Adamou wins Sakarya Cup
Kurkcu wins women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
|1:28:28
|2
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|0:01:27
|3
|Isak Unal (Tur)
|0:03:17
|4
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|0:04:36
|5
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)
|0:04:48
|6
|Kamil Akalp (Tur)
|0:05:48
|7
|Mikail Simsek (Tur)
|0:08:03
|8
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|0:09:09
|9
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|0:11:40
|10
|Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)
|11
|Alican Elkatmis (Tur)
|12
|Ali Çakas (Tur)
|13
|Mehmet Kurt (Tur)
|14
|Yasin Kaplan (Tur)
|15
|Fatih Buyukbalc (Tur)
|16
|Ali Katmer (Tur)
|17
|Ahmet Sener (Tur)
|18
|Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
|19
|Batuhan Fevzi Ozsen (Tur)
|20
|Cem Gonul (Tur)
|21
|Harun Bos (Tur)
|22
|Kasif Garzan (Tur)
|DNF
|Ahmet Abaci (Tur)
|DNF
|Fevzi Fay Tekin (Tur)
|DNF
|Kerem Anil (Tur)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur)
|1:21:02
|2
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|0:00:54
|3
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|0:12:14
|4
|Pelin Bayram (Tur)
|5
|Ayris Isik (Tur)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy