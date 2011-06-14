Kappius races to victory ahead of Beisel
Moller wins women's race
Sunday's Ridgeline Rampage - the third stop in the Rocky Mountain Endurance Series - featured three exciting races in the hills of Castle Rock, Colorado. Each 10-mile lap offered stunning views, playful flow, and nearly 1000 feet of vertical gain.
The RME Ridgeline Rampage marathon riders completed six laps, with the half marathoners and junior riders completed three laps, and the sport and beginner fields completed two and one laps, respectively.
The riders christened the new course on Sunday morning with strong lap times and impressive camaraderie. With the fastest cyclists finishing 60 miles in just over four hours, the pro men's race was complete with a battle for first and game-changing mechanicals.
Kalan Beisel and fellow training buddy Brady Kappius didn't waste any time establishing their positions at the front of the pack. Beisel, who won the second race of the series - The Front Range 60 - in May, attacked on the fifth lap and secured a solid lead over Kappius. However half way through the last lap he flatted, and was caught.
"I was confident I had it. Then I heard that sound of death, and I knew it was a sidewall," said Beisel.
Kappius, the winner of the first race of the series - the Voodoo Fire - had been battling his own compromised tire with a slow leak surfacing on the last lap. It was anyone's game. Kappius ultimately took the win, blazing through the finish line with a time of 4:07:27 and 10psi in the front, with Beisel taking second place with a time of 4:13:49 and rolling in on nothing but a rear rim.
Kappius and Beisel destroyed the rest of the field, with third place nearly 20 minutes back.
The marathon women pedaled confidently through the blazing sun, with seemingly permanent smiles and just a few battle wounds. Stacy Moller took the win with a time of 5:19:02, with Sonya Bugbee just over two minutes behind.
This inaugural Ridgeline Rampage is part of the Rocky Mountain Endurance Series put on by Warriors Cycling. "It's a fun course, the neutral feed stations are great, and the competition is solid" said Andrew Carney of Fort Collins, racing singlespeed for Moots.
There are two RME series races remaining this season: The Breckenridge 100 (or alternatively the B-68) on July 16, and the PV Cycle Derby on September 4. Watch out for some tight battles for series points in both the men's and women's fields.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brady Kappius (Clif Bar)
|4:07:27
|2
|Kalan Beisel (Procycling)
|0:06:22
|3
|Jesse Swift (Bikeparts.Com)
|0:19:59
|4
|Matthew Perry
|0:20:29
|5
|Russell Kappius (Terra Forma Sports)
|0:22:27
|6
|Thomas Spannring (Team Raam)
|0:25:09
|7
|Trapper Steinle (Bicycle Ranch)
|0:27:37
|8
|Robert Stanley (Foxtrot Racing)
|0:30:12
|9
|Derek Henderson
|0:30:49
|10
|Chad Edwards (Green Mountain Sport)
|0:34:06
|11
|Mike Doody
|0:34:45
|12
|Chad Kittles (Maverick/Bikeparts)
|0:36:25
|13
|Amar Mannina (Rockymounts)
|0:41:17
|14
|Jason Haney
|0:41:43
|15
|Thomas Taylor (Echelon Energy)
|0:42:06
|16
|Nathan Collier (Forc)
|1:06:19
|17
|Josh Kravetz (Adventure Fit)
|1:15:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stacy Moller
|5:19:03
|2
|Sonya Bugbee (Epic Endurance Cycling)
|0:02:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Carney
|4:47:22
|2
|Brandon Newcomer
|0:00:38
|3
|David Pfeiffer
|0:16:01
|4
|Zach Bodhane
|0:26:10
|5
|Jason Hanson
|0:28:46
|6
|Christoph Hurley
|0:45:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Hoppin
|4:39:53
|2
|Robert Batey
|0:05:08
|3
|Mike Sharkey
|0:06:01
|4
|Russell Griffin
|0:08:28
|5
|Scott Leonard
|0:08:51
|6
|Ryan Stranahan
|0:09:46
|7
|Scott Mitchell
|0:15:45
|8
|Paul Desrosiers
|0:17:09
|9
|Dan Cunkelman
|0:21:02
|10
|Naz Alvarez
|0:21:52
|11
|Shane Callahan
|0:22:05
|12
|Jason Hartman
|0:22:43
|13
|Troy Howard
|0:25:00
|14
|Matthew Berdine
|0:29:17
|15
|Timothy Morgan
|0:38:06
|16
|Bill Dimaio
|0:43:57
|17
|Justin Sheldon
|0:53:52
|18
|Brad Burgtorf
|0:58:48
|19
|Peter Kailus
|1:02:57
|20
|Matt Reeves
|1:31:33
|21
|Leslie Handy
|1:35:25
|22
|Adam Bauer
|2:26:22
|23
|Benjamin Miller
|2:59:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curt Wilhelm
|4:30:24
|2
|Dwight Hall
|0:00:08
|3
|Thomas Meiser
|0:12:53
|4
|Brian Hollister
|0:20:26
|5
|Greg Scanlan
|0:21:23
|6
|Ed Tokarski
|0:22:42
|7
|Will Allen
|0:26:15
|8
|Ed Oliver
|0:28:54
|9
|Brad Grohsuky
|0:31:33
|10
|Tim Wilder
|0:31:54
|11
|Tim Miller
|0:34:47
|12
|Karl Krupp
|0:38:39
|13
|Mike Keffeler
|0:43:46
|14
|Trent Cooper
|0:50:25
|15
|Tr Maloney
|0:54:49
|16
|Chris Jezek
|0:55:47
|17
|Dan Schrad
|0:56:54
|18
|David Summitt
|0:58:15
|19
|Chris Brockbank
|1:00:33
|20
|Mike Moreland
|1:04:20
|21
|Chris Graves
|1:06:15
|22
|James Hersey
|1:22:07
|23
|Thomas Seybold
|1:33:55
|24
|Brian Moffett
|1:34:30
|25
|Cameron Walker
|1:39:01
|26
|Eric Coomer
|1:56:54
|27
|Phil Vonhake
|2:26:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Long
|4:50:18
|2
|James Kahkoska
|0:02:46
|3
|Phil Schweizer
|0:21:27
|4
|Jeff Brown
|1:14:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Waldman
|5:39:08
|2
|Al Marvin
|0:07:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vince Anderson
|4:30:45
|2
|Dan Durlaud
|0:07:06
|3
|Charlie Hayes
|0:09:21
|4
|Andrew Carney
|0:09:40
|5
|Jim Bassett
|0:14:06
|6
|Anthony Mannina
|0:19:12
|7
|Shaun Motley
|0:25:51
|8
|Tyson Hausdoerffer
|0:27:26
|9
|Jody Elovitz
|0:28:34
|10
|Tim Lucking
|0:31:02
|11
|Michael Scott
|0:34:54
|12
|Jeff Wu
|0:38:40
|13
|Carlos Vulgamott
|0:43:52
|14
|Clayton Lehrian
|1:01:33
|15
|Craig Russell
|1:10:56
|16
|Tommy Berglund
|1:16:20
|17
|Oleg Shikverg
|1:21:57
|18
|Haley Jack
|1:35:30
|19
|John Haley
|1:36:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Teresa Garcia
|6:21:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bec Bale
|6:21:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marjie Tokarski
|5:24:32
|2
|Julie Urlaub
|0:27:53
|3
|Christine Finson
|1:06:18
|4
|Lisa Maloney
|1:08:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janet Ross
|5:38:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy