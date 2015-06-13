Tulsa Tough: Holloway and Allar win Blue Dome Criterium
Omnium continues Saturday with Brady Arts District crit
Altovelo-Seasucker's Daniel Holloway attacked early and often Friday night during the Blue Dome Criterium, eventually jumping away from the field with two corners to go and holding on for the win. Miguel Byron (Hincapie Racing) crossed the line next for second during the opening event of the the three-day Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Omnium, followed by Mehdi Benhamouda (Novo Nordisk Development Team) in third.
Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi) won the chaotic finish of the opening women's race in Oklahoma after a pair of crashes with two laps to go knocked multiple riders out of contention, including Pepper Place-The Happy Tooth sprinter Tina Pic. Allar followed the wheel of a teammate who drilled the penultimate lap - mistakenly thinking it was the finale - and then outsprinted Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee) and Christina Gokey Smith (Pepper Palace-The Happy Tooth) to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|2
|Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Racing)
|3
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|4
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-Wtr)
|5
|Rafel Meran (Crca/Foundation)
|6
|Grant Erhard (Sbr Quantum Racing)
|7
|Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|8
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|9
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|10
|Hector Aguilar (Stradalli-Safetti)
|11
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
|12
|Aldo Illesic (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|13
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan)
|14
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|15
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|16
|Lucas Wardein (Fort Lewis College)
|17
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|18
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling)
|19
|Cory Williams (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|20
|Zack Allison (Elevate Cycling Team)
|21
|Brad Neagos (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|22
|Andrew Buntz (Credité Velo - Trek)
|23
|Swedberg Benny (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|24
|Devin Clark (Giant Bicycles Grassroots)
|25
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Cycling Team)
|26
|Tim Savre (Credité Velo - Trek)
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|28
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|29
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|30
|Demis Aleman (Champion System - Stan)
|31
|Ulises Alfredo (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|32
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling)
|33
|Marco Aledia (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|34
|Chad Hartley (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|35
|Chris Barton (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|36
|Aaron Beebe (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|37
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|38
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|39
|Jose Rodriguez
|40
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|41
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|42
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|43
|Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Cycling Team)
|44
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|45
|Philip Wikoff (Super Squadra)
|46
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|47
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|48
|Yosvany Falcon
|49
|Leif Byrge-Liebig
|50
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|51
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing)
|52
|Hank Booth (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Te)
|53
|Valentin Saenz
|54
|Dylan Postier (Evoke Racing)
|55
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli-Safetti)
|56
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|57
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|58
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing)
|59
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|60
|Michael Pincus (Super Squadra)
|61
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Cycling Team)
|62
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|63
|Brian Firle (Primal-Audi Denver)
|64
|Efren Flores (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|65
|Josiah Chalmers (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|66
|Devin Carroll (Super Squadra)
|67
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan)
|68
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|69
|Juan R Martinez (Park Place Dealerships / Sun &)
|70
|Jake Silverberg
|71
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safetti)
|72
|Josh Estes (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|73
|Grant Koontz (Super Squadra)
|74
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|75
|Drew Christopher
|76
|Mac Cassin (Altovelo-Seasucker)
|77
|Winfield Gibson (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|78
|Jack Funk (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|79
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|80
|Beau Edwards (Bicycle Heaven / Pva)
|81
|Abel Quintana (Stradalli-Safetti)
|82
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Cycling Team)
|83
|Kip Spaude (Nova/Iscorp)
|84
|Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|85
|Ross White (Credité Velo - Trek)
|86
|Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
|87
|Adam Leibovitz (Bissell-Abg-Giant)
|88
|Warney Crosby (Chicken And Waffles Racing)
|89
|Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|90
|Quinten Winkel (Crca/Foundation)
|91
|Tice Porterfield (Voodoo)
|92
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling)
|93
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|94
|Adam Mills (Elevate Cycling Team)
|95
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)
|96
|Shawn Wayland (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|97
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
|2
|Nicolle Bruderer (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
|4
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling P/B Noise)
|5
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling P/B K4)
|6
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing P/B Cyclepath Wood)
|7
|Joy Mcculloch (Khs-Maxxis-Jlvelo)
|8
|Skylar Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|9
|Diana Penuela (Park Place Dealerships /Dallas)
|10
|Kate Sherwin (River City Market Racing P/B B)
|11
|Ginny King (Kingracinggroup)
|12
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling P/B Noise)
|13
|Marie-soleil Blais (DNA Cycling P/B K4)
|14
|Ivy Audrain (La Sweat)
|15
|Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
|16
|Marissa Axell (Metromint Cycling P/B The Free)
|17
|Sarah Lough (Nero Veloce)
|18
|Alexandra Burton (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|19
|Verita Stewart (Crca/ Stan's Notubes P/B Velo)
|20
|Lexie Millard (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|21
|Robin Farina (BMW Pb Happy Tooth Dental)
|22
|Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling P/B Noise)
|23
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
|24
|Yussely Mendivil (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|25
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling P/B K4)
|26
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp P/B Smart Choice Mri)
|27
|Kimberly Pettit (Soundpony)
|28
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace P/B The Happy To)
|29
|Sara Yancovitz (Crca/ Stan's Notubes P/B Velo)
|30
|Ash Duban (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|31
|Flora Yan (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
|32
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling P/B K4)
|33
|Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling P/B Noise)
|34
|Katherine Kelter (Jetcycling)
|35
|Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement)
|36
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
|37
|Jenny Park (River City Market Racing P/B B)
|38
|Andrea Thomas (Sun And Ski Women Elite Team)
|39
|Shelley Nelson (Stages Cycling)
|40
|Alicia Allen
|41
|Kaytie Scott (Zoca-Colnago P/B Novatech)
|42
|Shera Smith (Clarksville Schwinn Powered By)
|43
|Solymar Rivera (Jetcyling)
|44
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cook)
|45
|Annalisa Fish (Portland Bicycle Studio)
