Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under

Today's fourth stage of the 2015 Tour Down Under starts in the seaside suburb of Glenelg and heads south to Sellicks HIll and Myponga before turning back towards to the city on an Eastern route that will finish in Mount Barker 145km later. With wind picking up today, there is every chance of echelons disrupting the race so while this is seen as a stage for the fast men, there could a surprise winner. Click here to see how Orica-GreenEdge's sports director Matt White thinks the day will play out

BMC's Rohan Dennis is the leader of the race having won stage three to Paracombe yesterday. Re-live the stage by watching the highlights right here

Here is Dennis celebrating his win yesterday with teammate Cadel Evans winning the sprint behind for second place

With just under 30 minutes under we get underway for today's stage, let's look at the classifications as they currently stand Overall classification: 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10:17:06

2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07

3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:09

4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:15

5 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia

6 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team

7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo

8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step

9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:22 Points classification: 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 pts

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25

3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24

4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20

5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 20

6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 19

7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 19

8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19

9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18

10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 KOM classification: 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts

2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12

3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10

4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10

5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8

6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6

7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6

8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4

9 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 Young rider classification: 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10:17:06

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:09

3 Jack Haig (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:15

4 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team

5 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25

6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:28

7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:52

8 Robert Power (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:25

9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26

10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 Team classification: 1 BMC Racing Team 30:52:12

2 Movistar Team 0:00:23

3 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:05

4 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:13

5 UniSA Australia 0:01:38

6 Etixx - Quick Step

7 Astana Pro Team 0:01:57

8 Team Katusha

9 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:03

10 IAM Cycling 0:02:04

Cyclingnews' Jean-François Quénet caught up with Maxime Bouet before the stage today, read about the Frenchman by clicking here

Over in Argentina, it was stage four of the Tour de San Luis today Click here for a full report, results and photos from the stage

With Dennis leading the general, young rider and KOM jerseys, he obviously can't wear them all. Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) will wear the white young riders jersey today as he sits second in that classification/ Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) will be wearing the KOM jersey.

And in the points jersey, on his own accord, will be Cadel Evans (BMC)

The Hour Record has received plenty of attention this week with the two leaders of the Tour Down Under both making an attempt at the mark set by Matthias Brändle back in October. Jack Bobridge will make his attempt on January 31 and Rohan Dennis will make his on February 8 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) was also set to make an attempt on the record on February 27 but has been forced to cancel his plans with his recovery from a broken collarbone hindering his preparation. You can read the full story by clicking here

We getting very close to the start of stage three today and the locals must be excited as this is the first time in ten years that Glenelg has hosted a stage of the Tour Down Under.

Rohan Dennis had this say having signed on for the first time in the leader's ochre jersey. "A little bit more, a little bit different compared to other times. Obviously I had Cadel right next to me, so that was somewhat stressful, having a teammate in second place and also in the iiNet leader's jersey. Obviously a little bit of emotion but not too many emotions going on. Just excited to defend this lead and second place overall.

And here is Dennis in the leader's jersey

We are about to start stage 4 of the race

There is a 7.2km neutral zone today before we start racing

The one KOM of today's stage is located at Main South Road, Sellicks Hill at 44.2km

The first iiNet Sprint is at Adelaide-Goolwa Road, Ashbourne after 89.6km

The second iiNet Sprint is at Venables Street, Macclesfield after 117.1km

The one Powerade Hydration Station of the stage is at Nangkita Road, Mt Compass.

Before the stage Cadel Evans also had a few words to say, explained what he said to Dennis on the final climb of the day. "Hang back and attack when I say and we'll take advantage of the situation." No, we had a plan going in to it yesterday to maximise our chances of winning. And if it wasn't me hopefully another of the BMC team and it's worked out perfectly. Rohan deserved it, he did a really strong move there and intercepted us at the right moment."

The race is officially under way in Marion!

With all the riders finishing yesterday's stage and no riders abandoning this morning, the size of the peloton is 131 riders

1km remaining from 145km Boris Vallée (Lotto-Soudal) and Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team) have attacked the peloton and are holding a 20 second lead

143km remaining from 145km Four riders are now chasing across to the two leaders

Puncture for Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team)

142km remaining from 145km Nine riders out in front have been closed down by BMC who are controlling the race so far

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) puncture

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) launched an attack but its all back together now

140km remaining from 145km Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), William Clarke (Drapac), Jack Bobridge (UniSA) and Alexander Edmondson (UniSA) all tried to force a break but the peloton isn't letting them get anywhere

Another puncture, this time it's Olivier Le Gac

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) is with the race doctor post-crash

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) will play no more part of the race now with race radio announcing he is abandoning

10km remaining from 145km William Clarke (Drapac) is trying another attack to bridge across to Marco Coledan (ITrek) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

135km remaining from 145km Marco Coledan (Trek) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) tried to attack and where joined by William Clarke (Drapac). Boris Vallee (Lotto-Soudal), Laurens De Vreese (Astana) and Cedric Pineau (FDJ) were in pursuit but it is all back together and it is gruppo compacto

13km remaining from 145km The peloton is all back together with BMC and Orica-GreenEdge controlling affairs

Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) is after a new rear wheel

18km remaining from 145km Four leaders on the road now

So far this morning it has been attack, attack, attack and BMC are weathering all the blows. Team Sky will be sitting back and letting them work while protecting Richie Porte and keeping him fresh for tomorrow's climb up Willunga Hill

126km remaining from 145km The peloton exits the Southern Expressway and it's all back together again

21km remaining from 145km Greg Henderson becomes the third Lotto-Soudal rider to try an attack this morning

122km remaining from 145km We now have four riders 200 meters out in front of the peloton They are Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Cedric Pineau (FDJ) and Jack Bobridge (UniSA)

121km remaining from 145km The four leaders have increased their advantage to 20 seconds on the peloton

Rear puncture for Bert-Jan Lindeman That's another one for today

119km remaining from 145km Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) is trying to bridge across to the four leaders

116km remaining from 145km Haas looks like he's giving up on catching these four leaders who have now 1:50 minute lead over the peloton

113km remaining from 145km Haas has a second puncture of the day so he'll rejoin the peloton now

With this break looking to be the one of the day, let's see what some of the riders had to say on the startline

Barry Markus (Lotto-Jumbo): "This might be my day if it's a sprint finish. Yesterday I suffered the heat like many Europeans but today the conditions are good for us."

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida): "We strongly hope for a sprint finish today. We also hope the wind will not blow too strongly. We intend to profit from other team's work and set up a sprint finish for Bonifazio. Cimolai and myself are the lead out men."

Sebastien Chavanel (FDJ): "We hope for a sprint finish and we'll work om it towards the end. We continue to look for coordination to lead out our sprinters for the whole season. Here it's neo pro Lorrenzo Manzin. He is finding the rhythm of the pro peloton really well. It's a good start of his career."

You can read about Manzin by clicking here

The first race leader of the TDU, Bobridge, is now the virtual leader on the road/ Bobridge started the day 39 seconds down on race leader Rohan Dennis

108km remaining from 145km The four leaders have a 2:25 minute advantage over the peloton

105km remaining from 145km The lead has slightly decreased to 2:05 minutes with day's KOM just around the corner

Are you after a new set of wheels? Read our Zipp 404 Firestrike Clincher review by clicking here

101km remaining from 145km KOM results: 1: Jack Bobridge (UniSA)

2: Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)

3: Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

4: Cedric Pineau (FDJ)

98km remaining from 145km The four leader's advantage has dropped to 1:30 minutes after the climb up Sellicks Hills

99km remaining from 145km Bobridge reclaims his KOM lead with first place up the climb today

Having secured the blue polka dot jersey, Bobridge has sat up and is now waiting for the peloton to pick him up with BMC still leading the chase

95km remaining from 145km The three leaders are enjoying a 1:30 minute gap over the peloton as we enter the middle third of the stage

Here's some news you might have missed out on regarding the UCI's suspension of Zorzoli from anti-doping work. Click here to read the article

93km remaining from 145km The breakaway's advantage is now increasing with the trio at 1:50 minutes ahead of the bunch

92km remaining from 145km Bobridge is now back in the bunch

90km remaining from 145km The break's lead has now nudged over two minutes but with no Bobridge, there is little GC threat as Chavanel is the best placed of the three, 4:52 minutes down on Dennis

Here's what yesterday's third place getter, Tom Dumoulin of Giant-Alpcein had to say on the start line: "We've been here almost two weeks, so we've had some great training and some fine weather. The racing's been hard, but we're here to make a good race. I'm up there on GC, and hope to end up on the podium. We also want to try to win a stage with Marcel. Tomorrow will be the big day for GC."

Ian Stannard of Team Sky also shared his thoughts: "It's been good so far. We've been doing a lot work, but that's what we're here for. We're motivated to ride for Richie. It was a tough day for the GC yesterday, but we still have three days of racing. BMC rode a great race, so congrats to them."

86km remaining from 145km The lead has gone out a further 20 seconds

When we know more about Lawson Craddock's crash we will let you know

81km remaining from 145km BMC are still controlling the pace back in the peloton and have trimmed the lead of the breakaway to 1:45 minutes

78km remaining from 145km It is feeding time for the riders as they pick up lunch at Nangkita Road, Mt Compass.

75km remaining from 145km The pace is picking up back in the bunch with the gap to the breakaway now at 1:30 minutes as Orica-GreenEdge moved forward

74km remaining from 145km Pineau has attacked his breakaway companions with their lead down to 50 seconds

68km remaining from 145km Hepburn and Kennaugh have cuaght Pineau and with that attack, the break has also been caught so its all back together

Puncture for Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r)

66km remaining from 145km With the peloton all back together there are time bonuses on offer for the GC men should they choose to sprint for them in 10km

