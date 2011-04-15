Trending

Armstrong takes first victory since comeback

House tops men's field

Image 1 of 6

House was too much for his competitiors.

(Image credit: John Mahan)
Image 2 of 6

Despite their aggression, they were unrewarded.

(Image credit: John Mahan)
Image 3 of 6

Bissel were active throughout the race.

(Image credit: John Mahan)
Image 4 of 6

It was fast and furious criterium racing.

(Image credit: John Mahan)
Image 5 of 6

The going was tough as one fo the rider hugs the wall for some cover from the wind.

(Image credit: John Mahan)
Image 6 of 6

The break late in the race.

(Image credit: John Mahan)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Armstrong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:49:12
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
3Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
4Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
5Erika Graves (NOW - MS Society)
6Flavia Oliveir (Project Cycling)
7Jade Wilcoxson (Landshark/Flywheel)
8Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To the Top)
9Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
10Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-FOCUS)
11Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
12Kristen Lasasso (Wheelbuilder.com)
13Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
14Rhae-Christie Shaw
15Melina Bernecker (Herbalife)
16Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)
17Anna Barenfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
18Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
19Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
20Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
21Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
22Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:00:32
23Devon Gorry (Bike Station Aptos)0:01:02
24Julia Lafranchise (NOW - MS Society)
25Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRIDE Women's Racin)
26Jane Despas
27Melinda Weiner (Herbalife)
28Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO / To the Top)
29Jenna Kowalski (NOW - MS Society)0:01:51
30Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-FOCUS)0:02:05
31Lauren Liscinski (NOW - MS Society)0:02:19
32Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station Aptos)0:02:46
33Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching)
34Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-FOCUS)
35Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO / To the Top)
36Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)0:58:29
2Andres Diaz Corrales (team exergy)
3Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
4Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Master)
5Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
6Stephen Leece (NOW - MS Society)
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
8Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
9John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
10Raul Cancado (Passion Bikes)
11Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
12Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
13Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:05
14Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
15Matthew Cooke (team exergy)
16Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
17Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
18Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
19Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
20Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)0:00:13
21Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
22Eric Riggs
23Danny Heeley (NOW - MS Society)0:00:58
24Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
25Joe Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:02
26Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
27Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
28Matt Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)0:01:05
29Kai Applequist (team exergy)
30Robin Eckmann (Robin Eckmann)
31Alexandre Mantovani (PASSION BIKES)
32James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
33Pedro Martinez (Southernelite Cycling Team)
34Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
35Jeff Malnick (Echelon Cycle/Multisport, Sant)
36Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)
37Bill Marshall (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
38Adam Masters (Wonderful Pistachios)
39Scott Kuppersmith (Team La'Sport)
40Joshua Lapacik (Donny's Cafe Racing)
41Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
42Nick Schaffner (Marc Pro - Strava)
43Jonathan Teeter
44Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
45James Esser (KRETZSCHMAR STEEL RACING)
46Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
47Peter Taylor (California Giant/Specialized)
48Andrew Chocha
49Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
50Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
51Karl Evans
52Danny Katz (NOW - MS Society)
53Luca Ortolani (cuore italiano)
54Thomas Hubbard (NOW - MS Society)
55Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycli)
56Sam Johnson (team exergy)
57Remi Mcmanus (team exergy)
58Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)
59Kris Lunning (MarcPro-Strava)
60Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
61Kevin Mullervy (Live Train Race)
62Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
63Erik Slack (team exergy)
64Ian Moir
65Carlos Alzate (team exergy)0:01:34
66Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
67Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
68Colt Peterson (NOW - MS Society)
69Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)
70Jonathan Hornbeck (Simple Green /Bike Religion)
71Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
72Conor Mullervy (Live Train Race)
73Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
74Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
75Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)
76Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
77Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
78Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
79Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
80Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Te)
81Sam Bassetti

