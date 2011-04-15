Armstrong takes first victory since comeback
House tops men's field
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Armstrong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:49:12
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|4
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
|5
|Erika Graves (NOW - MS Society)
|6
|Flavia Oliveir (Project Cycling)
|7
|Jade Wilcoxson (Landshark/Flywheel)
|8
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To the Top)
|9
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
|10
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-FOCUS)
|11
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
|12
|Kristen Lasasso (Wheelbuilder.com)
|13
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|14
|Rhae-Christie Shaw
|15
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife)
|16
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)
|17
|Anna Barenfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|18
|Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
|19
|Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
|20
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|21
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|22
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|0:00:32
|23
|Devon Gorry (Bike Station Aptos)
|0:01:02
|24
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW - MS Society)
|25
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
|26
|Jane Despas
|27
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife)
|28
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO / To the Top)
|29
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW - MS Society)
|0:01:51
|30
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-FOCUS)
|0:02:05
|31
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW - MS Society)
|0:02:19
|32
|Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station Aptos)
|0:02:46
|33
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching)
|34
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-FOCUS)
|35
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO / To the Top)
|36
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
|0:58:29
|2
|Andres Diaz Corrales (team exergy)
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
|4
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Master)
|5
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|6
|Stephen Leece (NOW - MS Society)
|7
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|8
|Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|9
|John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
|10
|Raul Cancado (Passion Bikes)
|11
|Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|12
|Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|13
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|14
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|15
|Matthew Cooke (team exergy)
|16
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|17
|Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
|18
|Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|19
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
|20
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
|0:00:13
|21
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|22
|Eric Riggs
|23
|Danny Heeley (NOW - MS Society)
|0:00:58
|24
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|25
|Joe Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:02
|26
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
|27
|Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
|28
|Matt Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
|0:01:05
|29
|Kai Applequist (team exergy)
|30
|Robin Eckmann (Robin Eckmann)
|31
|Alexandre Mantovani (PASSION BIKES)
|32
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|33
|Pedro Martinez (Southernelite Cycling Team)
|34
|Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|35
|Jeff Malnick (Echelon Cycle/Multisport, Sant)
|36
|Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)
|37
|Bill Marshall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
|38
|Adam Masters (Wonderful Pistachios)
|39
|Scott Kuppersmith (Team La'Sport)
|40
|Joshua Lapacik (Donny's Cafe Racing)
|41
|Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
|42
|Nick Schaffner (Marc Pro - Strava)
|43
|Jonathan Teeter
|44
|Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|45
|James Esser (KRETZSCHMAR STEEL RACING)
|46
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
|47
|Peter Taylor (California Giant/Specialized)
|48
|Andrew Chocha
|49
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
|50
|Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
|51
|Karl Evans
|52
|Danny Katz (NOW - MS Society)
|53
|Luca Ortolani (cuore italiano)
|54
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW - MS Society)
|55
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
|56
|Sam Johnson (team exergy)
|57
|Remi Mcmanus (team exergy)
|58
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)
|59
|Kris Lunning (MarcPro-Strava)
|60
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|61
|Kevin Mullervy (Live Train Race)
|62
|Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|63
|Erik Slack (team exergy)
|64
|Ian Moir
|65
|Carlos Alzate (team exergy)
|0:01:34
|66
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|67
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|68
|Colt Peterson (NOW - MS Society)
|69
|Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)
|70
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Simple Green /Bike Religion)
|71
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
|72
|Conor Mullervy (Live Train Race)
|73
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
|74
|Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|75
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)
|76
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|77
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|78
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|79
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|80
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
|81
|Sam Bassetti
