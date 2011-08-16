Trending

Adamou wins Sakarya Cup

Kurkcu wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)1:28:28
2Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:01:27
3Isak Unal (Tur)0:03:17
4Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:04:36
5Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)0:04:48
6Kamil Akalp (Tur)0:05:48
7Mikail Simsek (Tur)0:08:03
8Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:09:09
9Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:11:40
10Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)
11Alican Elkatmis (Tur)
12Ali Çakas (Tur)
13Mehmet Kurt (Tur)
14Yasin Kaplan (Tur)
15Fatih Buyukbalc (Tur)
16Ali Katmer (Tur)
17Ahmet Sener (Tur)
18Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
19Batuhan Fevzi Ozsen (Tur)
20Cem Gonul (Tur)
21Harun Bos (Tur)
22Kasif Garzan (Tur)
DNFAhmet Abaci (Tur)
DNFFevzi Fay Tekin (Tur)
DNFKerem Anil (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu (Tur)1:21:02
2Semra Yetis (Tur)0:00:54
3Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)0:12:14
4Pelin Bayram (Tur)
5Ayris Isik (Tur)

