Past Winners
2010Tanel Kangert (Est)
2009Hannes Blank (Ger)
2008Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat)
2007Erki Pütsep (Est)
2006Wojciech Pawlak (Pol)
2005Tomas Vaitkus (Lit)
2004Mark Scanlon (Irl)
2003Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
2002Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)

