Thömel sprints to win in German Under 23 race

Kreder, Aubert round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tino Thömel (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team Berlin3:22:47
2Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
3Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
4Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
5Jurai Sagan (Svk) Slowakei National
6Sascha Weber (Ger) Hamburg-Rheinhessen Team
7Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
8Wilco Keldermann (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
9Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
10Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
11David Bartl (Ger) Team Rothaus
12Christian Jensen (Den) Team Energi Fyn
13Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
14Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
15Ron Pfeifer (Ger) Hamburg-Rheinhessen Team
16David Henggeler (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
17Oliver Johr (Ger) LV NRW
18Peter Koning (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
19Theo Reinhardt (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team Berlin
20Georg Preidler (Aut) ÖRV National
21Pascal Weerts (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
22Rainer Rettner (Ger) MLP-Radteam
23Mark Schreuers (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
25Ole Quast (Ger) Hamburg-Rheinhessen Team
26Nicki Rasmussen (Den) Team Reelight-Cube
27Matthias Mortka (Ger) LG Frankfurt
28Sebastian Breuer (Ger) MLP-Radteam
29Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Egn-Rose NRW
30Maximilian Werda (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
31Peter Clauss (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
32Matej Vysna (Svk) Slowakei National
33Kenzler Arne (Ger) Hamburg-Rheinhessen Team
34Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
35Wouter Haan (Ned) Fc Midi Center-Ruiter Whielerteam
35Jan-Moritz Müller (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
37Claudio De Benedictis (Ger) Espoirs Robert Lange
38Daan De Groot (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
39Ivan Boutellier (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
40Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Rothaus
41Matthias Krizek (Aut) ÖRV National
42Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
43Tobias Lussi (Swi) Price Custom Bikes
44Jonas Brödel (Ger) MLP-Radteam
45Marco Haller (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
46Tobias Lergenmüller (Ger) Espoirs Robert Lange
47Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
48Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Radland Tirol
49Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
50Tim Gebauer (Ger) LV NRW
51Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
52Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels U 23
53Fritz Koch (Ger) LV NRW
54Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
55Jakob Thiemeier (Ger) LG Frankfurt
56Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
57Max Walsleben (Ger) Jenatec-Cycling
58Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi-Fidi Bc
59Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Fc Midi Center-Ruiter Whielerteam
60Ivo Ebert (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
61Frank Lütters (Ger) Team Egn-Rose NRW
62Steven Baertsch (Swi) Team Bürgi-Fidi Bc
63Rovniak Milan (Svk) Slowakei National
64Job Sinnige (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
65Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Egn-Rose NRW
66Pascal Prieto (Ger) Team Bergstraße U23
67Brian Bukgac (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
67Rasmus Sterobo (Den) Team Energi Fyn
69Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) ÖRV National
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) ÖRV National
71Gil Jacot-Descombes (Swi) Team Bürgi-Fidi Bc
72Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Corratec Rsc Komet Ludwigsburg
73Jan Sokol (Aut) ÖRV National
74Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Radland Tirol0:00:20
75Mioslav Hrbacek (Svk) Slowakei National0:00:34
76Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling
77Florian Bodenschatz (Ger) KED-Bianchi Team Berlin
78David Wöhrer (Aut) ÖRV National0:01:30
79Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Radland Tirol0:02:46
80Brändle Dominik (Aut) Team Radland Tirol

