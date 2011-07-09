Trending

ISD - Lampre get one-two on stage two sprint

Italian team happy after being edged on day one

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre4:41:23
2Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
3Mikhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
5Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
6Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Table Ware
7Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
8Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Table Ware
9Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange
10Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange
11Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
12Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
13Alexandru Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
14Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
15Oleksander Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
16Anatoly Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
17Oleksander Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
18Volodymir Gomeniuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
19Vitaly Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
20Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
21Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD - Lampre0:00:05
22Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
23Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:08
24Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
25Jan Sokol (Aut) RAD
26Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:10
27Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Table Ware
28Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr) Centro Revisioni Cerone
29Alessio Marchetti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
30Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
31Julian Rammler (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
32Bogdan Coman (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
33Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
34Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
35Lukas Altenkamp (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
36Rovira Jaume Rous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
37David Machnitzky (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
38Andriy Vasyluk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
39Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
40Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
41Szymon Strzedula (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
42Péter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
43Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
44Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
45Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
46Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
47Plamen Dimov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
48Borislav Ivanov (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
49Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
50Alexander Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
51Stefan Morcov (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
52Constantin Munteanu (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
53Razvan Juganaru (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
54Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
55Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
56Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) RAD
57Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
58Panagiotis Chatzakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
59Berger Henrich (Ger) Mazicon Bucuresti
60Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
61Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre
62Gergely Kiss (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
63Gaetano Califano (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
64Jörg Thalhammer (Aut) RAD
65Mateusz Biderman (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
66Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Table Ware
67Hans Hanebeck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
68Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
69Ferenc Stubàn (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
70Istvan Molnar (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
71Florian Tenbruck (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
72Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
73Attila Toth (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
74Lucian Voinea (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
75Konrad Zatorski (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
76Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
77Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
78Istvàn Cziràki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
79Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
80Csicsacky Tamas (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
81Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW
82Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto Bodysol PCW0:00:29
83Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RAD
84Vasileios Simanthrakis (Gre) SP Table Ware
85Cédric Gaoua (Fra) Team Differdange0:00:34
86Balasz Szoradi (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:00:36
87Mihail Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti0:00:51
88Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:00:56
89Mirco Paroli (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone0:01:02
90Lucian Logigan (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
91Andriy Khripta (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
92Andreas Graf (Aut) RAD
93George Stancu (Rom) Dinamo Bucuresti
94Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
95Ovidiu-Tudor Oprea (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:01:05
96Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo0:01:14
97Carol Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:18
98Gabor Fejes (Hun) Cube Balaton Team0:01:37
99Martin Riska (Svk) RAD0:02:06
100Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Sekerspor - Vivelo
101Rodel Henner (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg0:02:20
102Marius Petrache (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team0:17:38
103Eduard Grosu (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
104Fabian Gandila (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
105Peter Jordan (Hun) Cube Balaton Team
106Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
107Balazs Simon (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
108Cristian Robert Kovacs (Rom) Pro Cycling Geiger Team
109Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Tusnad Cycling Team
110Philip Mair (Ger) Team Roadsign - Rsc Commets Ludwigsburg
111Lorenzo Piotti (Ita) Centro Revisioni Cerone
112Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
113Konstantinos Estathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
114Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
115Gregorz Grabarek (Pol) TC Chrobry Felt Glogow
116Marton Szabo-Biczok (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team
117Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
118Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) PKD TZAR SIMEON
119Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:17:49
120Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:22:03
121Wolters George (Rom) Mazicon Bucuresti
122Csaba Palyi (Hun) Aegon Cycling Team0:22:05
123Viktor Specziar (Hun) Cube Balaton Team

