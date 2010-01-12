Stage 6: Adelaide - Adelaide, 90 km
January 24
Stage 6: Adelaide - Adelaide
A 'homecoming parade' of sorts for the race, the sixth and final stage showcases the South Australian capital city's attractive parklands whilst giving fans an extended look at the riders.
There are mountains points on offer up Montefiore Hill, but in reality it's a bump in the road and the main event comes with the sprint finish up the tree-lined King William Rd.
In previous years the race for overall honours has come down to bonus seconds accumulated on the final day, so there's something for which to play and there's normally plenty of intrigue in the closing kilometres.
