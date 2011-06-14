Image 1 of 3 The leaders race with Pike's Peak in the background. (Image credit: Mountain Moon Photography) Image 2 of 3 Kalan Beisel (Procycling) is all smiles (Image credit: Mountain Moon Photography) Image 3 of 3 Kalen Beisel (Procycling) and Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) lead the race. (Image credit: Mountain Moon Photography)

Sunday's Ridgeline Rampage - the third stop in the Rocky Mountain Endurance Series - featured three exciting races in the hills of Castle Rock, Colorado. Each 10-mile lap offered stunning views, playful flow, and nearly 1000 feet of vertical gain.

The RME Ridgeline Rampage marathon riders completed six laps, with the half marathoners and junior riders completed three laps, and the sport and beginner fields completed two and one laps, respectively.

The riders christened the new course on Sunday morning with strong lap times and impressive camaraderie. With the fastest cyclists finishing 60 miles in just over four hours, the pro men's race was complete with a battle for first and game-changing mechanicals.

Kalan Beisel and fellow training buddy Brady Kappius didn't waste any time establishing their positions at the front of the pack. Beisel, who won the second race of the series - The Front Range 60 - in May, attacked on the fifth lap and secured a solid lead over Kappius. However half way through the last lap he flatted, and was caught.

"I was confident I had it. Then I heard that sound of death, and I knew it was a sidewall," said Beisel.

Kappius, the winner of the first race of the series - the Voodoo Fire - had been battling his own compromised tire with a slow leak surfacing on the last lap. It was anyone's game. Kappius ultimately took the win, blazing through the finish line with a time of 4:07:27 and 10psi in the front, with Beisel taking second place with a time of 4:13:49 and rolling in on nothing but a rear rim.

Kappius and Beisel destroyed the rest of the field, with third place nearly 20 minutes back.

The marathon women pedaled confidently through the blazing sun, with seemingly permanent smiles and just a few battle wounds. Stacy Moller took the win with a time of 5:19:02, with Sonya Bugbee just over two minutes behind.

This inaugural Ridgeline Rampage is part of the Rocky Mountain Endurance Series put on by Warriors Cycling. "It's a fun course, the neutral feed stations are great, and the competition is solid" said Andrew Carney of Fort Collins, racing singlespeed for Moots.

There are two RME series races remaining this season: The Breckenridge 100 (or alternatively the B-68) on July 16, and the PV Cycle Derby on September 4. Watch out for some tight battles for series points in both the men's and women's fields.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) 4:07:27 2 Kalan Beisel (Procycling) 0:06:22 3 Jesse Swift (Bikeparts.Com) 0:19:59 4 Matthew Perry 0:20:29 5 Russell Kappius (Terra Forma Sports) 0:22:27 6 Thomas Spannring (Team Raam) 0:25:09 7 Trapper Steinle (Bicycle Ranch) 0:27:37 8 Robert Stanley (Foxtrot Racing) 0:30:12 9 Derek Henderson 0:30:49 10 Chad Edwards (Green Mountain Sport) 0:34:06 11 Mike Doody 0:34:45 12 Chad Kittles (Maverick/Bikeparts) 0:36:25 13 Amar Mannina (Rockymounts) 0:41:17 14 Jason Haney 0:41:43 15 Thomas Taylor (Echelon Energy) 0:42:06 16 Nathan Collier (Forc) 1:06:19 17 Josh Kravetz (Adventure Fit) 1:15:21

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stacy Moller 5:19:03 2 Sonya Bugbee (Epic Endurance Cycling) 0:02:23

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Carney 4:47:22 2 Brandon Newcomer 0:00:38 3 David Pfeiffer 0:16:01 4 Zach Bodhane 0:26:10 5 Jason Hanson 0:28:46 6 Christoph Hurley 0:45:08

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Hoppin 4:39:53 2 Robert Batey 0:05:08 3 Mike Sharkey 0:06:01 4 Russell Griffin 0:08:28 5 Scott Leonard 0:08:51 6 Ryan Stranahan 0:09:46 7 Scott Mitchell 0:15:45 8 Paul Desrosiers 0:17:09 9 Dan Cunkelman 0:21:02 10 Naz Alvarez 0:21:52 11 Shane Callahan 0:22:05 12 Jason Hartman 0:22:43 13 Troy Howard 0:25:00 14 Matthew Berdine 0:29:17 15 Timothy Morgan 0:38:06 16 Bill Dimaio 0:43:57 17 Justin Sheldon 0:53:52 18 Brad Burgtorf 0:58:48 19 Peter Kailus 1:02:57 20 Matt Reeves 1:31:33 21 Leslie Handy 1:35:25 22 Adam Bauer 2:26:22 23 Benjamin Miller 2:59:49

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Curt Wilhelm 4:30:24 2 Dwight Hall 0:00:08 3 Thomas Meiser 0:12:53 4 Brian Hollister 0:20:26 5 Greg Scanlan 0:21:23 6 Ed Tokarski 0:22:42 7 Will Allen 0:26:15 8 Ed Oliver 0:28:54 9 Brad Grohsuky 0:31:33 10 Tim Wilder 0:31:54 11 Tim Miller 0:34:47 12 Karl Krupp 0:38:39 13 Mike Keffeler 0:43:46 14 Trent Cooper 0:50:25 15 Tr Maloney 0:54:49 16 Chris Jezek 0:55:47 17 Dan Schrad 0:56:54 18 David Summitt 0:58:15 19 Chris Brockbank 1:00:33 20 Mike Moreland 1:04:20 21 Chris Graves 1:06:15 22 James Hersey 1:22:07 23 Thomas Seybold 1:33:55 24 Brian Moffett 1:34:30 25 Cameron Walker 1:39:01 26 Eric Coomer 1:56:54 27 Phil Vonhake 2:26:46

Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Long 4:50:18 2 James Kahkoska 0:02:46 3 Phil Schweizer 0:21:27 4 Jeff Brown 1:14:08

Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Waldman 5:39:08 2 Al Marvin 0:07:37

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vince Anderson 4:30:45 2 Dan Durlaud 0:07:06 3 Charlie Hayes 0:09:21 4 Andrew Carney 0:09:40 5 Jim Bassett 0:14:06 6 Anthony Mannina 0:19:12 7 Shaun Motley 0:25:51 8 Tyson Hausdoerffer 0:27:26 9 Jody Elovitz 0:28:34 10 Tim Lucking 0:31:02 11 Michael Scott 0:34:54 12 Jeff Wu 0:38:40 13 Carlos Vulgamott 0:43:52 14 Clayton Lehrian 1:01:33 15 Craig Russell 1:10:56 16 Tommy Berglund 1:16:20 17 Oleg Shikverg 1:21:57 18 Haley Jack 1:35:30 19 John Haley 1:36:18

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Teresa Garcia 6:21:13

Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bec Bale 6:21:12

Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marjie Tokarski 5:24:32 2 Julie Urlaub 0:27:53 3 Christine Finson 1:06:18 4 Lisa Maloney 1:08:33