Bond descends to victory in Bulgaria

British riders sweep top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Bond (GBr)0:04:13.15
2Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:03.22
3Nathan Vials (GBr)0:00:11.15
4Rossen Kovachev (Bul)0:00:13.34
5Zak Hurrell (GBr)0:00:22.19
6Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)0:00:23.60
7Santo Tessari (Cro)0:00:30.63
8Adam Holleyman (GBr)0:00:33.26
9Toni Denev (Bul)0:00:36.21
10Stilian Gatev (Bul)0:00:37.09
11Mladen Slavchev (Bul)0:00:39.55
12Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)0:00:40.40
13Nikolai Stoianov (Bul)0:00:41.39
14Ivan Serafimov (Bul)0:00:43.14
15Georgi Radev (Bul)0:00:48.90
16Joan Muhchan (Bul)0:00:49.02
17Berislav Topol (Cro)0:00:49.98
18Antonio Dimovski (Mkd)0:00:50.32
19Frano Liovic (Cro)0:00:51.39
20Lubomir Nedialkov (Bul)0:00:51.93
21Todor Kirov (Bul)0:00:53.49
22Nikola Atanasov (Bul)0:00:57.69
23Kalin Rahnev (Bul)0:00:58.13
24Mario Hohnjec (Cro)0:01:00.47
25Ivan Kuzmanovski (Mkd)0:01:00.81
26Martin Ogden (GBr)0:01:01.68
27Bobi Krumov (Bul)0:01:02.24
28Andrei Tsolev (Bul)0:01:04.99
29Filip Stanev (Bul)0:01:10.67
30Liubomir Todorov (Bul)0:01:11.01
31Simeon Stoilov (Bul)0:01:22.61
32Daniel Lichev (Bul)0:01:23.45
33Doncho Ivanov (Bul)0:01:24.44
34Radoslav Petrov (Bul)0:01:29.64
35Jordan Asenov (Bul)0:01:33.88
36Dobri Dobrev (Bul)0:01:34.77
37Peter Lozev (Bul)0:01:35.79
38Dimitar Belchev (Bul)0:01:40.74
39Mario Stoinov (Bul)0:01:46.16
40Ivailo Milev (Bul)0:01:49.14
41Ivan Vulchev (Bul)0:01:58.61
42Nikolay Titev (Bul)0:02:01.38
43Boyan Georgiev (Bul)0:02:06.71
44Andrei Milenov (Bul)0:02:08.98
45Kiril Potev (Bul)0:02:16.31
46Daniel Tonev (Bul)0:02:44.65
47Hristo Tanev (Bul)0:02:46.66
48James Stock (GBr)0:03:23.89
49Stivian Stefanov (Bul)0:07:15.57
DNFStoian Ivanov (Bul)
DNSNikolay Georgiev (Bul)

