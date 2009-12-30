Past winners
Full list of Australian champions since 2000
Men's Road Race
2009 Peter McDonald (NSW)
2008 Matthew Lloyd (Vic)
2007 Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
2006 William Walker (Vic) (Russell Van Hout (SA) awarded champion's jersey)
2005 Robbie McEwen (Qld)
2004 Matthew Wilson (Vic)
2003 Stuart O'Grady (SA)
2002 Robbie McEwen (Qld)
2001 Steve Williams (NSW)
2000 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) (Australian champion: Jamie Drew)
U23 Men's Road Race
2009 Jack Bobridge (SA)
2008 Simon Clarke (Vic)
2007 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas)
2006 William Walker (Vic)
2005 Chris Sutton (NSW)
2009 Carla Ryan (QLD)
2008 Oenone Wood (ACT)
2007 Katie Mactier (Vic)
2006 Katherine Bates (NSW)
2005 Lorian Graham (Qld)
2004 Oenone Wood (ACT)
2003 Olivia Gollan (NSW)
2002 Margaret Hemsley (NSW)
2001 Katie Mactier (Vic)
2000 Anna Wilson (Vic) Saturn
Men's Time Trial
2009 Michael Rogers (ACT)
2008 Adam Hansen (Qld)
2007 Nathan O'Neill (Qld)
2006 Nathan O'Neill (Qld)
2005 Nathan O'Neill (Qld)
2004 Nathan O'Neill (Qld)
2003 Ben Day (Qld)
2002 Nathan O'Neill (Qld)
U23 Men's Time Trial
2009 Jack Bobridge (SA)
2008 Matt King (NT)
2007 Zakkari Dempster (Vic)
2006 Shaun Higgerson (NSW)
2005 Mark Jamieson (Tas)
Women's Time Trial
2009 Carla Ryan (QLD)
2008 Bridie O'Donnell (Vic)
2007 Carla Ryan (Qld)
2006 Kathryn Watt (Vic)
2005 Oenone Wood (ACT)
2004 Oenone Wood (ACT)
2003 Sara Carrigan (Qld)
2002 Sara Carrigan (Qld)
2001 Anna Millward (Vic)
2000 Tracey Gaudry (ACT)
1999 Kristy Scrymgeour (NSW)
