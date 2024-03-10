Ronde van Drenthe live - Wiebes looks to make it four in a row

Refresh

Half an hour in, 20km done. Race is all together. A quiet start to the race.

Over the top of the VAMberg and just awaiting the sprint result. There has been a crash unfortunately for Alex Morrice of Canyon-SRAM. Also, the peloton has apparently split, maybe due to the crash.

There is a sprint at the top of the VAMberg. The first of two. This is one of two minor competitions in the race. There are 6, 4 and 2 points available. The other two ascents are QoM sprints, also with 6, 4 and 2 points available. Potentially something for the smaller teams.

The race s already only 4km from the first time up the VAMberg. This is a very fast paced race. 152km to go. Still all together.

The official start is given! We are racing!!

The race has started with the riders doing 2.2km of neutral zone.

But of course, it isn't all about Wiebes and Kool. There are plenty of other riders who can take this win. The race may not even be a sprint, of course. We saw this at the European championships with Mischa Bredewold taking the race solo. She is taking part for SD Worx-Protime. If we're honest, anyone in the team for that squad could win today. Others are Chiara Consonni with Sofia Bertizzolo giving UAE Team ADQ options. Aniina Ahtosalo and Maria Giulia Confalonieri from Uno-X Mobility. Georgia Baker for Liv-AlUla-Jayco, super star Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek, with Fenix-Deceuninck having Christina Schweinberger and Puck Pieterse.