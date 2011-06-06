Trending

Taberlay wins Santa Ynez short track

Davison takes women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda H20 Overdrive
2Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete
3Anthony Sinyard (USA) Specialized
4Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt
5David Forkner (USA) Carmichael Training Systems
DNFMax Plaxton (Can) Specialized

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lea Davison (USA) Specialized
DNFChloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development Team US

