Ferreira Reis grabs title by three seconds
McCarthy slips under four minutes for second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Portugal)
|0:03:56.64
|2
|Jay Mccarthy (Australia)
|0:00:02.99
|3
|Michael Andersen (Denmark)
|0:00:03.76
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:08.12
|5
|Brayan Ramirez (Colombia)
|0:00:08.94
|6
|Boris Vallee (Belgium)
|0:00:10.04
|7
|Nicolas Marini (Italy)
|0:00:11.98
|8
|Kanstantsin Khviyuzau (Belarus)
|0:00:12.20
|9
|Ryan Macdonald (Canada)
|0:00:12.97
|10
|Marek Kulas (Poland)
|0:00:13.00
|11
|Friso Roscam Abbing Ijpeij (Netherlands)
|0:00:13.41
|12
|Denay Cottam (New Zealand)
|0:00:15.48
|13
|Facundo Lezica (Argentina)
|0:00:15.63
|14
|Edison Bravo Mansilla (Chile)
|0:00:16.66
|15
|Koji Nagase (Japan)
|0:00:17.43
|16
|Alvaro Trueba (Spain)
|0:00:18.61
|17
|Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)
|0:00:21.10
|18
|Ulises Castillo (Mexico)
|0:00:21.18
|19
|Marc Schaerli (Switzerland)
|0:00:22.36
|20
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand)
|0:00:22.98
|21
|Jayde Julius (South Africa)
|0:00:23.21
|22
|Doron Hekic (Slovenia)
|0:00:23.29
|23
|Ongky Setiawan (Indonesia)
|0:00:23.66
|24
|Guilherme Pineyrua (Brazil)
|0:00:27.39
|25
|Travis Joshua Woodford (Singapore)
|0:00:30.01
|26
|Haben Ghebretinsae Negasi (Eritrea)
|0:00:31.10
|27
|Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyprus)
|0:00:32.51
|28
|Ferenc Stuban (Hungary)
|0:00:34.67
|29
|Aleksandrs Kurbatskis (Latvia)
|0:00:35.28
|30
|Filip Pavlovic (Serbia)
|0:00:42.10
|31
|Tyron Mackie (Zimbabwe)
|0:01:01.35
|32
|Samuel Melgar (Bolivia)
|0:01:03.30
