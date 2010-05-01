Thömel sprints to win in German Under 23 race
Kreder, Aubert round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tino Thömel (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team Berlin
|3:22:47
|2
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
|4
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
|5
|Jurai Sagan (Svk) Slowakei National
|6
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Hamburg-Rheinhessen Team
|7
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
|8
|Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
|10
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|David Bartl (Ger) Team Rothaus
|12
|Christian Jensen (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|13
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
|14
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
|15
|Ron Pfeifer (Ger) Hamburg-Rheinhessen Team
|16
|David Henggeler (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
|17
|Oliver Johr (Ger) LV NRW
|18
|Peter Koning (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
|19
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team Berlin
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) ÖRV National
|21
|Pascal Weerts (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|22
|Rainer Rettner (Ger) MLP-Radteam
|23
|Mark Schreuers (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|25
|Ole Quast (Ger) Hamburg-Rheinhessen Team
|26
|Nicki Rasmussen (Den) Team Reelight-Cube
|27
|Matthias Mortka (Ger) LG Frankfurt
|28
|Sebastian Breuer (Ger) MLP-Radteam
|29
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Egn-Rose NRW
|30
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|31
|Peter Clauss (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|32
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Slowakei National
|33
|Kenzler Arne (Ger) Hamburg-Rheinhessen Team
|34
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|35
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Fc Midi Center-Ruiter Whielerteam
|35
|Jan-Moritz Müller (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|37
|Claudio De Benedictis (Ger) Espoirs Robert Lange
|38
|Daan De Groot (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
|39
|Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
|40
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Rothaus
|41
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) ÖRV National
|42
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
|43
|Tobias Lussi (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
|44
|Jonas Brödel (Ger) MLP-Radteam
|45
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
|46
|Tobias Lergenmüller (Ger) Espoirs Robert Lange
|47
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
|48
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
|49
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|50
|Tim Gebauer (Ger) LV NRW
|51
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|52
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
|53
|Fritz Koch (Ger) LV NRW
|54
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|55
|Jakob Thiemeier (Ger) LG Frankfurt
|56
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|57
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
|58
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi-Fidi Bc
|59
|Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Fc Midi Center-Ruiter Whielerteam
|60
|Ivo Ebert (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|61
|Frank Lütters (Ger) Team Egn-Rose NRW
|62
|Steven Baertsch (Swi) Team Bürgi-Fidi Bc
|63
|Rovniak Milan (Svk) Slowakei National
|64
|Job Sinnige (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
|65
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Egn-Rose NRW
|66
|Pascal Prieto (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
|67
|Brian Bukgac (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|67
|Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|69
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) ÖRV National
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) ÖRV National
|71
|Gil Jacot-Descombes (Swi) Team Bürgi-Fidi Bc
|72
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Corratec Rsc Komet Ludwigsburg
|73
|Jan Sokol (Aut) ÖRV National
|74
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
|0:00:20
|75
|Mioslav Hrbacek (Svk) Slowakei National
|0:00:34
|76
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
|77
|Florian Bodenschatz (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team Berlin
|78
|David Wöhrer (Aut) ÖRV National
|0:01:30
|79
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
|0:02:46
|80
|Brändle Dominik (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