So ahead of the first intermdaite sprint point let recap the situation: We had a frenetic start to the race with an average speed in excess of 50km.h as riders tried to get clear. Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) was unlucky on the two occasions he tried to get away, puncturing twice. A four rider group of Jack Bobridge (UniSA), Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Cedric Pineau (FDJ) managed to get away and enjoyed a maximum lead of two-and-a-half minutes. Bobridge won the KOM points on offer to reclaim the lead of that classification and then sat up to rejoin the bunch. With Bobridge's power now missing, the break's advantage was slimmed to 50 seconds. Pineau then attacked his companions and it was that move which spelled the beginning of the end as the peloton swooped and absorbed the three riders. With 85km raced, it is all back together in the peloton which is led by Orica-GreenEdge

56km remaining from 145km iiNET Sprint number one

1: Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

60km remaining from 145km After that sprint point, three riders took advantage of the situation to counter attack and force a 20 second gap The riders are Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step)

61km remaining from 145km Impey picked up three bonus seconds with that sprint win but remains tenth on GC for now

45km remaining from 145km The three leaders have a 1:29 minute gap back to the peloton

44km remaining from 145km The three leaders have built a gap of 1:45 minutes as Tinkoff-Saxo make themselves visible at the front of the bunch

42km remaining from 145km That lead has just gone out to over two minutes with the trio 2:20 minutes ahead of the peloton

40km remaining from 145km Timothy Roe (Drapac) gets a puncture

37km remaining from 145km Lampre-Merida are working to control this breakaway with the aim of dropping off Niccolò Bonifazio to claim a sprint win

37km remaining from 145km The three leaders have a 2:17 minutes lead as Lampre-Merida take up the chase

35km remaining from 145km The break have two minutes on the peloton now

33km remaining from 145km The gap is at 1:46 minutes with Movistar working in the bunch

33km remaining from 145km Marcel Kittel is reportedly hanging on at the back of the peloton

The second iiNET Sprint is coming up but these three will scoop up the bonus seconds so don't expect the GC guys to content the sprint when they come through

29km remaining from 145km One kilometre from the sprint and the gap is 1:33 minutes

28km remaining from 145km Movistar are driving the peloton now with Juan Jose Lobato their man for today

27km remaining from 145km Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step) are all working well in this breakaway but Movistar is chasing hard to make the catch

25km remaining from 145km The gap to the leaders has been cut to exactly one minute

24km remaining from 145km Behind Movistar is BMC with Dennis while Astana are moving up

Result from the second iiNET Sprint at Macclesfield:

1:Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

2:Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)

3:Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step)

24km remaining from 145km Tleubayev has been dropped from the break

22km remaining from 145km Watch out for Giacomo Nizzolo and Marco Coledan from Trek in the finale as both riders are on 55t front rings!

20km remaining from 145km With 20km to go, the two leaders have 45 seconds

19km remaining from 145km Lotto-Jumbo are moving up to help make the catch with the two leaders just 40 seconds in front

Cedric Pineau (FDJ) is today's most competitive rider.

18km remaining from 145km The gap is down to 30 seconds now

The peloton has split into three groups with Kittel in the third group, two minutes the main bunch. Nathan Haas is leading a group of ten back to the main bunch

17km remaining from 145km The Kittel group is four minutes back so he won't be in contention for the win today

There has been little sign of IAM Cycling today having been ever present at the front of the bunch all week

16km remaining from 145km The duo are holding a 30 second gap while back in the peloton all the teams are getting organised for the finish

16km remaining from 145km Drapac, Movistar, Tinkoff-Saxo and UniSA are all over the front of the peloton

13km remaining from 145km Still 30 seconds for the leading duo as the Hass group rejoins the peloton

11km remaining from 145km Belkov and Serry taking turns out in front but the catch looks inevitble now as it's just ten seconds the gap

10km remaining from 145km Final ten kilometres of stage four

10km remaining from 145km Team Sky have jumped on the front of the bunch and with nine kilometre to go have the leaders just 100 metres ahead

9km remaining from 145km The catch has been made so it's all back together in the front group

8km remaining from 145km Lars Boom and Astana teammate Luis Leon Sanchez counter attacked when that catch was made

7km remaining from 145km Luis Leon Sanchez is joined by Movistar's Gorka Izaguirre Insausti

This could be a dangerous move so BMC have come forward to chase them back

6km remaining from 145km The two riders have eight seconds as IAM Cycling now come forward to chase

6km remaining from 145km The front bunch contains around 80-90 riders and is all back together again so the Spanish threat is all over

5km remaining from 145km Orica-GreenEdge now working for Impey alongside IAM Cycling

4km remaining from 145km Rider moving up and down the bunch now, fighting for wheels as GreenEdge up the pace

3km remaining from 145km Martin Elmiger of IAM Cycling is working for Haussler here. can the Australian champion finish off the job?

3km remaining from 145km Elmiger pulls off now but IAM Cycling continue working. BMC have hardly done a thing on this run in and will be happy with that

1km remaining from 145km Final kilometre

Steele von Hoff wins the stage while a crash brings down the bunch behind

1 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia

2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge

3 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling

Steele von Hoff upstages the WorldTour sprinters will his second win of the season and first WorldTour victory over Impey and Wippert

A crash in the final 150m saw an FDJ rider hit the ground first but none of those riders will lose time on GC.

You can find our race report by clicking here which will updates as we receive the full results and photographs.