Trending

Weber tops Bradford for Super D win

Richey misses second by 0.2

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dana Weber (Trek/World Bicycle R)0:06:19.8
2Aaron Bradford (Specialized/Onsite U)0:00:04.5
3Craig Richey (Aviawest-Blue Compet)0:00:04.7
4Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)0:00:09.4
5Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/)0:00:10.3
6Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)0:00:12.9
7Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cyc)0:00:15.0
8Eric Bierman (Steven K Sports)0:00:21.7
9Jordan Lopez (Northstar-At-Tahoe/G)0:00:28.6
10Vincent Lombardi (Sho-Air/Sonnance)0:00:34.1
DNSAdam Morka (Trek Canada)
DNSSid Taberlay (Shoair/Specilaized)

Open Junior Men 18 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Pita0:08:36.1
2Marek Morgan0:00:02.4
DNSBryce Semonian (North Of The Border)

Open Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)0:06:37.0
2Nicholas Ducharme (Mafia Racing/Felt Bi)0:00:15.9
3Dustin Draper (Metalmtn)0:00:54.0
4Van Geslani (Team Six 3 Events)0:00:57.7
DNSChris Thibodeau (Sert/Sho-Air)

Open Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Winkler (Odi/661)0:07:24.6
2Goro Kataoka0:00:01.6
3Clinton Fowler (Project 529/Sram/San)0:00:16.9
4Michal Hastings0:00:51.4
5James Olsen0:01:02.0

Open Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Lopez0:07:28.9
2Edwin Brown (Velo Pro)0:00:14.9
3Bryan Knox0:02:28.8
4Wade Allmon0:02:50.5
5Larry Russell0:06:20.2

Open Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Van Manen0:13:54.8

Latest on Cyclingnews