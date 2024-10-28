Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross: Coote scores first-ever elite win while Rochette wins women's C2 for weekend sweep

Saturday's C1 men's winner Strohmeyer crashes out of C2 race while Clouse goes runner-up a second day in a row

18-year-old Henry Coote at 2024 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross
18-year-old Henry Coote at 2024 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross (Image credit: Bree Sykes)
Henry Coote (Competitive Edge Racing) won his first elite men's UCI cyclocross race Sunday while Maghalie Rochette (Canyon) went two-for-two in the elite women's races at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross

Coote, who finished fourth overall in his first elite men's UCI cyclocross race a month ago at Rochester Cyclocross in September, held off Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) by 11 seconds for the victory. A trio of Competitive Edge Racing teammates - Eric Brunner, Dylan Zakrajsek and Cody Scott - trailed more than a minute back with Brunner taking third.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

