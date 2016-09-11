Jeremy Powers inches out Stephen Hyde for victory
Danny Summerhill completes podium
USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) had to dig deep into his reserves on Sunday to fend off four last lap contenders and take the win. Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) was bested in a sprint finish by less than a wheel width and had to settle for second place. Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) looked strong the entire race, but was not close enough on the finishing straightaway to contend for the win. He rounded out the podium in third place.
Stephen Hyde took the hole-shot today and clearly appeared to be on a mission. His teammate Curtis White was on his wheel and the two Cannondale riders controlled the initial racing. Powers was several positions back, but not as far as during Saturday’s race. Danny Summerhill, Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz), Dan Timmerman (Stan’s NoTubes), and Kerry Werner (Kona) were all in the mix during the opening laps.
With one lap to go, Powers lead an elite group of five through the start/finish and it was apparent that he had no intention of giving up the lead. Of the followers, Summerhill was riding just inches behind Power’s wheel, and appeared eager to pounce.
Powers explained the racing, “It was a really fast race today, even faster than yesterday because it was all buffed out due to the rain last night. I knew that I didn’t have the legs of yesterday…if yesterday was hard to eat time then today was really, really hard to eat time.
Powers continued, “I knew that I need to be first into the last corners, and I knew that it was going to come down to a sprint. I kind of saved my effort for the last 15 minutes of the race, otherwise I would be shooting off bullets that were not necessary and making myself tired. So, I had to force it at the end and hope the other guys would be tired enough from the effort, and I could take the sprint.”
With both C1 and C2 wins in his first weekend of racing, Powers can take that earned confidence to the Trek Cup next weekend in Madison, Wisconsin; then to the World Cups in Las Vegas and Iowa City. His stated goal this season is to earn a spot on a World Cup podium, and he appears to be in a better position than ever to do it.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|0:56:05
|2
|Stephen Hyde (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.)
|3
|Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano)
|4
|Dan Timmerman (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
|0:00:01
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing)
|6
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:00:07
|7
|Jonathan Page (FUJI)
|0:00:13
|8
|Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team)
|0:00:14
|9
|James Driscoll (Raleigh Clement)
|0:00:21
|10
|Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|11
|Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Alliance)
|0:00:26
|12
|Jrmy Martin (Focus CX Team Canada)
|0:00:29
|13
|Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo)
|0:00:57
|14
|Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance)
|0:01:08
|15
|Travis Livermon (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|16
|Lance Haidet (Raliegh Clement)
|17
|Justin Lindine (Apex / NBX / Trek)
|18
|Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
|0:01:11
|19
|Christopher Aitken (Focus Attaquer CX Team)
|0:01:14
|20
|Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo)
|0:01:20
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Kalas-H.Essers-Nnof cycling team)
|0:01:23
|22
|Rhys May (JAM fund)
|0:01:30
|23
|Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team Canada)
|0:01:33
|24
|Dan Chabanov (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:01:35
|25
|Derrick St John (VanDesselp/b HyperThreads)
|0:01:37
|26
|Jack Kisseberth (JAM / NCC)
|0:01:53
|27
|Tom Chapman (Focus Attaquer CX)
|0:02:15
|28
|Antonin Marecaille (Avc Aix en Provence)
|0:02:35
|29
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|0:02:56
|30
|Mathieu Blanger-Barrette (Pivot Cycles On the Edge Canada)
|0:03:02
|31
|Nicolas Catlin (Sherpa)
|0:03:13
|32
|Jordan Snyder (C3-Twenty20 Cycling)
|0:03:54
|33
|Samuel O'Keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|0:04:44
|34
|Adam St. Germain (Apex / NBX / Trek)
|0:05:10
|35
|Tim Willis (Bicycle Quarterly Elite Technic)
|0:05:13
|36
|Matt Perreault (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:06:01
|37
|Scott Fitzgerald (Mariposa Bicycles)
|0:06:24
|38
|Sam Dries (No. 22 CX TEAM)
|0:07:15
|39
|Andrew Lints (Bicycle Express Racing)
|0:07:18
|40
|Gregg Griffo (Park Ave Bike Shop)
|0:07:42
|41
|Abe Goorskey (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|DNS
|Troy Wells (Team CLIF BAR)
|DNS
|Benjamin Sonntag (Team Clif Bar)
|DNS
|David Sheek (SDG - Muscle Monster)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy