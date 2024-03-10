Live coverage
Ronde van Drenthe live - Wiebes looks to make it four in a row
158.1km route from Beilen to Drijber battled out over laps of the explosive VAM-berg
Ronde van Drenthe Women 2024
Lorena Wiebes aims for record fourth straight title in Ronde van Drenthe
Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2024
Situation
- 158.1km route sees race move to new finish in Drijber, with the VAM-berg ascent taken in six times throughout the race
- Lorena Wiebes has won the last three editions of the race with top sprinters Elisa Balsamo and Charlotte Kool also taking the start
Half an hour in, 20km done. Race is all together. A quiet start to the race.
Over the top of the VAMberg and just awaiting the sprint result.
There has been a crash unfortunately for Alex Morrice of Canyon-SRAM.
Also, the peloton has apparently split, maybe due to the crash.
There is a sprint at the top of the VAMberg. The first of two. This is one of two minor competitions in the race. There are 6, 4 and 2 points available.
The other two ascents are QoM sprints, also with 6, 4 and 2 points available. Potentially something for the smaller teams.
The race s already only 4km from the first time up the VAMberg. This is a very fast paced race. 152km to go. Still all together.
The official start is given! We are racing!!
The race has started with the riders doing 2.2km of neutral zone.
But of course, it isn't all about Wiebes and Kool. There are plenty of other riders who can take this win. The race may not even be a sprint, of course.
We saw this at the European championships with Mischa Bredewold taking the race solo. She is taking part for SD Worx-Protime. If we're honest, anyone in the team for that squad could win today.
Others are Chiara Consonni with Sofia Bertizzolo giving UAE Team ADQ options. Aniina Ahtosalo and Maria Giulia Confalonieri from Uno-X Mobility. Georgia Baker for Liv-AlUla-Jayco, super star Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek, with Fenix-Deceuninck having Christina Schweinberger and Puck Pieterse.
Hello and welcome to the Ronde van Drenthe 2024!
The race today covers 158.1km and takes on six ascents of the famous landfill climb of the VAMberg.
Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime has taken the last three times on the cobbles. This time she faces off against her former leadout woman and main rival, Charlotte Kool.
The DSM-Firmenich-PostNL star has struggled for form at the start of the year after getting just before the UAE Tour. But she has been getting better and better.
Wiebes and Kool have ridden against each other this season at the Omloop van het Hageland, where neither rider got near victory.
