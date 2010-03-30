Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) on his decisive attack at the Muur van Geraardsbergen. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cycling is like a religion in the Flemish speaking part of Belgium and while many people may head to church to celebrate Easter on Sunday, many more will be along the roadside and in front of the television to worship the riders competing in the Tour of Flanders.





Team Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha is at 14.00, and surprisingly Gent-Wevelgem winner Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) is at 33.00 and George Hincapie is at 35.00.



