Bond descends to victory in Bulgaria
British riders sweep top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:04:13.15
|2
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:03.22
|3
|Nathan Vials (GBr)
|0:00:11.15
|4
|Rossen Kovachev (Bul)
|0:00:13.34
|5
|Zak Hurrell (GBr)
|0:00:22.19
|6
|Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)
|0:00:23.60
|7
|Santo Tessari (Cro)
|0:00:30.63
|8
|Adam Holleyman (GBr)
|0:00:33.26
|9
|Toni Denev (Bul)
|0:00:36.21
|10
|Stilian Gatev (Bul)
|0:00:37.09
|11
|Mladen Slavchev (Bul)
|0:00:39.55
|12
|Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)
|0:00:40.40
|13
|Nikolai Stoianov (Bul)
|0:00:41.39
|14
|Ivan Serafimov (Bul)
|0:00:43.14
|15
|Georgi Radev (Bul)
|0:00:48.90
|16
|Joan Muhchan (Bul)
|0:00:49.02
|17
|Berislav Topol (Cro)
|0:00:49.98
|18
|Antonio Dimovski (Mkd)
|0:00:50.32
|19
|Frano Liovic (Cro)
|0:00:51.39
|20
|Lubomir Nedialkov (Bul)
|0:00:51.93
|21
|Todor Kirov (Bul)
|0:00:53.49
|22
|Nikola Atanasov (Bul)
|0:00:57.69
|23
|Kalin Rahnev (Bul)
|0:00:58.13
|24
|Mario Hohnjec (Cro)
|0:01:00.47
|25
|Ivan Kuzmanovski (Mkd)
|0:01:00.81
|26
|Martin Ogden (GBr)
|0:01:01.68
|27
|Bobi Krumov (Bul)
|0:01:02.24
|28
|Andrei Tsolev (Bul)
|0:01:04.99
|29
|Filip Stanev (Bul)
|0:01:10.67
|30
|Liubomir Todorov (Bul)
|0:01:11.01
|31
|Simeon Stoilov (Bul)
|0:01:22.61
|32
|Daniel Lichev (Bul)
|0:01:23.45
|33
|Doncho Ivanov (Bul)
|0:01:24.44
|34
|Radoslav Petrov (Bul)
|0:01:29.64
|35
|Jordan Asenov (Bul)
|0:01:33.88
|36
|Dobri Dobrev (Bul)
|0:01:34.77
|37
|Peter Lozev (Bul)
|0:01:35.79
|38
|Dimitar Belchev (Bul)
|0:01:40.74
|39
|Mario Stoinov (Bul)
|0:01:46.16
|40
|Ivailo Milev (Bul)
|0:01:49.14
|41
|Ivan Vulchev (Bul)
|0:01:58.61
|42
|Nikolay Titev (Bul)
|0:02:01.38
|43
|Boyan Georgiev (Bul)
|0:02:06.71
|44
|Andrei Milenov (Bul)
|0:02:08.98
|45
|Kiril Potev (Bul)
|0:02:16.31
|46
|Daniel Tonev (Bul)
|0:02:44.65
|47
|Hristo Tanev (Bul)
|0:02:46.66
|48
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:03:23.89
|49
|Stivian Stefanov (Bul)
|0:07:15.57
|DNF
|Stoian Ivanov (Bul)
|DNS
|Nikolay Georgiev (Bul)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy