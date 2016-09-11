Image 1 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) edges out Stephen Hyde by inches to take the win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 25 Curtis White (Cannondale) on the front row of the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 25 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) running an off-camber section of the course during lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 25 Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance) running the "Belgian Steps" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 25 Travis Livermon (Maxxis Shimano) on a run-up during lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 25 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) bunny-hopping some log steps in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 25 With two laps to go in the race there was still a large group of contenders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 25 Curtis While (Cannondale) riding in a group of three with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading a small group with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Danny Summerhill, Dan Timmerman, and Stephen Hyde with less than a lap remaining. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) sprints to the line with Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 25 While Powers and Hyde race for the win, Summerhill and Timmerman check behind them to see if their position is secure. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 25 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) and Curtis White running the "Belgian Steps" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 25 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) riding with the leaders during lap three 113 D (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) never let a big gap to the front develop today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was the first to get called up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 25 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) takes the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 25 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) and Curtis White lead the pro men out onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 25 Kayakers watch the race from the Erie Canal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) dismounting on a tricky downhill U-Turn (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 25 Riders bunch up on the dusty downhill switchback (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 25 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) emerges from the wooded section of the course on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 25 Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing) chasing Powers on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 25 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) during lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 25 Anthony Clark, Lance Haidat, and others running in clouds of dust (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) had to dig deep into his reserves on Sunday to fend off four last lap contenders and take the win. Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) was bested in a sprint finish by less than a wheel width and had to settle for second place. Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) looked strong the entire race, but was not close enough on the finishing straightaway to contend for the win. He rounded out the podium in third place.

Stephen Hyde took the hole-shot today and clearly appeared to be on a mission. His teammate Curtis White was on his wheel and the two Cannondale riders controlled the initial racing. Powers was several positions back, but not as far as during Saturday’s race. Danny Summerhill, Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz), Dan Timmerman (Stan’s NoTubes), and Kerry Werner (Kona) were all in the mix during the opening laps.

With one lap to go, Powers lead an elite group of five through the start/finish and it was apparent that he had no intention of giving up the lead. Of the followers, Summerhill was riding just inches behind Power’s wheel, and appeared eager to pounce.

Powers explained the racing, “It was a really fast race today, even faster than yesterday because it was all buffed out due to the rain last night. I knew that I didn’t have the legs of yesterday…if yesterday was hard to eat time then today was really, really hard to eat time.

Powers continued, “I knew that I need to be first into the last corners, and I knew that it was going to come down to a sprint. I kind of saved my effort for the last 15 minutes of the race, otherwise I would be shooting off bullets that were not necessary and making myself tired. So, I had to force it at the end and hope the other guys would be tired enough from the effort, and I could take the sprint.”

With both C1 and C2 wins in his first weekend of racing, Powers can take that earned confidence to the Trek Cup next weekend in Madison, Wisconsin; then to the World Cups in Las Vegas and Iowa City. His stated goal this season is to earn a spot on a World Cup podium, and he appears to be in a better position than ever to do it.



