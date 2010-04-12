Weber tops Bradford for Super D win
Richey misses second by 0.2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle R)
|0:06:19.8
|2
|Aaron Bradford (Specialized/Onsite U)
|0:00:04.5
|3
|Craig Richey (Aviawest-Blue Compet)
|0:00:04.7
|4
|Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:00:09.4
|5
|Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/)
|0:00:10.3
|6
|Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)
|0:00:12.9
|7
|Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cyc)
|0:00:15.0
|8
|Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports)
|0:00:21.7
|9
|Jordan Lopez (Northstar-At-Tahoe/G)
|0:00:28.6
|10
|Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air/Sonnance)
|0:00:34.1
|DNS
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|DNS
|Sid Taberlay (Shoair/Specilaized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon Pita
|0:08:36.1
|2
|Marek Morgan
|0:00:02.4
|DNS
|Bryce Semonian (North Of The Border)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)
|0:06:37.0
|2
|Nicholas Ducharme (Mafia Racing/Felt Bi)
|0:00:15.9
|3
|Dustin Draper (Metalmtn)
|0:00:54.0
|4
|Van Geslani (Team Six 3 Events)
|0:00:57.7
|DNS
|Chris Thibodeau (Sert/Sho-Air)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Winkler (Odi/661)
|0:07:24.6
|2
|Goro Kataoka
|0:00:01.6
|3
|Clinton Fowler (Project 529/Sram/San)
|0:00:16.9
|4
|Michal Hastings
|0:00:51.4
|5
|James Olsen
|0:01:02.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Lopez
|0:07:28.9
|2
|Edwin Brown (Velo Pro)
|0:00:14.9
|3
|Bryan Knox
|0:02:28.8
|4
|Wade Allmon
|0:02:50.5
|5
|Larry Russell
|0:06:20.2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Van Manen
|0:13:54.8
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy