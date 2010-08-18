Trending

Ferreira Reis grabs title by three seconds

McCarthy slips under four minutes for second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Ferreira Reis (Portugal)0:03:56.64
2Jay Mccarthy (Australia)0:00:02.99
3Michael Andersen (Denmark)0:00:03.76
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)0:00:08.12
5Brayan Ramirez (Colombia)0:00:08.94
6Boris Vallee (Belgium)0:00:10.04
7Nicolas Marini (Italy)0:00:11.98
8Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Belarus)0:00:12.20
9Ryan Macdonald (Canada)0:00:12.97
10Marek Kulas (Poland)0:00:13.00
11Friso Roscam Abbing Ijpeij (Netherlands)0:00:13.41
12Denay Cottam (New Zealand)0:00:15.48
13Facundo Lezica (Argentina)0:00:15.63
14Edison Bravo Mansilla (Chile)0:00:16.66
15Koji Nagase (Japan)0:00:17.43
16Alvaro Trueba (Spain)0:00:18.61
17Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)0:00:21.10
18Ulises Castillo (Mexico)0:00:21.18
19Marc Schaerli (Switzerland)0:00:22.36
20Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand)0:00:22.98
21Jayde Julius (South Africa)0:00:23.21
22Doron Hekic (Slovenia)0:00:23.29
23Ongky Setiawan (Indonesia)0:00:23.66
24Guilherme Pineyrua (Brazil)0:00:27.39
25Travis Joshua Woodford (Singapore)0:00:30.01
26Haben Ghebretinsae Negasi (Eritrea)0:00:31.10
27Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyprus)0:00:32.51
28Ferenc Stuban (Hungary)0:00:34.67
29Aleksandrs Kurbatskis (Latvia)0:00:35.28
30Filip Pavlovic (Serbia)0:00:42.10
31Tyron Mackie (Zimbabwe)0:01:01.35
32Samuel Melgar (Bolivia)0:01:03.30

