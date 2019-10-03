Trending

Hodeg wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

Crash disrupts final sprint

Report

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the rain-soaked Sparkassen Münsterland Giro one-day race, a bike throw to the line giving him a half-wheel advantage on Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Belgian national champion Tim Merlier (Corendon-Circus) was third, with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) fourth in a hectic and high-speed sprint. Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a late punctured and did not contest the sprint.

A crash sparked by Hodeg's lead-out man with two hundred metres to go took down several riders and scattered others across the road. Florian Sénéchal seemed to blame Max Walscheid of Team Sunweb for the crash, hitting out at the German several times after the finish before his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates dragged him away.

Hodeg was unsure if he had won but then celebrated with his teammates after being told he had taken his seventh victory of 2019. Deceuninck-QuickStep have now won 66 races so far this year, moving closer to the 73 victories of 2018.

"It's amazing to finish the season like this," Hodeg said after taking several drinks from a long glass of beer on the podium.

"I'm really happy because I had the support of team all day. It was a hard race and really, really cold, but I did my best. I like to race in the rain," he said.

"I didn't see the crash because I was in front. I knew I had to take the last corner in the top five because it would be hard to move back up in rain. We did that and then I won. At first I wasn't sure if I'd won, but I did. I trained hard for Worlds but it didn’t work out. This is some kind of compensation."

The 193km race around Munster was the first of many post-World Championships races as the European season winds down.

The race was the final outing for Andre Greipel in Arkea-Samsic colours and perhaps the last race of his long career. 

It was Mathieu van der Poel's last race of his road season before he focuses on cyclo-cross, and the Dutchman went on the attack with 75km to go, trying to chase down the early break of the race. He upped the speed with several big efforts but was never let go and only succeeded in bring the race back together, with Bora-Hansgrohe riding for Ackermann.

As the riders seemed to wait for a sprint finish, Brian van Goethem (Lotto Soudal) tried a solo attack with 20km to go. He had been in the early break of the day but refused to give up. 

It was a valiant effort, but the Belgian only served as bait for the sprinters' teams to chase. He refused to ease and was only caught with 400 metres to go as the sprint teams jostled for position on the rain-soaked streets of central Munster but was fortunate to avoid the crash sparked by Sénéchal.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:26:38
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
10Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
11Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
12Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
13Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
15Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
16Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
18Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
19Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
21Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
22Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
23Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
25Patrick Haller (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
27Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
28Robert William Kessler (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
29Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
30Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
31Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
32Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
33Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data
35Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
36Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
38Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:29
40Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
42Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:34
43Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
44Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
45Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
46Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
47Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:45
48Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
49Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
50Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:52
51André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 0:00:56
52Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00
53Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:08
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
55Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
56Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:01:13
58Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:17
59Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:19
60Pirmin Benz (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
61Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
62Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
63Cedric Beullens (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
64Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
65Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
67Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
68Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
69Juri Hollmann (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
70Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
71Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
73Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Lars Kulbe (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
75Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
76Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
77Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
80Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
83Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23
84Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Tirol KTM Cycling Team 0:02:53
85Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
86Jan Tschernoster (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
87Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:03:23
88Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:03:31
89Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:46
90Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
91Marc Clauss (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
DNFLennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFBrent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
DNFRasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
DNFKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
DNFAmund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFHarry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMatteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
DNFIvo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAlexandr Kulikovskiy (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFPetr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFMatthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFClément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFPier Andre Cote (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFTyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFKyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFNick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFThimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFThibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFRobert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFKevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFDaniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFLucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFMekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
DNFMatthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFAdne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
DNFJustin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
DNFMarcel Franz (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
DNFJannis Peter (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
DNFPascal Treubel (Ger) Heizomat Rad-Net.de
DNFDominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
DNFKilian Steigner (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
DNFOliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
DNFChristopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
DNFMiká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
DNFSven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
DNFMarc Dörrie (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
DNFJan Kuhn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
DNFJoshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
DNFDorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
DNFRichard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
DNFMichel Gießelmann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
DNFJohannes Hodapp (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
DNFJon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
DNFJoann Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
DNFLouis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
DNFPer Christian Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b SKS Germany
DNFPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) Corendon-Circus

