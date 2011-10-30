Trending

Giacoppo grabs another Genesys win

Herzig good for second, Shaw scrapes onto the podium

West Australian Anthony Giacoppo was rewarded for outstanding team loyalty with an emphatic victory in the Independent Cranes Shipwreck Coast Classic.

Giacoppo, 25, a member of the all-conquering Genesys Wealth Advisers team, defeated Queenslander Peter Herzig in a punishing two-man sprint finish, with Ballarat’s Patrick Shaw a controversial third.

Giacoppo has been an important domestique this season for high-profile team-mates Nathan Haas, Steele Von Hoff, Shaw, and yesterday’s Melbourne to Warrnambool winner Joel Pearson.

His best performances were third overall in the Eastern Oak Tour of Geelong in July and second placing in the final stage of the Herald Sun Tour earlier this month.

“It’s good to top off the year with a win like this,” Giacoppo said. “It’s been a great season for Genesys.

“Sometimes I felt I could have done better in the races where I was working for Nathan or Steele, but you’ve got to look at the big picture.”

Victorian Nicholas Mitchell was third over the line but chief commissaire Neville Williams elevated fourth placegetter Shaw into the minor placing after ruling that Mitchell caused interference over the last 50 metres.

The 117km Shipwreck Coast Classic started in Warrnambool and took in a route down the Great Ocean Road to Port Campbell before swinging back inland and finishing at Allansford.

It was the final event on Cycling Australia’s 2011 national road series, of which the individual title was won by Haas and the teams section by Genesys.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:48:33
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Nicholas Mitchell (Callaghan Motors)
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing)
7Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
8Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Brenton Jones (Hotel Warrnambool)
10Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
11Luke Padgett (Hotel Warrnambool)
12Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
14Joel Stearnes (Hotel Warrnambool)
15Phillip Mundy (Sasi/Team O'Grady)
16Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
17Lachlan Stewart (Callaghan Motors)
18Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
19Darcy Woolley (Hotel Warrnambool)
20Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Anthony Garnier (Hotel Warrnambool)
22Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)
23Michael Smith (Callaghan Motors)
24Jeremy McInnes (Warrnambool Football Club)
25Clement BoydellL (Whalers Inn)
26Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
27Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Hotel Warrnambool)
28Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
29Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
30Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
31Karl Evans (Callaghan Motors)
32Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
34Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling)
35Lewis Garland (Bicycle Superstore)
36Matthew Lane (Will Ferris Auto)
37Ashley Hawker (Ozplan Financial Services)
38Munro Boydell (Whalers Inn)
39Tom Donald (Callaghan Motors)
40James Butler (John West Cycling)
41Darryl Patzel (Will Ferris Auto)
42Stefan Kirsch (Ozplan Financial Services)
43Andrew Clark (Bicycle Superstore)
44Stefan Imberger (Warrnambool Football Club)
45Tim Koopman (Will Ferris Auto)
46Daniel Herrewyn (Will Ferris Auto)
47Michael Verheyen (Plan B Racing)
48Karl Michelin-Beard (Whalers Inn)
49Wesley Cordingly (Warrnambool Football Club)
50Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
51William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
52Steve Duggan (Middy's Warrnambool)
53Jake Morgan (Warrnambool Football Club)
54Adrian D'Alfonso (Middy's Warrnambool)
55Andrew McGrath (Will Ferris Auto)
56Thomas McDonough (Mini Golf By The Sea)
57Pete Knight (Ozplan Financial Services)
58Mark White (Warrnambool Football Club)
59Adrian Chew (Will Ferris Auto)
60Timothy Van Der Schans (Mini Golf By The Sea)
61Paul Nolte (Mini Golf By The Sea)
62Michael Brown (Ozplan Financial Services)
63Christopher Jehu (Bicycle Superstore)
64Dave Hogan (Mini Golf By The Sea)
65Joshua Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
66Gene Mills (Mini Golf By The Sea)
DNFNathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFSamuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
DNFCallum Fagg (Whalers Inn)
DNFZac Shaw (Warrnambool Football Club)
DNFBlake Hocking (Ozplan Financial Services)
DNFStuart McManus (Ozplan Financial Services)
DNFSimon Walsh (Will Ferris Auto)
DNFBenjamin Culton (Mini Golf By The Sea)
DNFCameron Tampion (Middy's Warrnambool)
DNFLuke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFChris Savage (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFDylan Lindsey (Middy's Warrnambool)

