
"It's amazing to finish the season like this," Hodeg said after taking several drinks from a long glass of beer on the podium.
"I'm really happy because I had the support of team all day. It was a hard race and really, really cold, but I did my best. I like to race in the rain," he said.
"I didn't see the crash because I was in front. I knew I had to take the last corner in the top five because it would be hard to move back up in rain. We did that and then I won. At first I wasn't sure if I'd won, but I did. I trained hard for Worlds but it didn’t work out. This is some kind of compensation."
The 193km race around Munster was the first of many post-World Championships races as the European season winds down.
The race was the final outing for Andre Greipel in Arkea-Samsic colours and perhaps the last race of his long career.
It was Mathieu van der Poel's last race of his road season before he focuses on cyclo-cross, and the Dutchman went on the attack with 75km to go, trying to chase down the early break of the race. He upped the speed with several big efforts but was never let go and only succeeded in bring the race back together, with Bora-Hansgrohe riding for Ackermann.
As the riders seemed to wait for a sprint finish, Brian van Goethem (Lotto Soudal) tried a solo attack with 20km to go. He had been in the early break of the day but refused to give up.
It was a valiant effort, but the Belgian only served as bait for the sprinters' teams to chase. He refused to ease and was only caught with 400 metres to go as the sprint teams jostled for position on the rain-soaked streets of central Munster but was fortunate to avoid the crash sparked by Sénéchal.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:26:38
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|10
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|11
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|12
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|13
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|16
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|19
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:09
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|23
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|25
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|26
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|28
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|29
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|30
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|31
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
|35
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|38
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:29
|40
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|42
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:34
|43
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|46
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:45
|48
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|49
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|50
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:52
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:56
|52
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|53
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:08
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|55
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|56
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:13
|58
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:17
|59
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:19
|60
|Pirmin Benz (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|61
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|62
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|63
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|64
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|65
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|67
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|68
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|70
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|71
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|73
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|75
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|80
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|83
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|84
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|85
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|86
|Jan Tschernoster (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|87
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:03:23
|88
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:03:31
|89
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:46
|90
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|91
|Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|DNF
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Marcel Franz (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|DNF
|Jannis Peter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|DNF
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
|DNF
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|DNF
|Kilian Steigner (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|DNF
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
|DNF
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|DNF
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|DNF
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|DNF
|Marc Dörrie (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|DNF
|Jan Kuhn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|DNF
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|DNF
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|DNF
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|DNF
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|DNF
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|DNF
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|DNF
|Joann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|DNF
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|DNF
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
|DNF
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy