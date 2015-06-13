Trending

Tulsa Tough: Holloway and Allar win Blue Dome Criterium

Omnium continues Saturday with Brady Arts District crit

Image 1 of 2

Eventual race winner Daniel Holloway at the start in Walterboro

(Image credit: Dave Gill)
Image 2 of 2

Erica Allar (Colavita) sits near the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Altovelo-Seasucker's Daniel Holloway attacked early and often Friday night during the Blue Dome Criterium, eventually jumping away from the field with two corners to go and holding on for the win. Miguel Byron (Hincapie Racing) crossed the line next for second during the opening event of the the three-day Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Omnium, followed by Mehdi Benhamouda (Novo Nordisk Development Team) in third. 

Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi) won the chaotic finish of the opening women's race in Oklahoma after a pair of crashes with two laps to go knocked multiple riders out of contention, including Pepper Place-The Happy Tooth sprinter Tina Pic. Allar followed the wheel of a teammate who drilled the penultimate lap - mistakenly thinking it was the finale - and then outsprinted Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) and Christina Gokey Smith (Pepper Palace-The Happy Tooth) to take the win.   

 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-Seasucker)
2Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Racing)
3Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
4Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-Wtr)
5Rafel Meran (Crca/Foundation)
6Grant Erhard (Sbr Quantum Racing)
7Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
8Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
9Fabrizio Von Nacher (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
10Hector Aguilar (Stradalli-Safetti)
11Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
12Aldo Illesic (Altovelo-Seasucker)
13Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan)
14Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
15Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
16Lucas Wardein (Fort Lewis College)
17Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
18Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling)
19Cory Williams (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
20Zack Allison (Elevate Cycling Team)
21Brad Neagos (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
22Andrew Buntz (Credité Velo - Trek)
23Swedberg Benny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
24Devin Clark (Giant Bicycles Grassroots)
25Mat Stephens (Elevate Cycling Team)
26Tim Savre (Credité Velo - Trek)
27Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
28Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
29Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
30Demis Aleman (Champion System - Stan)
31Ulises Alfredo (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
32Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling)
33Marco Aledia (Altovelo-Seasucker)
34Chad Hartley (Altovelo-Seasucker)
35Chris Barton (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
36Aaron Beebe (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
37Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
38Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
39Jose Rodriguez
40Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
41Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
42Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
43Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Cycling Team)
44Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
45Philip Wikoff (Super Squadra)
46Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
47Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
48Yosvany Falcon
49Leif Byrge-Liebig
50Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
51Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing)
52Hank Booth (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Te)
53Valentin Saenz
54Dylan Postier (Evoke Racing)
55Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli-Safetti)
56Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
57Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
58Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing)
59Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
60Michael Pincus (Super Squadra)
61Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Cycling Team)
62Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
63Brian Firle (Primal-Audi Denver)
64Efren Flores (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
65Josiah Chalmers (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
66Devin Carroll (Super Squadra)
67Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan)
68Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
69Juan R Martinez (Park Place Dealerships / Sun &)
70Jake Silverberg
71Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safetti)
72Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
73Grant Koontz (Super Squadra)
74Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
75Drew Christopher
76Mac Cassin (Altovelo-Seasucker)
77Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
78Jack Funk (Team Arapahoe Resources)
79Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
80Beau Edwards (Bicycle Heaven / Pva)
81Abel Quintana (Stradalli-Safetti)
82Logan Hutchings (Elevate Cycling Team)
83Kip Spaude (Nova/Iscorp)
84Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Wheelmen)
85Ross White (Credité Velo - Trek)
86Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
87Adam Leibovitz (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
88Warney Crosby (Chicken And Waffles Racing)
89Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
90Quinten Winkel (Crca/Foundation)
91Tice Porterfield (Voodoo)
92Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling)
93Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
94Adam Mills (Elevate Cycling Team)
95Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)
96Shawn Wayland (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
97Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
2Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
4Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling P/B Noise)
5Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling P/B K4)
6Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing P/B Cyclepath Wood)
7Joy Mcculloch (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
8Skylar Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
9Diana Penuela (Park Place Dealerships /Dallas)
10Kate Sherwin (River City Market Racing P/B B)
11Ginny King (Kingracinggroup)
12Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling P/B Noise)
13Marie-soleil Blais (DNA Cycling P/B K4)
14Ivy Audrain (La Sweat)
15Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
16Marissa Axell (Metromint Cycling P/B The Free)
17Sarah Lough (Nero Veloce)
18Alexandra Burton (Portland Bicycle Studio)
19Verita Stewart (Crca/ Stan's Notubes P/B Velo)
20Lexie Millard (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
21Robin Farina (BMW Pb Happy Tooth Dental)
22Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling P/B Noise)
23Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
24Yussely Mendivil (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
25Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling P/B K4)
26Samantha Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
27Kimberly Pettit (Soundpony)
28Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace P/B The Happy To)
29Sara Yancovitz (Crca/ Stan's Notubes P/B Velo)
30Ash Duban (Portland Bicycle Studio)
31Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
32Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling P/B K4)
33Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling P/B Noise)
34Katherine Kelter (Jetcycling)
35Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement)
36Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
37Jenny Park (River City Market Racing P/B B)
38Andrea Thomas (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
39Shelley Nelson (Stages Cycling)
40Alicia Allen
41Kaytie Scott (Zoca-Colnago P/B Novatech)
42Shera Smith (Clarksville Schwinn Powered By)
43Solymar Rivera (Jetcyling)
44Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
45Annalisa Fish (Portland Bicycle Studio)

