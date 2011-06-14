Trending

Kappius races to victory ahead of Beisel

Moller wins women's race

The leaders race with Pike's Peak in the background.

(Image credit: Mountain Moon Photography)
Kalan Beisel (Procycling) is all smiles

(Image credit: Mountain Moon Photography)
Kalen Beisel (Procycling) and Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) lead the race.

(Image credit: Mountain Moon Photography)

Sunday's Ridgeline Rampage - the third stop in the Rocky Mountain Endurance Series - featured three exciting races in the hills of Castle Rock, Colorado. Each 10-mile lap offered stunning views, playful flow, and nearly 1000 feet of vertical gain.

The RME Ridgeline Rampage marathon riders completed six laps, with the half marathoners and junior riders completed three laps, and the sport and beginner fields completed two and one laps, respectively.

The riders christened the new course on Sunday morning with strong lap times and impressive camaraderie. With the fastest cyclists finishing 60 miles in just over four hours, the pro men's race was complete with a battle for first and game-changing mechanicals.

Kalan Beisel and fellow training buddy Brady Kappius didn't waste any time establishing their positions at the front of the pack. Beisel, who won the second race of the series - The Front Range 60 - in May, attacked on the fifth lap and secured a solid lead over Kappius. However half way through the last lap he flatted, and was caught.

"I was confident I had it. Then I heard that sound of death, and I knew it was a sidewall," said Beisel.

Kappius, the winner of the first race of the series - the Voodoo Fire - had been battling his own compromised tire with a slow leak surfacing on the last lap. It was anyone's game. Kappius ultimately took the win, blazing through the finish line with a time of 4:07:27 and 10psi in the front, with Beisel taking second place with a time of 4:13:49 and rolling in on nothing but a rear rim.

Kappius and Beisel destroyed the rest of the field, with third place nearly 20 minutes back.

The marathon women pedaled confidently through the blazing sun, with seemingly permanent smiles and just a few battle wounds. Stacy Moller took the win with a time of 5:19:02, with Sonya Bugbee just over two minutes behind.

This inaugural Ridgeline Rampage is part of the Rocky Mountain Endurance Series put on by Warriors Cycling. "It's a fun course, the neutral feed stations are great, and the competition is solid" said Andrew Carney of Fort Collins, racing singlespeed for Moots.

There are two RME series races remaining this season: The Breckenridge 100 (or alternatively the B-68) on July 16, and the PV Cycle Derby on September 4. Watch out for some tight battles for series points in both the men's and women's fields.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brady Kappius (Clif Bar)4:07:27
2Kalan Beisel (Procycling)0:06:22
3Jesse Swift (Bikeparts.Com)0:19:59
4Matthew Perry0:20:29
5Russell Kappius (Terra Forma Sports)0:22:27
6Thomas Spannring (Team Raam)0:25:09
7Trapper Steinle (Bicycle Ranch)0:27:37
8Robert Stanley (Foxtrot Racing)0:30:12
9Derek Henderson0:30:49
10Chad Edwards (Green Mountain Sport)0:34:06
11Mike Doody0:34:45
12Chad Kittles (Maverick/Bikeparts)0:36:25
13Amar Mannina (Rockymounts)0:41:17
14Jason Haney0:41:43
15Thomas Taylor (Echelon Energy)0:42:06
16Nathan Collier (Forc)1:06:19
17Josh Kravetz (Adventure Fit)1:15:21

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stacy Moller5:19:03
2Sonya Bugbee (Epic Endurance Cycling)0:02:23

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Carney4:47:22
2Brandon Newcomer0:00:38
3David Pfeiffer0:16:01
4Zach Bodhane0:26:10
5Jason Hanson0:28:46
6Christoph Hurley0:45:08

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Hoppin4:39:53
2Robert Batey0:05:08
3Mike Sharkey0:06:01
4Russell Griffin0:08:28
5Scott Leonard0:08:51
6Ryan Stranahan0:09:46
7Scott Mitchell0:15:45
8Paul Desrosiers0:17:09
9Dan Cunkelman0:21:02
10Naz Alvarez0:21:52
11Shane Callahan0:22:05
12Jason Hartman0:22:43
13Troy Howard0:25:00
14Matthew Berdine0:29:17
15Timothy Morgan0:38:06
16Bill Dimaio0:43:57
17Justin Sheldon0:53:52
18Brad Burgtorf0:58:48
19Peter Kailus1:02:57
20Matt Reeves1:31:33
21Leslie Handy1:35:25
22Adam Bauer2:26:22
23Benjamin Miller2:59:49

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curt Wilhelm4:30:24
2Dwight Hall0:00:08
3Thomas Meiser0:12:53
4Brian Hollister0:20:26
5Greg Scanlan0:21:23
6Ed Tokarski0:22:42
7Will Allen0:26:15
8Ed Oliver0:28:54
9Brad Grohsuky0:31:33
10Tim Wilder0:31:54
11Tim Miller0:34:47
12Karl Krupp0:38:39
13Mike Keffeler0:43:46
14Trent Cooper0:50:25
15Tr Maloney0:54:49
16Chris Jezek0:55:47
17Dan Schrad0:56:54
18David Summitt0:58:15
19Chris Brockbank1:00:33
20Mike Moreland1:04:20
21Chris Graves1:06:15
22James Hersey1:22:07
23Thomas Seybold1:33:55
24Brian Moffett1:34:30
25Cameron Walker1:39:01
26Eric Coomer1:56:54
27Phil Vonhake2:26:46

Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Long4:50:18
2James Kahkoska0:02:46
3Phil Schweizer0:21:27
4Jeff Brown1:14:08

Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Waldman5:39:08
2Al Marvin0:07:37

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vince Anderson4:30:45
2Dan Durlaud0:07:06
3Charlie Hayes0:09:21
4Andrew Carney0:09:40
5Jim Bassett0:14:06
6Anthony Mannina0:19:12
7Shaun Motley0:25:51
8Tyson Hausdoerffer0:27:26
9Jody Elovitz0:28:34
10Tim Lucking0:31:02
11Michael Scott0:34:54
12Jeff Wu0:38:40
13Carlos Vulgamott0:43:52
14Clayton Lehrian1:01:33
15Craig Russell1:10:56
16Tommy Berglund1:16:20
17Oleg Shikverg1:21:57
18Haley Jack1:35:30
19John Haley1:36:18

Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Teresa Garcia6:21:13

Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bec Bale6:21:12

Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marjie Tokarski5:24:32
2Julie Urlaub0:27:53
3Christine Finson1:06:18
4Lisa Maloney1:08:33

Women 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janet Ross5:38:26

