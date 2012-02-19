Image 1 of 26 A medal for the Tulbagh marathon (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 26 Serial view of the Saronsberg Wine Estate (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 26 Burry Stander outsprints Kevin Evans to claim the victory. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 26 Seven riders set the tempo (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 26 Third place Jacques Rossouw chases hard (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 26 The six-man group who drove the pace for most of the day (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 26 The Saronsberg wine estate provided the setting. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 8 of 26 Women's podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 9 of 26 The leaders make their way through the vineyards (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 10 of 26 The lead group shortly after the start (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 11 of 26 The elite men's podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 12 of 26 Dry conditions made the going tough in the dust (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 13 of 26 The calm before the storm (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 14 of 26 Burry Stander pushes hard to rid himself of Kevin Evans (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 15 of 26 Burry Stander narrowly outsprints Kevin Evans for the win (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 16 of 26 Burry Stander and Kevin Evans pass a wreck 10km from the finish (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 17 of 26 Burry Stander and Kevin Evans go clear to ride alone to the finish (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 18 of 26 Shortly after the start of the 2012 MTN Tulbagh marathon (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 19 of 26 The shadow of racers in Tulbagh (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 20 of 26 It's set to be a sprint between Burry Stander and Kevin Evans (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 21 of 26 Series leader Jacque Rossouw (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 22 of 26 MTN Qhubeka Janse van Rensburg leads Kevin Evans, Burry Stander and Adrien Niyonshuti (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 23 of 26 Max Knox grimaces as he claims the King of the Mountains (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 24 of 26 Max Knox and Burry Stander (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 25 of 26 Burry Stander leads Kevin Evans in the latter part of the race. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 26 of 26 Elite men's podium: From left: Jacques Rossouw (third), Burry Stander (first) and Kevin Evans (second). (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

One week after crushing his rivals at the opening round of the South African Cross Country National Series, Burry Stander (Specialized USN), outsprinted compatriot and long-time rival, Kevin Evans, to win the second round of the South African Marathon National Series, the MTN Tulbagh, in the Western Cape province on Saturday.

In a year that Stander has made a commitment to doing fewer marathons and stage races in order to focus on the shorter, more intense Olympic cross country discipline ahead of the London Games, the 24-year-old once again showed his versatility in ousting Evans in the final dash.

It was another demanding event in the world's largest mountain bike racing series, taking the riders on a circular route in the mountains around Tulbagh over a distance of 105km with 2400 metres of vertical ascent. Stander's winning time was 4 hours, 40 minutes and 27 seconds. Evans, racing for Nedbank Team 360Life, crossed the line half a bike length back, with Jacques Rossouw (FedGroup - ITEC Connect) claiming a gritty third place 20 seconds later.

Tulbagh was the only marathon Stander has on his schedule before the Olympic Games, which take place in August and he ensured it ended perfectly for him.

"I woke up a head cold on Friday, so dosed up on Vitamin C. I think I overdid it though because I cramped towards the end of the race. But I'm happy with my form. I've been doing a lot of high intensity training for cross country racing, so wasn't sure how I'd do over the longer distance," said Stander.

Stander is the current South African marathon champion and the reigning ABSA Cape Epic champion. He is aiming to defend his Cape Epic title with Swiss teammate, Christoph Sauser next month and scheduled the Tulbagh race and the upcoming three-day stage race, Columbia Grape Escape, as preparation events.

"The first 30km were quite hard and then the course became less challenging for quite some time. I didn't really know the route well and attacked through a flat, rocky section with about 40km to go," said Stander. "But I think everyone was waiting for the real climbs to start another 10km later."

Evans, David George and Rossouw were the only riders able to match Stander's acceleration, but when they hit the climbs with 30km remaining, Stander put in more accelerations and first George and then Rossouw dropped, leaving only Evans for company at the front.

"Kevin and I were very even on the day and while I didn't know most of the route too well, I was familiar with the last 10km. Being mostly downhill and flat I knew I wouldn't be able to get away from him, so I banked on taking it to the sprint. I've beaten him a few times in sprints so was quite confident I could do it again.

"We weren't going flat out in the last 10km and that allowed Jacques to close the gap. I am not contesting the Marathon National Series this year, but Kevin is and it was in his interest to ensure Jacques didn't catch us, so he led the sprint out and I came around him at just the right moment," said Stander.

George finished less than two minutes after Rossouw to claim fourth with Rwandan hero, Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka) rounding out the top five. Rossouw, winner of Round 1, is expected to retain the MTN Series leader's jersey.

In the women's 70km event, Ariane Kleinhans (Contego) continued her winning streak by beating visiting British rider, Jane Nuessli by over five minutes. Hanlie Booyens (Momentum) was a distant third.

Round 3 of the MTN Marathon Series will take place in Sabie in the Mpumalanga province on Saturday, February 25. The event also doubles as the opening round of the UCI's Marathon World Series.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Burry Stander 4:40:27 2 Kevin Evans 0:00:01 3 Jacques Rossouw 0:00:21 4 Dave George 0:02:09 5 Adrien Niyonshuti 0:11:15 6 Max Knox 0:14:35 7 Nico Bell 0:18:17 8 Nico Pfitzenmaier 0:21:17 9 Gawie Combrinck 0:21:30 10 Ruan Du Toit 0:27:52 11 Waylon Woolcock 0:28:18 12 David Morison 0:29:31 13 Neil Macdonald 0:30:23 14 Greig Knox 0:30:57 15 Oliver Munnik 0:36:11 16 Renay Groustra 0:38:23 17 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg 0:38:56 18 Adrian Enthoven 0:40:04 19 Petrus Malherbe 0:41:16 20 Shan Wilson 0:42:19 21 Hannes Hanekom 0:44:28 22 Simon Raubenheimer 0:54:58 23 Reniell Matthysen 0:56:14 24 Louis Bresler Knipe 0:57:24 25 Robert Sim 1:09:48 26 Erik Kleinhans 1:10:42 27 Brandon Stewart 1:10:59 29 Andrew Mcpherson 1:27:40 28 Brian Gelling 30 Stuart Spies 1:32:21 31 Wesley Procter 1:33:32 32 Mark Hobson 1:40:16 33 Guylin Van Den Berg 1:42:31 34 Andrew Lapping 1:45:36 35 Henning Van Wyk 1:51:57 36 Timothy Carleton 1:52:01 37 Waleed Baker 2:00:44 38 Greg Gallagher 2:06:26 39 Nicholas Hops 2:13:32 40 Heine Engelbrecht 2:20:42 41 Neil Geldenhuys 2:38:11 DNF Simon Swemmer DNF Stuart Spies DNF Tim Smith DNF Gavin no data DNF Brandon Whiteley DNF Shaun Peschl DNF Jozua De Kock DNF Jacques Rossouw DNF Jandri Ferreira DNF Charles Keey DNF Timo Cooper DNF Wim Botha DNF Carl Pasio DNF Andrew Le Cordeur DNF Nic Lamond DNF Jarryd Haley DNF Stefan Jan Botma