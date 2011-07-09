ISD - Lampre get one-two on stage two sprint
Italian team happy after being edged on day one
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|4:41:23
|2
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|3
|Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|5
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|6
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
|7
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|8
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|9
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
|10
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange
|11
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|12
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|13
|Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|14
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|15
|Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|16
|Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|17
|Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|18
|Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|19
|Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|20
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|21
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|0:00:05
|22
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|23
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:08
|24
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|25
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
|26
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|27
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
|28
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|29
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|30
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|31
|Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|32
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|33
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|34
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
|35
|Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|36
|Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|37
|David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|38
|Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|39
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|40
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|41
|Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|42
|Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|43
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|44
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|45
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|46
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|47
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|48
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|49
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|50
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|51
|Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|52
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|53
|Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|54
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|55
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|56
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD
|57
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
|58
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|59
|Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
|60
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|61
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
|62
|Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|63
|Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|64
|Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD
|65
|Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|66
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
|67
|Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|68
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|69
|Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|70
|Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|71
|Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|72
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|73
|Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|74
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|75
|Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|76
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|77
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|78
|Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|79
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|80
|Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|81
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|82
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
|0:00:29
|83
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD
|84
|Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
|85
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange
|0:00:34
|86
|Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:00:36
|87
|Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|0:00:51
|88
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:00:56
|89
|Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|0:01:02
|90
|Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|91
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|92
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
|93
|George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
|94
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|95
|Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:01:05
|96
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|0:01:14
|97
|Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|98
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|0:01:37
|99
|Martin Riska (Svk) RAD
|0:02:06
|100
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
|101
|Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|0:02:20
|102
|Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|0:17:38
|103
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|104
|Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|105
|Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
|106
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|107
|Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|108
|Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
|109
|Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team
|110
|Philip Mair (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
|111
|Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
|112
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|113
|Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|114
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|115
|Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
|116
|Marton Szabo-Biczok (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|117
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|118
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
|119
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:17:49
|120
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:22:03
|121
|Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
|122
|Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
|0:22:05
|123
|Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
