Marvulli/Keisse claim Zurich

Dillier/O'Shea top Bartko/Hondo for second

Final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli/Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Skoda283pts
2 (-1 lap)Silvan Dillier/Glenn O'Shea (Swi/Aus) Lerch & Partner261
3Danilo Hondo/Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung257
4 (-2 laps)Leif Lampater/Christian Grasmann (Ger) ewz217
5 (-3 laps)Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Haba227
6 (-4 laps)Danny Stam/Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rotronic174
7Marc Hester/Jasper Mørkøv (Den) Hotel Krone Unterstrass144
8 (-12 laps)Martin Hacecky/Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Habegger84
9 (-14 laps)Bernard Oberholzer/Andreas Müller (Swi/Aut) Price86
10 (-22 laps)Robert Bengsch/Marcel Barth (Ger) Riposa35
11 (-24 laps)Alexander Aeschbach/Dominique Stark (Swi) Burkhalter Group79
DNFDominik Stucki/Benjamin Edmüller (Swi/Ger) Elektro Material

