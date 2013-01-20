Wells victorious at East End in Santos Women's Cup
Australian criterium champion leaves Gilmore and Macpherson behind
Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) has continued her fantastic display of early season form by taking out Stage 1 of the Santos Women's Cup. Wells outsprinted Commonwealth Games road champion Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) to the line with a photo-finish necessary before Jenny Macpherson (Liv-Giant) could claim the final podium spot.
The recently crowned Australian criterium champion has been a dominant force during the Australian summer, winning stages at the NSW Grand Prix, Mitchelton Bay Series and finally the Australian criterium championships just one week ago in Ballarat.
The Specialized-Securitor squad were simply too good at the end of the 24km with three riders finishing in the top-10 however, it was not an easy ride to the finish. The race was aggressive from the start with the lead continuously changing at the front of the race.
The attacks were constant throughout and it wasn't until the final three laps that the bunch sprint seemed inevitable. In the long drag to the line it was Wells who had the power to make it all the way. Another victory for the rapidly-developing Australian criterium champ.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberley Wells
|40
|pts
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore
|35
|3
|Jenny Macpherson
|30
|4
|Jessica Mundy
|25
|5
|Amy Cure
|20
|6
|Nicole Whitburn
|18
|7
|Sarah Roy
|16
|8
|Kate Finegan
|14
|9
|Tanya Matthewson
|12
|10
|Amy Bradley
|10
|11
|Carla Ryan
|5
|12
|Lauretta Hanson
|5
|13
|Joanne Hogan
|5
|14
|Joanna Wall
|5
|15
|Cassandra Dodd
|5
|16
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|5
|17
|Emma Mackie
|5
|18
|Nicole Mcnamara
|5
|19
|Lucy Barker
|5
|20
|Jasmin Hurikino
|5
|21
|Isabella King
|5
|22
|Carly Williams
|5
|23
|Rebecca Domanage
|5
|24
|Hannah Geelan
|5
|25
|Brittany Lindores
|5
|26
|Philippa Read
|5
|DNF
|Rebecca Werner
|DNF
|Carla Franson
|DNF
|Stephanie Ives
|DNF
|Claire Homsey
