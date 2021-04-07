Scheldeprijs - Live coverage

Trending

Wintry conditions promise surprises on the road to Schoten

Wind, hail or even snow may greet riders at Scheldeprijs

Groupama-FDJ withdraw from Scheldeprijs after confirmed COVID-19 case

Map, profile for 2021 Scheldeprijs

While Scheldeprijs goes ahead, Groupama-FDJ will not be on the start line. The French squad announced this morning that they have pulled out of the race after a team member tested positive for COVID-19. French champion Arnaud Démare was among the contenders for victory this afternoon. Stephen Farrand has more here.

Arnaud Demare and his Groupama-FDJ teammates

Snow was general all over Belgium yesterday, and there were even concerns about the viability of holding the race. Those worries centred largely on the availability of the Dutch police to accompany the peloton in the opening kilometres after the start in Terneuzen, and race director Scott Sunderland earlier confirmed the event would go ahead. "We had to wait and see, but we just received confirmation that our 109th Scheldeprijs has been given the green light. We are allowed to start as planned and the race will follow the planned route," Sunderland told the Belga news agency.

“We've kept a close eye on the weather forecast. It will be windy and cold, but no more snow showers or hail storms are expected, as was the case yesterday. Out of respect for the riders and riders, we have decided not to do a team presentation. Everyone can stay in the team bus until just before the start. The race can break up very quickly due to the wind. I'm expecting an exciting race."

The peloton is gathering in Terneuzen for what promises to be a memorable edition of Scheldeprijs. Rain, snow, hail and - above all - wind have been forecast, and there is a strong chance that the bunch could be shattered into echelons in the exposed opening section before the race crosses from the Netherlands into Belgium. Scheldeprijs is traditionally the sprinters' classic, but the fast men will have to work harder than ever to earn the right to contest victory in Schoten this afternoon. 

