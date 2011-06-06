Taberlay wins Santa Ynez short track
Davison takes women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda H20 Overdrive
|2
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete
|3
|Anthony Sinyard (USA) Specialized
|4
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt
|5
|David Forkner (USA) Carmichael Training Systems
|DNF
|Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
|DNF
|Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development Team US
