Ronde de l'Isard past winners
2000-2009
2009 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseill
2008 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Chambery C.F.
2007 John Devine (USA) USA National Team
2006 Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit) VC la Pomme Marseille
2005 Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Fc Barcelona
2004 Philip Deignan (Irl) VC La Pomme Marseille
2003 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) USA National Team
2002 Markus Fothen (Ger) BDR 50
2001 Christophe Lemevel (Fra) Crédit Agricole Espoirs
2000 Graziano Gasparre (Ita) Italy
