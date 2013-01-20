Image 1 of 23 Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) sprinting ahead of Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle Honda) and Jenny Macpherson (Liv Giant) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 23 The bunch was strung out when the pace rose and the chase started in earnest (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 23 The leaders worked well together (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 23 Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle Honda) and Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) were always close together in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 23 A counterattack went as soon as the break was caught (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 23 The bunch allowed the leaders to stay away for a handful of laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 23 The four breakaway leaders only ever managed to gain 10 seconds over the chasers (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 23 The bunch passes the historic buildings in East Terrace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 23 The race begins - Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) heads off (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 23 The start line in Adelaide's East End (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 23 Criterium National Champion, Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) lines up for the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 23 The race was televised on big screens around the course (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 23 Jenny Macpherson (Liv giant) sits just ahead of Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 23 The podium - Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle Honda), Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) and Jenny Macpherson (Liv Giant) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 23 The podium - Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle Honda), Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) and Jenny Macpherson (Liv Giant) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 23 Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle Honda) and Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) discuss the sprint after the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 23 Round 1 winner - national criterium champion, Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 23 Spectators congratulated Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) during her victory lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 23 Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle Honda) and Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) go head-to-head for the win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 23 Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) sits in the peloton with a couple of laps to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 23 Isabella King (Jayco-AIS) leads the chase (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 23 Jasmine Hurikino (Crino Cycles / Casa & Boggeta) gained a small lead with 4 laps to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 23 Amy Cure leads team-mate, Isabella King (Jayco-AIS) at the front of the chase (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) has continued her fantastic display of early season form by taking out Stage 1 of the Santos Women's Cup. Wells outsprinted Commonwealth Games road champion Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) to the line with a photo-finish necessary before Jenny Macpherson (Liv-Giant) could claim the final podium spot.

The recently crowned Australian criterium champion has been a dominant force during the Australian summer, winning stages at the NSW Grand Prix, Mitchelton Bay Series and finally the Australian criterium championships just one week ago in Ballarat.

The Specialized-Securitor squad were simply too good at the end of the 24km with three riders finishing in the top-10 however, it was not an easy ride to the finish. The race was aggressive from the start with the lead continuously changing at the front of the race.

The attacks were constant throughout and it wasn't until the final three laps that the bunch sprint seemed inevitable. In the long drag to the line it was Wells who had the power to make it all the way. Another victory for the rapidly-developing Australian criterium champ.

